Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Crescent Ford

Crescent Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
100 Old Winston Rd, High Point, NC 27265
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Crescent Ford

4.4
Overall Rating
4.44 out of 5 stars(64)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased new vehicle

by Libby22 on 01/13/2022

Wonderful experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
64 Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

F150 repair

by Chano79 on 03/16/2022

Good service and attention, response.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased new vehicle

by Libby22 on 01/13/2022

Wonderful experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2018 Ford Escape

by Spike45 on 08/28/2021

I purchased my Escape at another dealership but choose to have it serviced at Crescent Ford because of Bob Brown and their excellent service department, very helpful and Professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Worthless

by Chris Hawn on 05/13/2021

I have tried to do this in a constructive manner. I have sent an email and left a message with the service manager. The email was several days ago and the voice mail was around 1:00 today. You didn't respond so here you go in the public eye. I have come to Crescent multiple times. Thank you for handling the recalls. Aside from that your service has been worthless, exorbitant, and unfriendly in my visits. You are welcome to call me on this, but I can tell everyone that Crossroads in Kernersville is in another Galaxy. If you don't care to discuss further, I will take the time to spell out all of the details why publicly.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Crescent Ford

by Ken-456 on 03/29/2021

Once again a great experience. We have been buying cars and trucks from crescent for almost 40 years. We are two-vehicle family now but we buy both from them. We tell them what we want and they give us a great deal. All the staff is very courteous and help with learning how to deal with all the fancy stuff on vehicles these days

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dead Battery AGAIN

by Larry of HP on 03/15/2021

On of the relays in the car is sticking. We go out to the car after not driving it for two days and there is only enough power in the battery to make all the relays and gadgets chatter. When I take the readings of the battery it is at 9.5 volts. I put it on a slow charge and it comes right back up. 4 weeks latter it does it again. This time I take it to the dealership. We only have 13,500 miles on a 2 year old car. It shouldn't be eating batteries. This is not a problem that the technician will be able to fix. Ford knows this problem exist....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

5000 mile inspection

by jack mabe on 11/25/2020

As always my go to guy (Bob Brown) checked my Explorer in for it’s service.I went to the waiting area(clean,comfortable,magazines,large screen tv.0ne hour later Bob came to tell me my vehicle was ready,paid my bill.He thanked me,wished me a happy THANKSGIVING.I wished him the same.My trip to CRESENT FORD always satisfactory.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Needed lots of work done right

by Woodman on 06/29/2020

My F150 needed lots of care from an overdue oil change to a tune up with new spark plugs and even tires. Turns out the brakes needed work too but they got everything done in the timeframe I needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Crescent Ford

by Palmerj on 06/11/2020

Service department diligently worked on our issue and were able to completely correct the problem to our satisfaction

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Factory Recall

by rowdyras on 08/01/2019

Very pleased with my visit. Brandon told me how long it would take and he was right on target.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

10,000 mile checkup

by HERBERT on 07/06/2019

Great place for sale and service on a great name in automotive industry. It's always a great pleasure to meet and greet friends at Crescent Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Low pressure sales made it an easy decision

by Lori C. on 06/01/2019

I appreciated the time I was given to really compare the vehicle to my other options and not feel like I was being sold something I did not need. I bought the first truck I drove, but it took going to 3 other dealers to appreciate what I found in the beginning.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

mr thomas boyles

by JesusmyLord on 05/30/2019

Perfect, as it always is. No better place, or way, to purchase a vehicle. Most professional, caring, and knowledgeable from top to bottom! Just give them a chance, and you will be extremely pleased and satisfied!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My New Mustang

by amcmullan on 05/24/2019

The best place to purchase a car ! The staff is very friendly and professional. They are not pushy and let you enjoy your experience in purchasing your vehicle. I would highly recommend !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Tonie M on 05/02/2019

Fast efficient customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mr

by Buster87 on 04/15/2019

Replaced EGR Valve only to find out the replacement part was defective also, the service department replaced it hassle free even providing me a loaner car, over the years I have been very satisfied with the service department at Crescent,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Owner/operator

by ccarrington on 02/26/2019

The service was excellent from the initial telephone call until the airbag issue was resolved. All in the same day. Everyone was kind, professional and eager to address my issue. I called Crescent Ford after being treated rudely from Green Ford in Greensboro. I did not even mind driving from Greensboro to High Point. I will certainly purchase my new Ford truck from Crescent Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mike W. 2019 Raptor.

by MW2019Raptor on 01/21/2019

Great selection of vehicles. Knowledgeable and courteous sales and staff folks. Competitive price. Very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Check Car for Purchase

by maryBee on 11/18/2018

Crossroad Ford has great people and service. Service guys were pleasant and thorough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Service

by Jeff P. on 10/03/2018

Caring For Cars 🚗 Working hard To Keep Cars 🚗 Operating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Car Buying Experience

by Allen-Stephanie on 08/09/2018

We have bought several cars from this dealership. We always work with Jerry Bowen or Sam McCullock. They both go above and beyond with making the deals work and ensuring the cars we pick out are ready and clean when we leave. They always follow up to make sure we are satisfied and to ensure we don't have any questions regarding our purchase. We just purchased our 4th car there this week and will definitely see them again when we are ready to trade the other one. Would not think of going anywhere else as service is great and deals are in line with what we need and what we consider fair. Absolutely Wonderful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
77 cars in stock
14 new43 used20 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes