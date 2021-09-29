Mercedes-Benz of Nanuet
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Nanuet
Amazing sale team
by 09/29/2021on
Sales department is professional work. I am really happy to get my vehicle with Nanuet dealership.
Will use their services for sure again!when buying a mb
by 09/27/2021on
I was going to get an A6.On the way there i thought to have a look on e class at mb nanuet.I had requested information from mb nanuet.Edgar got back to me as soon as they opened.went there,took a test drive.Edgar Penna gave me such a good deal couldnt let it pass.He was so informative and saved me money by suggesting me that if i go for 6 months less term i would end up saving almost 1% in interest.The trade in manager was very pleasent too.Drove out in a new vehicle in a timeframe of less than 2 hours.I would recommend if you want to save money and time try Edgar at mb nanuet
E 400 purchase
by 09/20/2021on
Excellent sales and service. While all my experiences with MB Nanuet have been great, this one was even better! Joseph Horneman is fantastic!
Great experience!
by 06/29/2021on
I had an amazing experience! Both my sales person John Geraci and the finance manager, Mike Steinberg walked me through the sales and finance process expertly, informatively and always with a smile! I will definitely buy my next Mercedes from Mercedes of Nanuet!
Great experience vehicle purchase
by 05/29/2021on
I have leased/purchased Mercedes Benz vehicles from Mercedes Benz Of Nanuet since 2006. My salesman David Cohn is an absolute pleasure to work with. He takes the time to get the best deal for me with his management team. He is thorough and he takes the time to show you every option the vehicle is equipped with. I will never shop anywhere else for a car/suv. Shopping for a vehicle at this dealership is easy and a pleasant experience.
Ralph
by 03/27/2021on
Great buying experience, salesman very courteous and very knowledgeable
Spectacular Experience
by 02/27/2021on
My sales representative John Geraci exemplifies the impeccable level of service that is synonymous with Mercedes Benz. John worked tirelessly to locate the exact vehicle I wanted without ever asking me to compromise. My vehicle was delivered when promised, and for the price agreed upon. My recent lease was my second with John and Mercedes Benz of Nanuet and likely will not be my last. I highly recommend John Geraci and Mercedes Benz of Nanuet for those interested in a superior and seamless sales experience.
Happy Customer.
by 01/31/2021on
I recently purchased a used GLS450 from Fred Gruber. He had it ready for us to take home the same day, which made our life much easier. The staff at Mercedes-Benz of Nanuet made it very easy. I love my new Mercedes.
Excellent service from James Fede who has assisted me with several MCB Sale
by 12/29/2020on
James Fede is an excellent professional who has consistently, promptly and kindly assisted me with several MCB purchases. It is his kind attention that I have reached out to him to purchase my vehicles even though I reside in another State. James Fede is a man of his professional word and responds promptly with concern and solutions. Trust is key, for me & my husband, when purchasing anything, especially a motor vehicle. My sincere gratitude to James Fede and MCB. Happy Healthy New Year to all. Kathleen Pignatelli
Joe H and Nanuet Mercedes
by 12/21/2020on
I cannot begin to explain how great both Jo and Nanuet Mercedes are. From the second you begin working with them you know you’re working with a group that has your best interest at hand. They are very knowledgeable of their product and make excellent recommendations to save you money.
Top Notch
by 11/29/2020on
This was the BEST car leasing transaction I have ever experienced ~ my salesman Joe is an asset to the dealership!
Excellent
by 10/29/2020on
Excellent. Everything from the service, to the showroom. Couldn’t find a better price anywhere either. Recommending everyone I know to my new friend Edgar.
Great experience
by 07/30/2020on
I worked with John Geraci on my E 450 Cabriolet. He was very patient with me as I was very picky on what I wanted. He went and found the car that I wanted and made the delivery to me. Amazing experience. John Geraci and Nanuet have my business for life!!! Thank you all so much.
Great Service & Great Cars
by 02/20/2020on
We have only been getting our cars recently through MB Nanuet and my last lease was prob the best experience yet. While Joe was on vacation he reached out to find the car color and features we were looking for. When he returned, my car was ready to pick up. It was such a seamless process and Joe spent time showing me the new features of the car - which I love! Thanks MB Nanuet!!
Buying Experience
by 01/27/2020on
One of the best Dealer to buy MB. I dealt with Edgar who was extremely helpful. I’ll definitely come back for my next MB.
Great Experience
by 12/29/2019on
Chris was polite and courteous- and when we are ready we will be back to see him!
5 star experience
by 11/30/2019on
Dealing with Angelo is always a pleasure. He made for a very smooth transaction and I would definitely buy my next car from him. 5 stars.
commercial sprinter purchase
by 10/28/2019on
Joe is the best salesman I ever deal with. He gets what I need and keeps me informed with all updates as soon as he knows. He gives me the best price every time. Also the service dept is exceptional
Great Experience
by 03/08/2019on
Edgar at Mercedes Nanuet was a pleasure to work with. He made the experience easy and enjoyable.
New car
by 12/31/2018on
Mercedes of Nanuet was a pleasure to work with. Never had any issues and they made all go smooth. I would recommend Angelo F to any friends or family interested in purchasing a vehicle.
Great experience
by 08/31/2018on
I recently purchased a Preowned E350 from Mercedes of Nanuet. Fred Gruber was my sales person. The service he provided was great. John Stepped in when Fred was on vacation when I picked up my car he was excellent as well. I will definitely reccomend this dealership.
