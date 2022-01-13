1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have tried to do this in a constructive manner. I have sent an email and left a message with the service manager. The email was several days ago and the voice mail was around 1:00 today. You didn't respond so here you go in the public eye. I have come to Crescent multiple times. Thank you for handling the recalls. Aside from that your service has been worthless, exorbitant, and unfriendly in my visits. You are welcome to call me on this, but I can tell everyone that Crossroads in Kernersville is in another Galaxy. If you don't care to discuss further, I will take the time to spell out all of the details why publicly. Read more