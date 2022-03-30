Skip to main content
Mercedes-Benz of Nanuet

99 Rte 304, Nanuet, NY 10954
Today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Nanuet

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(74)
Recommend: Yes (22) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
74 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership

by Tony M on 03/30/2022

I recently purchased my 3rd car from Mercedes of Nanuet. It is always a great experience. Fred Gruber is a pleasure to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful Sales Service

by Brenda Otero on 02/18/2022

Edgar was a wonderful help in choosing my vehicle. He was open and honest and went above and beyond.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great delivery and service

by DC on 02/08/2022

Just picked up car from Michael Messina - the best salesman - helpful and always goes above and beyond. Great experience at the dealership also. Highly recommended

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience Leasing GLC300

by EPT on 01/25/2022

I highly recommend Mercedes Benz of Nanuet. Pricing was transparent and very reasonable. I worked with Joe Horneman. He was a pleasure to work with - made the whole process so easy and enjoyable. When we are back in the market for another car, I will definitely return to work with Mercedes of Nanuet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great fast service

by Marlenny on 12/21/2021

I went through the process of financing my vehicle after having it leased for the 36 months. It was painless, really quick and an overall pleasure. Edgar was a delight to work with and answered all my questions before proceeding. It made everything super easy :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by Buffy Maselli on 12/15/2021

Mercedes Benz of Nanuet has provided me once again with exceptional service. This will be my third Mercedes with Nanuet. I live in Connecticut and would not feel comfortable with any other dealership. David Cohn has always provided a thorough process and smooth transition into another purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

James Fede was Great!

by Altin on 11/29/2021

James Fede did a Wonderful Job with assisting us with the Purchase of our New Mercedes-Benz!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mr. Sam was excellent in his job and knowledgeable.

by Daniel on 11/10/2021

They greet as soon as you walk in and ready to assist. Friendly atmosphere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service

by Kim on 11/03/2021

The best experience and best follow through Joe is the best

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing sale team

by Don kim on 09/29/2021

Sales department is professional work. I am really happy to get my vehicle with Nanuet dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Will use their services for sure again!when buying a mb

by jaskaran singh on 09/27/2021

I was going to get an A6.On the way there i thought to have a look on e class at mb nanuet.I had requested information from mb nanuet.Edgar got back to me as soon as they opened.went there,took a test drive.Edgar Penna gave me such a good deal couldnt let it pass.He was so informative and saved me money by suggesting me that if i go for 6 months less term i would end up saving almost 1% in interest.The trade in manager was very pleasent too.Drove out in a new vehicle in a timeframe of less than 2 hours.I would recommend if you want to save money and time try Edgar at mb nanuet

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

E 400 purchase

by marc birnbaum on 09/20/2021

Excellent sales and service. While all my experiences with MB Nanuet have been great, this one was even better! Joseph Horneman is fantastic!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Louis LaRose on 06/29/2021

I had an amazing experience! Both my sales person John Geraci and the finance manager, Mike Steinberg walked me through the sales and finance process expertly, informatively and always with a smile! I will definitely buy my next Mercedes from Mercedes of Nanuet!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience vehicle purchase

by Marc on 05/29/2021

I have leased/purchased Mercedes Benz vehicles from Mercedes Benz Of Nanuet since 2006. My salesman David Cohn is an absolute pleasure to work with. He takes the time to get the best deal for me with his management team. He is thorough and he takes the time to show you every option the vehicle is equipped with. I will never shop anywhere else for a car/suv. Shopping for a vehicle at this dealership is easy and a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ralph

by Ralph on 03/27/2021

Great buying experience, salesman very courteous and very knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Spectacular Experience

by Mike M on 02/27/2021

My sales representative John Geraci exemplifies the impeccable level of service that is synonymous with Mercedes Benz. John worked tirelessly to locate the exact vehicle I wanted without ever asking me to compromise. My vehicle was delivered when promised, and for the price agreed upon. My recent lease was my second with John and Mercedes Benz of Nanuet and likely will not be my last. I highly recommend John Geraci and Mercedes Benz of Nanuet for those interested in a superior and seamless sales experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Customer.

by Ana on 01/31/2021

I recently purchased a used GLS450 from Fred Gruber. He had it ready for us to take home the same day, which made our life much easier. The staff at Mercedes-Benz of Nanuet made it very easy. I love my new Mercedes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service from James Fede who has assisted me with several MCB Sale

by Kathy Pignatelli on 12/29/2020

James Fede is an excellent professional who has consistently, promptly and kindly assisted me with several MCB purchases. It is his kind attention that I have reached out to him to purchase my vehicles even though I reside in another State. James Fede is a man of his professional word and responds promptly with concern and solutions. Trust is key, for me & my husband, when purchasing anything, especially a motor vehicle. My sincere gratitude to James Fede and MCB. Happy Healthy New Year to all. Kathleen Pignatelli

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Joe H and Nanuet Mercedes

by Andrew Natkin on 12/21/2020

I cannot begin to explain how great both Jo and Nanuet Mercedes are. From the second you begin working with them you know you’re working with a group that has your best interest at hand. They are very knowledgeable of their product and make excellent recommendations to save you money.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Top Notch

by Denise B on 11/29/2020

This was the BEST car leasing transaction I have ever experienced ~ my salesman Joe is an asset to the dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by C300 Lease on 10/29/2020

Excellent. Everything from the service, to the showroom. Couldn’t find a better price anywhere either. Recommending everyone I know to my new friend Edgar.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
