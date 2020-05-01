sales Rating

Brian Haney has been my salesperson at Mercedes for the past 2 or 3 cars I have leased and purchased. He is The consummate salesperson. In each instance he has been utterly attentive and worked relentlessly to find the best situation for me. He has a very engaging manner and makes the experience very pleasant. I will continue to call on him when I am ready to look at a new car and I will always recommend him to friends and family. Ellen Weisenfeld