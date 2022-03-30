5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was going to get an A6.On the way there i thought to have a look on e class at mb nanuet.I had requested information from mb nanuet.Edgar got back to me as soon as they opened.went there,took a test drive.Edgar Penna gave me such a good deal couldnt let it pass.He was so informative and saved me money by suggesting me that if i go for 6 months less term i would end up saving almost 1% in interest.The trade in manager was very pleasent too.Drove out in a new vehicle in a timeframe of less than 2 hours.I would recommend if you want to save money and time try Edgar at mb nanuet Read more