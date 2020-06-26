sales Rating

Well, my initial impression was slightly disappointing because I unfortunately had to wait longer than anticipated to get the car I was willing to pick up same day due to paperwork delays with the storm was hitting by the processing center. Not their fault - but an inconvenience to the client regardless and putting me over a week out. BUT...Caleb was so thorough and meticulous and personable with me from the second I came into Lexus to shop till the moment I finally picked up my car that any concerns were ultimately squashed. He is the reason I decided to pu she with Lexus. His dedication to the client is exemplary and should be recognized. Matt worked hard to accommodate my inconvenience by getting me a loaner and going above and beyond to make an exception for me to please his client and retain a good business relationship, and Caleb stayed on top of everything answering Qs and involving upper management when needed. They even went further and gave me a remote start to offset my inconvenience and as the client, they could not have done more to alleviate, impress and resolve. Denise handled the loan processing seamlessly and with ease and obvious knowledge and she ensured I was comfortable and clear with all docs and packages added. This team did an outstanding job and my original disappointment is far dissolved. They turned this around and should be commended for how well they worked to resolve the issue and satisfy the client. I am telling this story because I would choose a company that builds and repairs a relationship over one that never made One to begging with. They are amazing and I would certainly recommend :) thank you Caleb Matt and Denise for making my experience excellent and for all your hard work, it is very much appreciated Read more