Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Enterprise Car Sales Raleigh

Enterprise Car Sales Raleigh

Visit dealer’s website 
5800 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Raleigh

6 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Carol Gaskins

by Carolgas on 08/06/2018

I tried to give 5 stars because my experience with purchasing my car was wonderful!! Everyone was helpful and friendly! They made me feel welcomed! My salesman Derrick Adams was so friendly!! Made me laugh and was very interested in what I wanted! I give them 5 stars!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Positive experience

by Toliver22 on 06/12/2018

It took several months for me to decide not only which vehicle to purchase but also when I was ready to buy. The sales rep was very patient & would keep in touch over but never tried to accelerate my decision to buy. When I was finally ready, he was very accommodating. Even the closing rep was a positive experience. He tried to save me $$$ buy selecting a vehicle locally but I was determined to get the vehicle I wanted which was in another state. Very positive experience from the initial contact to the eventual purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Enterprise Car Sale

by necee2017 on 11/01/2017

Very pleasurable. As I waited for approval for financing I was able to drive two cars for possible purchase while accompanied by a sales person. The associates were friendly and knowledgeable and eager to please.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car

by npermpal on 06/14/2017

I was so impressed by the service I received during my car purchase. Richard is super nice and very helpful. I already recommended one of my friends who is coming to North Carolina to get in touch with him to buy her car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A very happy customer

by kyro2133 on 01/11/2017

This was by far the easiest car purchase I ever made. Mike (salesman) and Chris (finance guy) were very easy to work with and not pushy at all. Mike even called me a week later to make sure the car was still doing good and to make sure I was still happy with my purchase. I would highly recommend Enterprise for your next car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome customer service

by Bill9841 on 08/30/2016

The best car buying experience I've ever had Michael my car salesman was awesome very polite and done a great job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
65 cars in stock
0 new65 used0 certified pre-owned
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for