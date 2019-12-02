great deals and sales
by 02/12/2019on
I purchased a CX5 signature from Towne and had the best experience ever. The sales person Chuck was unbelievable. He bent over backwards to help us get our best deal. Attention to detail is what he was all about. Thanks Chuck and his boss Henry
great deals and sales
by 02/12/2019on
I purchased a CX5 signature from Towne and had the best experience ever. The sales person Chuck was unbelievable. He bent over backwards to help us get our best deal. Attention to detail is what he was all about. Thanks Chuck and his boss Henry
Going the extra mile
by 05/26/2013on
Buying a car from Towne Mazda was easy. My daughter was given a great price for her trade-in and a fair and acceptable reduction off the new car's MSRP right off the bat. No hassle, no haggling, no pressure makes for a wonderful buying experience. Getting the car was the challenge. My daughter opted for a 2014 blue Mazda6; unfortunately so did many others. Towne had none on the lot, but our salesman Chuck went the extra mile and located one for us, overcoming a few obstacles along the way, and had it ready and waiting for us on the expected purchase day. Thank you, Towne Mazda and Chuck, for an exceptional buying experience. I have a feeling when I'm ready for my next car, it's going to be a Mazda. Zoom-Zoom!