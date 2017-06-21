5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I found Enterprise Car sales while shopping around online looking for the most for my money. Not only do they offer no haggle pricing but it was generally the lowest price. I found my perfect Jeep but it was at another store about 50 miles away. I called and informed them I wanted to see if I could have it transfered just to look at it. The salesman Robert had it delivered and certified the next day. I came in looked at it and fell in love. What they didn't know is rat I had done all my investigating I needed and Kew that was the car I wanted. None of the guys pressured me in to buying the car. They told me I could look around and come back if I needed to. After I forming them that this was the car for me, I was greeted by the manager. He was the most down to earth guy. All the guys in the office were joking around with each other and the customers. They offered my son snacks and beverages. One of the sales guys wwant above and beyond to keep my 9 year old entertained. The environment changed my entire perspective on car buying. Hands down the best car buying experience ever. What I love the most?! Enterprise gives you 7 days/1000 miles to drive your car and if you find its just not for you, you can bring it back. WHAT!? What other dealership offers that? Plus they give you AT LEAST Kelly Blue book for your trade. In fact they gave me 700.00 more. No other dealership will offer that. They were upfront with all the fees, which by the way are lower than dealerships. I had my own financing company but they work with several financing companies to get almost everyone approved. I didn't spend hours dealing with the back and forth that you traditionally deal with at other car dealers. I will never go anywhere else when buying another car. Enterprise car sales has an A++ in my book and I am so thankful for the outstanding service that I recieved. I have referred several people to them and they were pleasantly surprised at how much easier the process was AND they don't push you to do anything. Try Enterprise Car Sales before you go anywhere else!!! Read more