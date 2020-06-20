West Herr Honda

6120 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of West Herr Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(7)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (0)
sales Rating

Service

by Cheryl Williams on 06/20/2020

I can definately say that West Herr Honda gives awesome service, I want to say a big Thank you to Norman Daniels and Phil P for the hard work and effort they gave to help me with my first lease. They are true gems!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
38 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Thanks to Salesman Kevin Szymanski I found my dream car!

by Terri M on 05/25/2020

I had a specific car in mind and there weren't a lot of them out there. Kevin Szymanski not only listened to my specifications he found a car within the auto group at another location and walked me through the purchase. He was so easy to deal with making the car buying experience very comfortable and joyful. Thanks so much Kevin! You're our car salesman for life!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Easy buying experience

by Tina on 12/23/2019

My salesman was super nice,very patient,was up to date on all car features. It was a easy car buying experience. The only time that has ever happened to me. The car is great. Thank you to Norman Daniels.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome

by CapnKlutch9 on 06/01/2019

Heidi, Sarah, and Kevin were super nice and friendly. Loved the experience buying my first car and I absolutely love Honda vehicles. Iâd recommend to anyone any day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Friendly sales

by CupcakeMom on 03/17/2019

James Yarger at West Herr Honda was very friendly and worked to get me the best deal on my trade. The finance office wasnât overly pushy on the sales of their warranties, though they do offer a variety of warranties if youâre interested (they can be pricey though). The dealership is clean as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Customer Service

by TJS3500 on 01/29/2019

I had a great experience purchasing my new Honda CR-V from West Herr. I wanted to thank Heidi Gebler and especially John Kennedy for making the purchase so seamless. There was no pressure to buy and they insisted I buy only what made sense for me. I commend them both!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Annie711 on 01/12/2019

The staff at West Herr are wonderful, patient and only there to help you find what you want. Specifically Mark and Phil. It was a very pleasant buying experience. I will go back again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Honda Fit

by Hfit001 on 08/31/2018

I enjoyed my experience with West Herr Honda a great deal. James Yarger was very friendly, helpful, and answered all my questions no matter how many.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Couldn't be happier!

by Gina624 on 06/01/2018

My experience at West Herr Honda in Lockport New York could not have been better! My salesman, Mark M, was professional, knowledgeable and a pleasure to work with! He went out of his way to make sure the customer experience was top notch. I couldn't be happier with my 2017 Ridgeline and I highly recommend the team at West Herr Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Proud New Pilot Owners

by NewPilotOwners on 06/01/2018

The car buying process can be such a hassle, but not at West Herr Honda in Lockport. Finding the right car at the right price was easy with the West Herr family of dealerships. Both Bill Cain and Jim Regan were incredibly helpful, not at all pushy and made sure we got into the perfect car for our family. I truly appreciate their flexibility, honesty and transparency throughout the whole process. Thank you gentlemen!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience!

by Tina_F1 on 10/06/2017

Erik was super helpful with this big decision of buying my first new car! He helped me through the process and made it an enjoyable experience! I love my new Honda CRV!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Heidi Gebler - Outstanding service!

by Tmbree4 on 04/14/2016

Heidi was extremely helpful, professional, knowledgable and a pleasure to be around. She offered to deliver our new car directly to our home. We have no suggestions or concerns and would highly recommend her to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Terrific in Every Way

by NDIrishFan1979 on 01/30/2016

This week my family bought our second vehicle from West Herr Honda in 3 months. Our salesman, Gerry Signore, and our Business Manager James Raymond, went above and beyond to make our experience the best that we have ever had. My wife loves her 2014 Ford Explorer and my stepmother can't say anything more about her 2013 Honda CRV. I myself am eying a new Accord sometime this year, and one thing is for sure, I will be calling Gerry at West Herr!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing Customer Service Experience!

by curranek on 10/10/2015

This was the most enjoyable car buying experience I have had yet. Erik Brungard of West Herr Honda worked diligently with me to ensure I got exactly what I wanted. My family has been purchasing vehicles through him for years. This was my first time working with Erik and I now understand why my family keeps going back to him. He is wonderful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Happy with the car

by wheekypiggies on 07/20/2015

I went to west herr honda to look at a vehicle I found online. The salesman Eric A. Was friendly, straightforward, and helpful. We liked the vehicle and bought it. Though we did not enjoy the hour and fifteen minute orientation we recieved about an extended warranty. The warranty presentation was not from Eric. I stated I was not interested fifteen minutes into it, but they kept trying to sell it to us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by eebou812 on 05/02/2015

Erik Brungard was extremely helpful in picking out my new Odyssey. He went through all the options on the vehicle, making sure I knew about all the options and made sure that I got a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Always top notch service

by RobFii on 03/24/2015

I have had my past two leases through WestHerr Honda and Erik Brungard has always taken great care of us. Now my in-laws have started leasing and once again Erik has gone above and beyond. Thanks Erik for all your help. I look forward to my next lease with West Herr Honda Lockport

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New car lease

by Gerrim on 12/16/2014

Erik Brungard went above and beyond to help us with getting my first new car ever. He made it so quick and painless, and such an easy experience. We had been looking for a car for a few months and it was such a hassle. Erik Brungard was courteous, and professional. I would recommend West Herr Honda and Erik Brungard specifically to any of my friends and family. We are so appreciative of all he has done. Thank you west Herr and Erik Brungard.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Got my CRV!!

by Amberbrink425 on 12/15/2014

Bob Michael was great! He was very willing to show me everything I ever needed to know about the vehicle. Very friendly staff and James was very helpful getting me financed! Will definitely buy my next car from these guys!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great sales staff

by dmg8 on 10/18/2014

Dealt with Norman and Mariah. Very pleasant buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent dealership

by HoFo on 10/17/2014

I have purchased several vehicles from West Herr Honda. For my most recent purchase, the sales consultant, John Fisher, went out of his way to make my experience a pleasant one. He went so far as to search other dealerships to find a specific color I was interested in. John was thorough in his follow up and at no time did I feel pressured.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
