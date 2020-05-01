Excellent service
MB of Huntington provided a smooth, no drama, and accommodating process to returning my lease and purchasing a pre owned vehicle. Jason Yang was my primary contact, and did a wonderful job from start to finish. Their finance operation seemed a bit less attentive to detail - I had requested some specific terms ahead of time which they did not incorporate until I insisted - but Jason was was exceptionally professional throughout. Would recommend the dealership and Jason highly.
Great service
Mercedes Huntington great service dept is like non other. Professional, polite and fast. My service manager Joe Goncalves great to work with. He did a great job explaining to me what is being done and the cost. Definitely recommend to friends and family.
Professional, friendly and trustworthy
I recently had a transmission service, recall and moonroof issue addressed at MB of Huntington. My service Coordinator, Eric Grobert, was professional, friendly and most important, HONEST. There were no Service pitches or surprises at pick up. everything went smooth from start to finish. I liked Eric as much as I did my salesman, Anthony Mastroianni, who I purchased the vehicle from. Thank you Eric and thank you MB Huntington.
Eric Grobert Service Advisor
Eric did a great job getting me in and out as promised
Eric Grobert Service ManagerErci
Eric Grobert is a true professional. He is on top of all things Mercedes Benz. He always treats me as a valued customer. He and the entire service team are as good as it gets.
mercedes of huntington
The dealership and Eric Grobert in particular have provided excellent service. They have been servicing my cars for over 20 years and they have been by far the best service department I have ever dealt with. Their professionalism and quality is impeccable.
Tom Palmero
Service work is first rate. Took care of a recall without being asked to. Tom Palmero was very welcoming, got me in and out very quickly, including a Loaner car. Experience was excellent
Customer service
Brian H was very professional. Treated myself and family with respect. It felt like we were family. Real genuine guy.
Brian Haney MB of Huntington
Brian Haney is a terrific sales person for MB of Huntington,NY. He is very knowledgeable and charming and gave us a great deal. He is a pleasure to get an auto from.
Great cars, great sales consultant
My compliments to Brian Haney at MB of Huntington again. I have used his services over 10 years. He has always been kind, sincere, professional and very knowledgeable providing great advice and super deals when it came to purchasing or leasing a new vehicle. Definitely recommended without any hesitation.
Mercedes Benz Huntington Tom Palmero
Tom Palmero is a professional service rep and always a pleasure to work with. His knowledge of MB cars and when to perform service or maintenance is extensive.
Katie Olivella, 3 time buyer
Mr. Heraz the sales person and Joe the technician were very helpful, professional and friendly. They made this transaction very seamless.
Brian Haney/ Consummate Salesperson
Brian Haney has been my salesperson at Mercedes for the past 2 or 3 cars I have leased and purchased. He is The consummate salesperson. In each instance he has been utterly attentive and worked relentlessly to find the best situation for me. He has a very engaging manner and makes the experience very pleasant. I will continue to call on him when I am ready to look at a new car and I will always recommend him to friends and family. Ellen Weisenfeld
Great Dealership
I purchased from the sales rep Jordan H. He is always attentive and provides great service. It was a pleasure to deal with the dealership.
Mercedes Benz Huntington Tom Palmero
Tom was professional, courteous, and thorough. He took the time to explain my issue in a way that I easily understood. This dealership is consistently amazing and service oriented always.
MB Huntington
MB Huntington’s service department continues to impress. Eric Grobert is a true professional who is always accommodating and helpful. I have been bring my vehicle to MB Huntington for service for years and they have never let me down.
Showroom, or Service, always excellent for us
Friendly and professional staff that always makes my vehicle needs a pleasant experience, showroom or service. My last visit was for service on my 18 year old ML 500 which I enjoy too much to give up. An older vehicle can present challenges, but as always, an excellent outcome and with the "like new" feeling. Thank you!
Marie Davi
Marie Davi was so helpful and a pleasure to deal with. She kept me informed about the status of my vehicle repair and made me feel like I was her only customer.
Consistent Quality Service
Once again Huntington Mercedes serviced my car on time and with no surprises. Klint the rep for my GLS is knowledgeable, curious and works fast. You cant ask for anything else from your local dealer.
Great service
It was very professional and with great price quote.
Marie Davi
The fact that I am on a cruise as I write this review , should say it all. Marie Davi has been nothing but professional and welcoming at the same time. She makes me feel like part of the Mercedes Benz family every single time I bring my car on for service. I work in the retail industry and fully understand how important customer service is with the shortage of customers walking through the doors as time goes by. Marie Davi is a great advocate for what true customer service should look like! Honestly, to have her servicing vehicles, is a loss compared to the talent she brings to your company.