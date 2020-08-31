1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Have purchased 10 new vehicles at this dealership over the past ten years. When I bought this 2020 new Mustang. It had over three hundred miles on it. I had signed the contract before I realized the milage. I contacted the dealer immediately the next business day before they could process the contract. They gave me the run around until they had enough time to process the paperwork. I was shocked and very unhappy especially since I had been such a loyal customer. Purchasing vehicles from them and having family members and friends buy from them. To me the mark of a good dealership is not just about selling cars but handling problems when they come up. I’d advise anyone looking for a new or used car to look elsewhere! Read more