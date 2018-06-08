5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

It took several months for me to decide not only which vehicle to purchase but also when I was ready to buy. The sales rep was very patient & would keep in touch over but never tried to accelerate my decision to buy. When I was finally ready, he was very accommodating. Even the closing rep was a positive experience. He tried to save me $$$ buy selecting a vehicle locally but I was determined to get the vehicle I wanted which was in another state. Very positive experience from the initial contact to the eventual purchase. Read more