Customer Reviews of Lee Nissan
Outstanding staff!
by 08/31/2013on
Mary, Tiffany and Sonny were courteous, professional, attentive and just all-around great. One of the better car buying experiences ever. Not without a few quirks, but as with any transaction:caveat emptor. First, I wasn't offered a low enough interest rate as should have been warranted by my credit score but figured I can probably re-fi into a lower rate. Second, hopefully everyone knows that if you trade a car in that you are probably not going to get what the car is worth- I decided that I could live with that to save the hassle of advertising and all that goes with a private sale. Third, financing/monthly payment info was presented to me with the expensive extended warranty policy included without having asked me if I wanted it. No problem really. I just said no thanks to that and knocked about 60 bucks off each payment. It's up to the customer to make concessions where acceptable and to be assertive otherwise. Overall the staff members who dealt directly with me merit 5 stars out of 5. I could not believe how much time Tiffany spent going over every aspect of the car, every button, knob etc. She even offered to set up the Bluetooth, drove us for a short test ride and then had us drive back. The total experience at Lee Nissan I would rate 4 out of 5 stars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Car Buying Experience
by 07/10/2013on
Initial contact with internet sales coordinator through to the final paperwork and delivery were effortless and no pressure. Easiest purchase I have made when it comes to vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Now that you know a bit more about our family owned Nissan dealership here in in Wilson, we would love to meet you face to face. Since 1982, Lee Nissan has been a proud part of the greater Wilson community serving folks from surrounding cities like Rocky Mount, Greenville and Goldsboro, North Carolina. So whether you are browsing the site for new Nissan or used car, or you simply need to order parts for some DIY weekend work, we are here for you.
In fact, chances are you run into our team members as you go about your life in area Rotary Clubs, churches or kids' soccer games. That's what we love best- being a part of this community we all call home.
So, take a little time to chat when you bring your Altima or Pathfinder in for its regular car service like an oil change or tire rotation. Or, ask any questions you have when our repair team works on a diagnosis of your vehicle. From creating a car loan or lease that works for you before the sale, to the actual selection of a car, truck,
1 Comments