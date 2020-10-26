Towne Mazda
Customer Reviews of Towne Mazda
Great dealer
by 10/26/2020on
Chuck FaFara is an excellent and knowledgeable sales consultant. Helped me find the right vehicle and the price was better than I thought was possible. It was a great all around experience.
Great dealer
by 10/26/2020on
Chuck FaFara is an excellent and knowledgeable sales consultant. Helped me find the right vehicle and the price was better than I thought was possible. It was a great all around experience.
great deals and sales
by 02/12/2019on
I purchased a CX5 signature from Towne and had the best experience ever. The sales person Chuck was unbelievable. He bent over backwards to help us get our best deal. Attention to detail is what he was all about. Thanks Chuck and his boss Henry
Going the extra mile
by 05/26/2013on
Buying a car from Towne Mazda was easy. My daughter was given a great price for her trade-in and a fair and acceptable reduction off the new car's MSRP right off the bat. No hassle, no haggling, no pressure makes for a wonderful buying experience. Getting the car was the challenge. My daughter opted for a 2014 blue Mazda6; unfortunately so did many others. Towne had none on the lot, but our salesman Chuck went the extra mile and located one for us, overcoming a few obstacles along the way, and had it ready and waiting for us on the expected purchase day. Thank you, Towne Mazda and Chuck, for an exceptional buying experience. I have a feeling when I'm ready for my next car, it's going to be a Mazda. Zoom-Zoom!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes