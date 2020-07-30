Excellent Dealer Experience!
by 07/30/2020on
The team at Curry Acura is very professional and provided us with amazing service. Andrew and Yuri helped answer all of our questions and worked with us to find an amazing vehicle. Thank you!
Excellent Dealer Experience!
by 07/30/2020on
The team at Curry Acura is very professional and provided us with amazing service. Andrew and Yuri helped answer all of our questions and worked with us to find an amazing vehicle. Thank you!
Great Experience
by 07/01/2020on
Curry Acura is a class act. I was extremely pleased with the overall buying experience. I received a quote online and that is exactly what I paid when I closed the deal. Both Andrew and Dimitry were a pleasure to deal with. I’ll be back in a few years.
Best Experience Ever
by 06/17/2020on
I recently purchased a 2020 Acura RDX from Curry Acura. The people were welcoming and friendly. Andrew provides me with all the information I needed in order to make an informed decision. Furthermore, he was professional. Overall, I would rate my experience a 10 out of 10. I highly recommend Curry Acura and Andrew.
Buying an Acura
by 05/20/2020on
After 15 years it was time for a new vehicle. I looked at as many 3 row SUVs that I could find. I set my targets on a low mileage certified pre-owned vehicle. I saw many and I found the one i bought at Curry Acura in Scasdale. The buying experience is newer wracking but not with Sol Costello at Curry. I drove there to look at and close on 3 year old MDX. When I arrived Sol showed me a simllar model with lower mileage, a much better value. Sal may the most customer friendly auto sales person I encountered during the search. I believe I go the best value available and believe Sal is among the best auto professionals in the business. if in the market for an Acura. "Better call Sal"
Bueno Servicio
by 03/14/2020on
Jennifer es muy agradable!! Mi familia y yo estamos Happy por servicio y ella habla español es algo muy bueno y así podemos ir a servicio sabiendo que esta ella ahi para ayudar quien no puede entender english ! Thank you Jennifer.
Sal is the one to see at Curry Acura
by 03/05/2020on
We have been long term customers of Acura, and with our lease ending, wished to continue that relationship. We had understood that the 2020 version had a radically different infotainment/control center than what we were used to, so when we went to our dealer we asked for a demonstration while indicating that we were a bit nervous about it. The technician who our salesperson recommended to show us the new controls seemed rushed, and we were totally confused when we left.To make a long story short we decided that, unfortunately, the new Acura was not for us. Then, after looking at a number of other vehicles and deciding on a BMW I decided to give Acura another chance and went to a different dealer (Curry Acura). Our salesperson, Sal Costello was absolutely terrific. Not only did he not give us a hard sell, he spent a tremendous amount of time showing me and my wife the controls and how to properly use them. The decision to remain with Acura was then easy. And to make things even more positive, he gave us a better deal than our original dealer. I recommend Curry Acura, and particularly, Sal, without hesitation.
Great Service
by 03/04/2020on
Sal is absolutely amazing, he’s a straight shooter and there is no dog and pony show with him. He gets you the price you want and I can attest to that, I had a great experience buying my RDX. He remembers your name and treats you like a person. He has a lot of knowledge about what he’s selling. I would recommend everyone to Sal and to get a vehicle from Curry Acura.
Knowledge, Care w/Loyalty Program at Curry Acura-the best!
by 02/14/2020on
I returned for the 3rd time to Curry Acura to trade in my 2017 MDX and picked up my new Acura TLX! My experience throughout the process was effortless!! Vanessa Franqui, my sales agent, was superb as always! She stayed in touch with me and followed up throughout my leased term and always offering her assistance to help if I have any questions. Parm was fantastic and finalized my finance paperwork in such a smooth transition that I couldn't be more content! Vanessa is exceptional and knows her stuff! After handing me the keys to my new TLX, she helped set up my new Apple Car Play and showed me the new tech gadgets that I didn't have before. The team at Curry Acura makes me feel at ease when it could be one of your biggest decisions you have to make. What tops of it all, I received follow up calls to make sure I am happy with my new car. I'm very satisfied and a happy customer and that's why I continue to return to Curry Acura years after years! I love the Acura loyalty program! Thank you!
Awesome!
by 02/04/2020on
It’s been a long time since we bought a car and we were definitely dreading the process. Andrew was outstanding and made us feel so comfortable. He ensured we had a great customer experience. We would definitely do business with Curry Acura again. Thanks Andrew & Parm!
Great, great
by 02/01/2020on
We had a great experience with Rey at Curry Acura in Scarsdale. He was candid, forthcoming and got us the answer when unsure. We got exactly what we wanted, without games, and with a quick turnaround. Great dealership.
