Hubert Vester Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Hubert Vester Chevrolet
Excellent Customer Service
by 08/05/2016on
Very nice internet sales staff and sales team. Helpful and accomodating throughout the whole process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales & service representation
by 04/24/2015on
My most recent purchase of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was truly a pleasant experience. From the moment that I was greeted by the friendly Receptionist who introduced me to Mr. Eddie Brinkley - my Sales Consultant - who exemplified the term of providing excellent customer service - ( friendly & knowledgeable) regarding the products & services offered at the dealership, I knew that my experience would be rewarding. Mr. Brinkley was determined to assist me with locating the exact vehicle with accessories/options per my specifications. I also want to thank Mr. Aaron McCrae - Sales Manager - for his assistance. From previous experience, the Hubert Vester Chevrolet Customer Service, Sales & Service Repair Departments are a step above some of the other dealerships with which I have been associated in the past. Keep up the great work!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Sales and Customer Service
by 01/25/2012on
Best experience we have ever had buying a new vehicle. The folks we worked with were great; Janel Buckingham and Roy Edwards. I will be sure to recommend anyone I know that is looking for a new vehicle to contact Hubert Vester Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2011 SILVERADO CREW CAB
by 12/06/2011on
I recently purchased a 2011 Silverado Crew Cab from Hubert Vester Chevrolet. I would like express my complete satisfaction with my purchase. The knowledge and experience shown to me by Tre Turner and Ken Winbourne were second to none. Thanks again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes