Andy Shaw Ford

1231 E Main St, Sylva, NC 28779
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Andy Shaw Ford

1 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding experience!

by BmankeBswift on 06/14/2016

Our experience with Sandy Frazier at Andy Shaw Ford in Sylva NC was the best car purchase experience we have ever had. He was calm, patient, communicating everything we needed to understand without being condescending at all. We got a great deal, were MORE than completely satisfied, we were elated! We would recommend Sandy and the whole Andy Shaw team to anyone in the market for a vehicle, new or used. We will be back when we need another vehicle in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