Love me some Curry Acurra
by 01/20/2020on
Just picked up my new TLX A-Spec and couldn't be happier. This is my 3rd car from Curry Acura and I've never regretted my choice. Sal Costello our Acura Consultant has sold me my last 2 cars, he's well-informed, honest, helpful, professional and expeditious. Whether it be sales or service Curry Acura is top-shelf. I'm a tough lifelong NY'er, I expect alot and I'm hard to please nonetheless I'm nothing but happy with the treatment I've always received at Curry. I give Curry Acura two thumbs up, I have and always will proudly recommend them to friends and family...
Sales rating
by 01/01/2020on
Andrew at Curry Acura in Scarsdale was such a pleasure to interact with and so incredibly informative. As soon I arrived at the dealership and met with him, and especially during the test drive, I knew I was in good hands. He really is an Acura expert and was especially successful at explaining the ins and outs of the car on my level...someone who is not tech savvy nor someone who knows much about the ins and outs of a high quality engine and all of its components. My priority when looking for an SUV was safety and Andrews's confidence in the brand and reassurance about every safety detail made my decision that much easier. I love my new MDX and know that Andrew will continue to provide me with excellent customer service should I ever have a question or concern.
acura
by 12/20/2019on
had such a good experience at this acura they helped me get into the car i wanted and did whatever that could to make it work for me! ask for Sal he is the best !!!!
Curry Acura
by 12/04/2019on
I have leased a number of cars from Curry. Very nice experience, especially when you have a salesman as professional, knowledge and as nice as Rey Garcia.
5 Stars from start to finish!
by 11/27/2019on
I visited the Curry Acura dealership of Westchester last Saturday. I arrived just about after opening and wanted to takena look at the vehicles that they had. Shopping for cars can be stressful at times as you know. My wife came along with me and we were just browsing the inventory , came in and sat down in an RDX and quicky fell in love with it. We were approached by a salesman, he introduced himself as Rey Garcia and asked us nicely if we needed any assistance or had any questions about the vehicle. At first I had declined but because he was so very pleasant I changed my mind and amsaid yes I we do have questions. Fast forward a bit and the next thing you know we were test driving the RDX. Rey explained every aspect of the car fully and made us feel welcomed. No pressure to buy, he told us to take our time on nmaking any decisions, which was great,before we were ready.After talking things over with the wife, we were convinced that we were making an informed decision. Again no pressure from Rey, we said yea! Rey is an excellent salesman and should be given a bonus if possible! Additionally the Financial Mgr, Yuri continued the excellence smooth transition from Rey. Yuri treated us with kid gloves and showed us the full break down of the vehicle so as to be able to understand the process. Additional packages were presented to us, Yuri went over everything with a fine tooth comb. Iwe were extremely impressed and decided in a package that made sense. Yuri should also get a bonus for doing what he does and making us feel at home. I highly recommend if your in the market for a new ride, heavily consider Curry Acura, you'll be glad you did!
new lease
by 11/15/2019on
Excellent attention to customer with good communication about all aspects of contract and car details. Special shout out to Andrew Uffenheimer for his help, kindness and patience.
Excellent experience
by 10/25/2019on
This is my second vehicle with Curry Acura, which is a top notch dealership. I really felt comfortable with Sal Costello (sales) and Parm Singh (business operations) -- super easy to work with and catered to all my auto needs/wants. I highly recommend Sal to anyone that's interested in learning more about Acura's vehicles -- Sal was really knowledgable.
RDX Lease with Curry Acura
by 09/20/2019on
Had a great car buying experience at Curry Acura with Sal Costello. He was patient with all my questions and concerns. He took me through my introduction to my new RDX and continues to keep in touch to ensure my satisfaction. So far I’m a happy guy.
wonderful experience
by 09/18/2019on
I had the wonderful experience of being assisted by Randy Peralta. I was fairly unknowledgeable on shopping for a vehicle that fit my needs. Mr.Peralta was patient and thoroughly knowledgeable in pointing me to the vehicle that was the right fit for me. I never felt pressured or rushed like some other dealerships I've visited. I will definitely be recommending everyone I know looking for a new car to come see this location. As for anyone reading this review, don't hesitate you will be in good hands here.
See Mr.Peralta
by 09/14/2019on
If you’re in the market for a new car, you want to get in contact with Randy Peralta. Great educator of the Acura brand, made my car buying experience the most delightful ever imaginable. See Randy!!!
Great purchase experience
by 09/14/2019on
I came in to explore some options with Acura already in mind. I was quickly greeted by Patrick Canavan who made me feel welcomed. I was introduced to Randy Peralta who would later set me up with my new TLX. He helped me with all my questions and more. He made me feel like I was talking to family and gave me peace of mind driving my new vehicle off the lot. Great experience. Highly recommended.