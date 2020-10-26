Skip to main content
Towne Mazda

3531 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Towne Mazda

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(3)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealer

by New CX5 GTR on 10/26/2020

Chuck FaFara is an excellent and knowledgeable sales consultant. Helped me find the right vehicle and the price was better than I thought was possible. It was a great all around experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
3 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great deals and sales

by Michael on 02/12/2019

I purchased a CX5 signature from Towne and had the best experience ever. The sales person Chuck was unbelievable. He bent over backwards to help us get our best deal. Attention to detail is what he was all about. Thanks Chuck and his boss Henry

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Going the extra mile

by Thrilledbuyer on 05/26/2013

Buying a car from Towne Mazda was easy. My daughter was given a great price for her trade-in and a fair and acceptable reduction off the new car's MSRP right off the bat. No hassle, no haggling, no pressure makes for a wonderful buying experience. Getting the car was the challenge. My daughter opted for a 2014 blue Mazda6; unfortunately so did many others. Towne had none on the lot, but our salesman Chuck went the extra mile and located one for us, overcoming a few obstacles along the way, and had it ready and waiting for us on the expected purchase day. Thank you, Towne Mazda and Chuck, for an exceptional buying experience. I have a feeling when I'm ready for my next car, it's going to be a Mazda. Zoom-Zoom!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
240 cars in stock
29 new210 used1 certified pre-owned
Mazda CX-50
Mazda CX-50
7 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mazda 3
Mazda 3
4 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
