Misrepresented mileage on new car
by 08/31/2020on
Have purchased 10 new vehicles at this dealership over the past ten years. When I bought this 2020 new Mustang. It had over three hundred miles on it. I had signed the contract before I realized the milage. I contacted the dealer immediately the next business day before they could process the contract. They gave me the run around until they had enough time to process the paperwork. I was shocked and very unhappy especially since I had been such a loyal customer. Purchasing vehicles from them and having family members and friends buy from them. To me the mark of a good dealership is not just about selling cars but handling problems when they come up. I’d advise anyone looking for a new or used car to look elsewhere!
Thank you Tindol Ford Service
by 12/16/2018on
Thank you to the Tindol Ford Service team. I realized that I had passed the time to renew my tag by ten days and I was in a hurry to get an inspection so that I could go get my tag renewed. Robert Campbell and his team worked me in without an appointment. They were quick, efficient and the lowest price. I knew I was in great hands. Thanks again.
Purchased F150
by 11/29/2018on
Had a great sales experience with Tindol. Sales began online after I broke my foot. The sales person helped me select a vehicle of choice, after which my wife and I went to Tindol and made the purchase. I might add that the Sales Person (Randy Massey) spent approximately three weeks and a couple weeks vacation working with us to make this purchase because I am not the easiest person to work with when spending money.
2013 Ford Explorer
by 11/12/2018on
I was experiencing several very strange electrical issues that were affecting the climate control system, GPS system, and key fob on my 2013 Ford Explorer. The people in the service department at Tindol Ford were great. Lisa Fischer and everyone I dealt with in the Service Department were very courteous and helpful. Although it did take a while to diagnose, locate and repair the source of the problems I was having Lisa kept me updated on the progress they were making. They also let me use a new Ford Edge as a courtesy vehicle while they were working on my Explorer. The technicians at Tindol did complete the repairs and all systems in my Explorer are now working properly.
Like coming home to family
by 10/16/2018on
Outstanding experience Lyle treats you like family had our family’s transaction done in under an hour and we actually loved it so much we probably spoke for another hour just getting caught up on life. Save yourself time and hassle choice Tindol
New Tires
by 10/15/2018on
Had a 1:00 appt. to mount tires. I got home at 6:30. Unacceptable.
Good service Good Deal
by 09/03/2018on
True, its an oil and filter change throw in some new wiper blades simple enough. How horrible if these simple things are done incorrectly? Never take the simple services as any less important than the larger one's. To this writing they have replaced my clutch, and reset the transmission computer and of course my oil changes too. I count on their service being right the first time! They do a superb job.
Service and maintenance
by 08/24/2018on
I’ve never had an issue with Tindol at all. Service and staff are always friendly and go above and beyond to make sure I am satisfied with my vehicle. Josh even made sure I was kept informed of the service progress of my car. I would definitely recommend Tindol for repairs and purchasing new vehicles.
Top notch
by 07/29/2018on
Very polite and knowledgeable staff. The best service experience I’ve ever had I will definitely be back.
New F-150
by 07/17/2018on
Got exactly what I wanted. Gordon Haygood was very helpful before, during and after the sale.
Sorry service
by 02/07/2018on
I brought my truck to Tindol ford engine replacement. Totally screwed my truck up so bad the mechanic working on it was fired and my truck still remains an electrical nightmare. They cut the wires in the wiring harness and never could get it corrected and then I was told by Chris Tolbert that they would not try anything else to fix it. He said and I quote “we are done” And never offered any compensation for the issues.
Great experience
by 01/11/2018on
Staff was very attentive and accommodating to my needs. It was obvious, they didn’t just want to sell a truck, they wanted to help me get the truck I wanted. I will definitely be a returning customer in the future! Special thanks to Ben F. for all your help.
2018 Ford Explorer Purchase
by 01/09/2018on
I looked at several models on the lot before choosing the Ford Explorer. The exact Explorer that I wanted was not available on the lot so they located the one I wanted at another dealership and had it transferred to Gastonia for me. After that the process of the purchase was smooth and easy. The only bad part of the experience was after the purchase, I received 4 requests to fill by email to fill out a rating of my experience within the first week after the purchase.
2013 Escape Service
by 12/29/2017on
Once again the service staff did a great job on my Escape. State Ispection, oil change and tire rotation. During tire rotation they spotted a object in one of the tires, repaired it and the rest in a very short time. Keep up the good work.
Above Average
by 11/14/2017on
It was a pleasant experience purchasing my Ford Fiesta at Tindol. The staff were friendly and they had my license plate ready 7 days after I took delivery. They were a joy to do business with and I thank them.
My experience at tinfoil ford was top notch.
by 10/27/2017on
Staff was curtious and knowledgeable. I felt comfortable with the whole experience. Buying a vehicle can be stressful but Tindol staff made me feel welcome. Your product specialist Ben Foster stepped me threw the process with ease. He knew what I wanted and made it happen. He was great and actually helped me buy this beautiful truck today. Thank you Ben!! He and your staff gets 6 stars. I just started a new system!!😁
Purchase of our New Ford F150
by 10/25/2017on
Mo worked hard to help us find our New Ford F150. We were "upside down" in our current vehicle and had no money to put down.He was able to work some magic and put us in a beautiful truck that has all the features we were looking for and kept us within our budget. I would definately recommend Earl Tindol Ford and Mo to all of our friends and family.
Excellant car buying experience
by 10/16/2017on
I have purchased 8 cars and this was by far the best car buying experience. From the salesman Ben Foster to the finance officer Lewis. A no pressure buying experience.
GREAT SERVICE
by 10/15/2017on
Best Service Level ever to be expected each and every time.
I wouldn't buy a car anywhere else!
by 06/20/2017on
No place will ever take care of you like Tindol Ford. I have been a customer there for 15 years and this is the third vehicle we have purchased there.
Tindol Service is the BEST
by 06/14/2017on
Robert Campbell is awesome! I'm live in Bossier City, Louisiana, and come to visit the Gastonia area to see my family. I needed my car repaired before I left to go back home, and Robert was able to get my car in and out of the service department quickly. Thank you!
