Carol Gaskins
by 08/06/2018on
I tried to give 5 stars because my experience with purchasing my car was wonderful!! Everyone was helpful and friendly! They made me feel welcomed! My salesman Derrick Adams was so friendly!! Made me laugh and was very interested in what I wanted! I give them 5 stars!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Positive experience
by 06/12/2018on
It took several months for me to decide not only which vehicle to purchase but also when I was ready to buy. The sales rep was very patient & would keep in touch over but never tried to accelerate my decision to buy. When I was finally ready, he was very accommodating. Even the closing rep was a positive experience. He tried to save me $$$ buy selecting a vehicle locally but I was determined to get the vehicle I wanted which was in another state. Very positive experience from the initial contact to the eventual purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enterprise Car Sale
by 11/01/2017on
Very pleasurable. As I waited for approval for financing I was able to drive two cars for possible purchase while accompanied by a sales person. The associates were friendly and knowledgeable and eager to please.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car
by 06/14/2017on
I was so impressed by the service I received during my car purchase. Richard is super nice and very helpful. I already recommended one of my friends who is coming to North Carolina to get in touch with him to buy her car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A very happy customer
by 01/11/2017on
This was by far the easiest car purchase I ever made. Mike (salesman) and Chris (finance guy) were very easy to work with and not pushy at all. Mike even called me a week later to make sure the car was still doing good and to make sure I was still happy with my purchase. I would highly recommend Enterprise for your next car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome customer service
by 08/30/2016on
The best car buying experience I've ever had Michael my car salesman was awesome very polite and done a great job
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
