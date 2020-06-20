sales Rating

This week my family bought our second vehicle from West Herr Honda in 3 months. Our salesman, Gerry Signore, and our Business Manager James Raymond, went above and beyond to make our experience the best that we have ever had. My wife loves her 2014 Ford Explorer and my stepmother can't say anything more about her 2013 Honda CRV. I myself am eying a new Accord sometime this year, and one thing is for sure, I will be calling Gerry at West Herr!!! Read more