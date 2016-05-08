Skip to main content
Hubert Vester Chevrolet

3717 Raleigh Road Pkwy W, Wilson, NC 27896
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hubert Vester Chevrolet

4 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by nancyallen4 on 08/05/2016

Very nice internet sales staff and sales team. Helpful and accomodating throughout the whole process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales & service representation

by BMyEQUI on 04/24/2015

My most recent purchase of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was truly a pleasant experience. From the moment that I was greeted by the friendly Receptionist who introduced me to Mr. Eddie Brinkley - my Sales Consultant - who exemplified the term of providing excellent customer service - ( friendly & knowledgeable) regarding the products & services offered at the dealership, I knew that my experience would be rewarding. Mr. Brinkley was determined to assist me with locating the exact vehicle with accessories/options per my specifications. I also want to thank Mr. Aaron McCrae - Sales Manager - for his assistance. From previous experience, the Hubert Vester Chevrolet Customer Service, Sales & Service Repair Departments are a step above some of the other dealerships with which I have been associated in the past. Keep up the great work!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Sales and Customer Service

by kenj2011 on 01/25/2012

Best experience we have ever had buying a new vehicle. The folks we worked with were great; Janel Buckingham and Roy Edwards. I will be sure to recommend anyone I know that is looking for a new vehicle to contact Hubert Vester Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2011 SILVERADO CREW CAB

by stevendailc141 on 12/06/2011

I recently purchased a 2011 Silverado Crew Cab from Hubert Vester Chevrolet. I would like express my complete satisfaction with my purchase. The knowledge and experience shown to me by Tre Turner and Ken Winbourne were second to none. Thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
