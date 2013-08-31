Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Lee Nissan

Lee Nissan

Lee Nissan
Visit dealer’s website 
4170-A Raleigh Rd Pkwy W, Wilson, NC 27896
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lee Nissan

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding staff!

by coppersmith on 08/31/2013

Mary, Tiffany and Sonny were courteous, professional, attentive and just all-around great. One of the better car buying experiences ever. Not without a few quirks, but as with any transaction:caveat emptor. First, I wasn't offered a low enough interest rate as should have been warranted by my credit score but figured I can probably re-fi into a lower rate. Second, hopefully everyone knows that if you trade a car in that you are probably not going to get what the car is worth- I decided that I could live with that to save the hassle of advertising and all that goes with a private sale. Third, financing/monthly payment info was presented to me with the expensive extended warranty policy included without having asked me if I wanted it. No problem really. I just said no thanks to that and knocked about 60 bucks off each payment. It's up to the customer to make concessions where acceptable and to be assertive otherwise. Overall the staff members who dealt directly with me merit 5 stars out of 5. I could not believe how much time Tiffany spent going over every aspect of the car, every button, knob etc. She even offered to set up the Bluetooth, drove us for a short test ride and then had us drive back. The total experience at Lee Nissan I would rate 4 out of 5 stars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Car Buying Experience

by happyowner12 on 07/10/2013

Initial contact with internet sales coordinator through to the final paperwork and delivery were effortless and no pressure. Easiest purchase I have made when it comes to vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
43 cars in stock
24 new14 used5 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Now that you know a bit more about our family owned Nissan dealership here in in Wilson, we would love to meet you face to face. Since 1982, Lee Nissan has been a proud part of the greater Wilson community serving folks from surrounding cities like Rocky Mount, Greenville and Goldsboro, North Carolina. So whether you are browsing the site for new Nissan or used car, or you simply need to order parts for some DIY weekend work, we are here for you.

In fact, chances are you run into our team members as you go about your life in area Rotary Clubs, churches or kids' soccer games. That's what we love best- being a part of this community we all call home.

So, take a little time to chat when you bring your Altima or Pathfinder in for its regular car service like an oil change or tire rotation. Or, ask any questions you have when our repair team works on a diagnosis of your vehicle. From creating a car loan or lease that works for you before the sale, to the actual selection of a car, truck,

what sets us apart
We support our military by offering reliable vehicles at great prices and low interest rates. We offer a $500 discount Off MSRP for all military (Active Duty or Retired). Just ask!
Service Pick-up & Delivery Available.
Schedule Your At Home Test Drive Today!
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television

What shoppers are searching for