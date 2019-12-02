Towne Mazda

Visit dealer’s website 
3531 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127
(844) 702-9141
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Towne Mazda

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

great deals and sales

by Michael on 02/12/2019

I purchased a CX5 signature from Towne and had the best experience ever. The sales person Chuck was unbelievable. He bent over backwards to help us get our best deal. Attention to detail is what he was all about. Thanks Chuck and his boss Henry

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
2 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

great deals and sales

by Michael on 02/12/2019

I purchased a CX5 signature from Towne and had the best experience ever. The sales person Chuck was unbelievable. He bent over backwards to help us get our best deal. Attention to detail is what he was all about. Thanks Chuck and his boss Henry

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Going the extra mile

by Thrilledbuyer on 05/26/2013

Buying a car from Towne Mazda was easy. My daughter was given a great price for her trade-in and a fair and acceptable reduction off the new car's MSRP right off the bat. No hassle, no haggling, no pressure makes for a wonderful buying experience. Getting the car was the challenge. My daughter opted for a 2014 blue Mazda6; unfortunately so did many others. Towne had none on the lot, but our salesman Chuck went the extra mile and located one for us, overcoming a few obstacles along the way, and had it ready and waiting for us on the expected purchase day. Thank you, Towne Mazda and Chuck, for an exceptional buying experience. I have a feeling when I'm ready for my next car, it's going to be a Mazda. Zoom-Zoom!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
186 cars in stock
35 new143 used8 certified pre-owned
Mazda 6
Mazda 6
3 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes