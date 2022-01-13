Crescent Ford
Customer Reviews of Crescent Ford
Purchased new vehicle
by 01/13/2022on
Wonderful experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150 repair
by 03/16/2022on
Good service and attention, response.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased new vehicle
by 01/13/2022on
Wonderful experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Ford Escape
by 08/28/2021on
I purchased my Escape at another dealership but choose to have it serviced at Crescent Ford because of Bob Brown and their excellent service department, very helpful and Professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Worthless
by 05/13/2021on
I have tried to do this in a constructive manner. I have sent an email and left a message with the service manager. The email was several days ago and the voice mail was around 1:00 today. You didn't respond so here you go in the public eye. I have come to Crescent multiple times. Thank you for handling the recalls. Aside from that your service has been worthless, exorbitant, and unfriendly in my visits. You are welcome to call me on this, but I can tell everyone that Crossroads in Kernersville is in another Galaxy. If you don't care to discuss further, I will take the time to spell out all of the details why publicly.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Crescent Ford
by 03/29/2021on
Once again a great experience. We have been buying cars and trucks from crescent for almost 40 years. We are two-vehicle family now but we buy both from them. We tell them what we want and they give us a great deal. All the staff is very courteous and help with learning how to deal with all the fancy stuff on vehicles these days
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Dead Battery AGAIN
by 03/15/2021on
On of the relays in the car is sticking. We go out to the car after not driving it for two days and there is only enough power in the battery to make all the relays and gadgets chatter. When I take the readings of the battery it is at 9.5 volts. I put it on a slow charge and it comes right back up. 4 weeks latter it does it again. This time I take it to the dealership. We only have 13,500 miles on a 2 year old car. It shouldn't be eating batteries. This is not a problem that the technician will be able to fix. Ford knows this problem exist....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
5000 mile inspection
by 11/25/2020on
As always my go to guy (Bob Brown) checked my Explorer in for it’s service.I went to the waiting area(clean,comfortable,magazines,large screen tv.0ne hour later Bob came to tell me my vehicle was ready,paid my bill.He thanked me,wished me a happy THANKSGIVING.I wished him the same.My trip to CRESENT FORD always satisfactory.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Needed lots of work done right
by 06/29/2020on
My F150 needed lots of care from an overdue oil change to a tune up with new spark plugs and even tires. Turns out the brakes needed work too but they got everything done in the timeframe I needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Crescent Ford
by 06/11/2020on
Service department diligently worked on our issue and were able to completely correct the problem to our satisfaction
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Factory Recall
by 08/01/2019on
Very pleased with my visit. Brandon told me how long it would take and he was right on target.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
10,000 mile checkup
by 07/06/2019on
Great place for sale and service on a great name in automotive industry. It's always a great pleasure to meet and greet friends at Crescent Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Low pressure sales made it an easy decision
by 06/01/2019on
I appreciated the time I was given to really compare the vehicle to my other options and not feel like I was being sold something I did not need. I bought the first truck I drove, but it took going to 3 other dealers to appreciate what I found in the beginning.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
mr thomas boyles
by 05/30/2019on
Perfect, as it always is. No better place, or way, to purchase a vehicle. Most professional, caring, and knowledgeable from top to bottom! Just give them a chance, and you will be extremely pleased and satisfied!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
My New Mustang
by 05/24/2019on
The best place to purchase a car ! The staff is very friendly and professional. They are not pushy and let you enjoy your experience in purchasing your vehicle. I would highly recommend !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Service
by 05/02/2019on
Fast efficient customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mr
by 04/15/2019on
Replaced EGR Valve only to find out the replacement part was defective also, the service department replaced it hassle free even providing me a loaner car, over the years I have been very satisfied with the service department at Crescent,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner/operator
by 02/26/2019on
The service was excellent from the initial telephone call until the airbag issue was resolved. All in the same day. Everyone was kind, professional and eager to address my issue. I called Crescent Ford after being treated rudely from Green Ford in Greensboro. I did not even mind driving from Greensboro to High Point. I will certainly purchase my new Ford truck from Crescent Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mike W. 2019 Raptor.
by 01/21/2019on
Great selection of vehicles. Knowledgeable and courteous sales and staff folks. Competitive price. Very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Check Car for Purchase
by 11/18/2018on
Crossroad Ford has great people and service. Service guys were pleasant and thorough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil Service
by 10/03/2018on
Caring For Cars 🚗 Working hard To Keep Cars 🚗 Operating.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Car Buying Experience
by 08/09/2018on
We have bought several cars from this dealership. We always work with Jerry Bowen or Sam McCullock. They both go above and beyond with making the deals work and ensuring the cars we pick out are ready and clean when we leave. They always follow up to make sure we are satisfied and to ensure we don't have any questions regarding our purchase. We just purchased our 4th car there this week and will definitely see them again when we are ready to trade the other one. Would not think of going anywhere else as service is great and deals are in line with what we need and what we consider fair. Absolutely Wonderful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments