Amazing
by 06/26/2020on
I Bought a beautiful 2020 rx350 for my dad on fathers day. Rene did a great job explaning the features and showing me the options available. Def highly recommended. James also showed me the technolgy piece few days after purchaae great walkthrough
Amazing
by 06/26/2020on
I Bought a beautiful 2020 rx350 for my dad on fathers day. Rene did a great job explaning the features and showing me the options available. Def highly recommended. James also showed me the technolgy piece few days after purchaae great walkthrough
Charles Greene Lexus if Smithtown
by 12/04/2019on
Charles is the best sales executive I have dealt with in my 30 years of car buying. This is the fourth car I have purchased from him. Top notch
A Great Experience
by 09/05/2019on
I had a great experience with Lexus. First and most importantly I like to thank John Valveri for being very professional and personable in making this happen. I like to than Denise (loan and admin work) and Sean (Tech) for their input as well. Bottom line..............this was the best experience I ever had in purchasing a car. Kind regards. BM
Smith town Lexus
by 02/21/2019on
Great place to purchase a Lexus. No high pressure and they really seem to care for their customers. Our sales person Suzi Boucher was absolutely the kindest and most caring person to help us through this complicated transaction. She was wonderful.
Amazing SUV and service too!
by 01/04/2019on
I picked up my first Lexus tonight and from the help we received making the carâs selection down to every little detail, the service was extraordinary and a step above any experience we have had with other dealers. The beauty and amazing ride of the RX 350 speak for themselves. So far, everything has been spectacular!
Accommodating and pleasant customer service
by 09/22/2018on
Well, my initial impression was slightly disappointing because I unfortunately had to wait longer than anticipated to get the car I was willing to pick up same day due to paperwork delays with the storm was hitting by the processing center. Not their fault - but an inconvenience to the client regardless and putting me over a week out. BUT...Caleb was so thorough and meticulous and personable with me from the second I came into Lexus to shop till the moment I finally picked up my car that any concerns were ultimately squashed. He is the reason I decided to pu she with Lexus. His dedication to the client is exemplary and should be recognized. Matt worked hard to accommodate my inconvenience by getting me a loaner and going above and beyond to make an exception for me to please his client and retain a good business relationship, and Caleb stayed on top of everything answering Qs and involving upper management when needed. They even went further and gave me a remote start to offset my inconvenience and as the client, they could not have done more to alleviate, impress and resolve. Denise handled the loan processing seamlessly and with ease and obvious knowledge and she ensured I was comfortable and clear with all docs and packages added. This team did an outstanding job and my original disappointment is far dissolved. They turned this around and should be commended for how well they worked to resolve the issue and satisfy the client. I am telling this story because I would choose a company that builds and repairs a relationship over one that never made One to begging with. They are amazing and I would certainly recommend :) thank you Caleb Matt and Denise for making my experience excellent and for all your hard work, it is very much appreciated
Great overall experience
by 09/18/2018on
We had a great experience with our sales representative Ken Goldberg. This is our 2nd vehicle with him and we cant be happier.
Great dealership
by 08/10/2018on
Great vehicle selection backed by professional, knowledgeable and friendly staff. Joe and Jim were excellent and helped us every step of the way to make sure everything ran smoothly. Thank you
Recently purchased a pre-owned Subaru Forester
by 11/20/2017on
Our experience at Lexus IS Smithtown was wonderful. Even though we were purchasing a car that was not a Lexus, the sales, finance and tech support staff were extremely knowledgeable and friendly. Our sales associate, Tabetha Pradel, was wonderful and made the process very easy. We look forward to returning to Lexus of Smithtown in the future for another purchase.
Lexus of Smithtown and Rob Romano
by 09/16/2017on
Sitting in the customer lounge at Smithtown Lexus you hear a lot of talk of other dealerships and their customer service. I am very proud to mention our service manager Rob Romano and his team as the best of any experience that I've had the privilege of interacting with. Excellent. Professional and very compassionate about the customer and the Lexus name.
NO ATTACK TACTICS WHEN WALKING THROUGH THE DOOR
by 08/16/2017on
Although I didn't finalize my purchase last night the receptionist (Louise) and the sales associate (Bill Pottetti) where both wonderful... No hassle, bombarding or salesmen hovering over you.... No high pressure tactics or pushes to meet their manager... A truly relaxing experience that leaves little to be desired... Bill Pottetti was exceptional, well knowledge on the product line (LC500) and extremely professional. Louse who greeted me was polite and even offered to assist me herself should I needed anything and even unlocked the car for me to have a first hand experience in the vehicle of my choice.... Again I felt so relaxed and ZERO pressure as I will return to purchase this vehicle. Thank you guys
New car Lease Lexus ES 350
by 08/02/2017on
This was our 2nd Lease with Lexus of Smithtown. Ken Goldberg is a true professional, very knowledgeable about all Lexus vehicles and showed appreciation of our time. Ken is one of the reasons why we choose Lexus of Smithtown. We never once felt pressured nor did we ever feel, at anytime, that we were taken advantage of. When it was time to go over our vehicle's controls and functions, Shawn did a fabulous job! It was the last day of the month and they had a line of cars to deliver but Shawn never rushed us. Even though he probably has shown the same features to hundreds of customers, he understands that it's our first time in this new vehicle and demonstrated his patience. Some Dealers you may forget the employees names or issues but you will never forget how they made feel....At Lexus of Smithtown you'll never forget their names or how important they made you feel. Thanks to all
Great Experience, Amazing Car
by 07/29/2017on
I had an outstanding experience due to the professional and caring team at Smithtown. Ali, Mr. Meyer, & Mr. Rossworn made it possible for me to purchase a beautiful RX350, with the mileage I needed and amazing features. This is my 3rd RX and the 4th Lexus in the family, all from Smithtown. The experience at Smithtown Lexus from sales and financing, to service is excellent. They put customer relations ahead of everything else, which makes the process so much less stressful than what I have experienced with other companies.
I had a great experience!
by 06/28/2017on
Renee H. assisted me once I arrived at the showroom. He was professional, pleasant and well informed about the vehicles and their features. He was able to quickly identify the best models for me to consider and then ultimately purchase. He indulged me in multiple test drives, calls and visits before making my final selection. Once I identified the model and options I wanted he had my vehicle registered, insured and ready for delivery the next day. I will recommend this dealership to anyone who seeks to buy or lease a Lexus! -Lynn L.
Excellent dealer
by 06/04/2017on
Recently Purchased my fifth vehicle from Lexus of Smithtown. Their personnel treat their customers like family. Never have any issues from the pricing to the delivery. Everyone extremely professional. Have known Rob Meyer for many years. Even though he is no longer a salesperson he took the time to meet with me to explain my options. Introduced me to Charles Greene to complete my purchase who was able to answer any and all inquiries. So personable. Charles attempted to introduce me to the service reps but I declined. I've been dealing with Ray Romano in service for many years so the introduction was not necessary. Ray always goes well beyond. Entered the dealership at 8:45 pm and completed my purchase by 9:10. Amazing. Delivery of the vehicle was also completed in the most efficient manner. James O'Connor the tech specialist answered every question with complete satisfaction. I can't praise the dealership staff enough.
Great Dealership!!!!!
by 05/28/2017on
I had an excellent experience with Lexus of Smithtown. Everyone was very professional and informative. The transaction was smooth. Got a great deal on NX200t. Every was explained to mein detail. I couldn't be happier with the service I have received! I would recommend Lexus to Smithtown!
My First Lexus Experience
by 03/04/2017on
I cannot say enough about my experience at Lexus of Smithtown. From the time I walked in the door I was treated with kindness and respect very much unlike other dealerships I had been to at the time. I met Sales/Lease Consultant Mr. Charles Greene and we immediately clicked. I was not familiar with Lexus vehicles and Charles was so patient with me. I explained why I was there, what I was looking for and he was a tremendous help. He got to know me as the person not just another sale. The poor guy walked the lot numerous times with me not just to look at vehicles but to see the different colors and how they looked in person vs a book. I was immediately drawn to the nightfall metallic blue and the GS350, and after my test drive I knew it was the car for me. Since I was looking for a 2017 I had to wait a few months to get exactly what I wanted but it was well worth the wait! Charles contacted me regularly to keep me updated on the status and sometimes just to check in and say hello which I was very impressed by. Once the vehicle arrived everything went so smoothly. Every person I dealt with from Reception to Sales to Finance was outstanding. I'd also like to thank Shawn for his kindness and patience in teaching me about all the "bells and whistles" - it really was a pleasure! While I have yet to experience it myself, I have also heard great things about the service department as well. Overall a great experience. I would highly recommend this dealership and especially Mr. Charles Greene. Thank You!
Great experience
by 11/09/2016on
I want to take this opportunity to speak about Daniel Munsinger service and parts director at Lexus of Smithtown. Dan was extremely accommodating in resolving my issue. He truly exemplifies what quality customer service is. Thank you Dan for a great experience.
Ripped off
by 09/16/2016on
Let me begin by saying I am on my 3rd Lexus lease, so do have dome idea how this is supposed to work. They had me test drive one of the managers/owners car, not a dealer demo. After the drive we negotiated terms and price. After picking up my RX350 the next day and driving it a while I realized this was not the car I test drove. When I brought this up to the dealer they said I could only get out of my lease if I gave them $6,000 and leased a year older model at full list price. Actually said they were loosing money on the deal. Strange this is another dealer told me after calling Lexus Finance that the true cost to get out was $4,300. Some much for them loosing money. I offered them $2500 to let me out. They of course refused to even split it with me. Lexus corporate was worse, they would not even discuss this, claiming it was a local dealer problem.
Exceptional Service
by 09/15/2016on
First time leasing a Lexus and will definitely recommend this dealership, especially Ali Mujtaba, who was one of the nicest salespeople we have met during our search for a new vehicle. Very accommodating and professional, worked so well together - left feeling extremely satisfied that we received an excellent deal on our lease. Denise Plourde in financing was also excellent. Made the process seem effortless. The dealership even had no problem allowing our dog into the showroom while the paperwork was processed as opposed to leaving him in the car. Every employee acknowledged us with a greeting, no matter how many times we passed by. Just wonderful. -d. Maroney
Professional salesman
by 03/13/2016on
I'm writing this for anyone who is looking to lease or purchase a Lexus.My wife and I went to Lexus of Smithtown for the Christmas holiday sales and met with salesman Matt Trubia. Matt was extremely helpful and not aggressive or pushy with helping us decide which model we wanted to lease. As a matter of fact we were so comfortable with Matt that when I was in need of a new car we didn't hesitate to go back to him. Once again he made this process easy and painless .We think he is a nice guy and great salesman and would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone looking for a Lexus.