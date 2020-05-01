Mercedes-Benz of Huntington

1103 E Jericho Tpke, Huntington, NY 11743
Today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Excellent service

by OMD on 01/05/2020

MB of Huntington provided a smooth, no drama, and accommodating process to returning my lease and purchasing a pre owned vehicle. Jason Yang was my primary contact, and did a wonderful job from start to finish. Their finance operation seemed a bit less attentive to detail - I had requested some specific terms ahead of time which they did not incorporate until I insisted - but Jason was was exceptionally professional throughout. Would recommend the dealership and Jason highly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
31 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great service

by Noemi Cuomo on 02/18/2020

Mercedes Huntington great service dept is like non other. Professional, polite and fast. My service manager Joe Goncalves great to work with. He did a great job explaining to me what is being done and the cost. Definitely recommend to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Professional, friendly and trustworthy

by Rob M on 02/06/2020

I recently had a transmission service, recall and moonroof issue addressed at MB of Huntington. My service Coordinator, Eric Grobert, was professional, friendly and most important, HONEST. There were no Service pitches or surprises at pick up. everything went smooth from start to finish. I liked Eric as much as I did my salesman, Anthony Mastroianni, who I purchased the vehicle from. Thank you Eric and thank you MB Huntington.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Eric Grobert Service Advisor

by Joseph Gundermann on 01/31/2020

Eric did a great job getting me in and out as promised

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Eric Grobert Service ManagerErci

by Eric Grobert on 01/27/2020

Eric Grobert is a true professional. He is on top of all things Mercedes Benz. He always treats me as a valued customer. He and the entire service team are as good as it gets.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

mercedes of huntington

by Robert Rosen on 01/25/2020

The dealership and Eric Grobert in particular have provided excellent service. They have been servicing my cars for over 20 years and they have been by far the best service department I have ever dealt with. Their professionalism and quality is impeccable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Tom Palmero

by mercedes benz of huntington on 01/13/2020

Service work is first rate. Took care of a recall without being asked to. Tom Palmero was very welcoming, got me in and out very quickly, including a Loaner car. Experience was excellent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Customer service

by Jack Terry on 12/19/2019

Brian H was very professional. Treated myself and family with respect. It felt like we were family. Real genuine guy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Brian Haney MB of Huntington

by Rita and Steve Wolfenstein on 12/13/2019

Brian Haney is a terrific sales person for MB of Huntington,NY. He is very knowledgeable and charming and gave us a great deal. He is a pleasure to get an auto from.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great cars, great sales consultant

by Darius S on 12/04/2019

My compliments to Brian Haney at MB of Huntington again. I have used his services over 10 years. He has always been kind, sincere, professional and very knowledgeable providing great advice and super deals when it came to purchasing or leasing a new vehicle. Definitely recommended without any hesitation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Mercedes Benz Huntington Tom Palmero

by Mercedes Benz Huntington Tom Palmero on 11/05/2019

Tom Palmero is a professional service rep and always a pleasure to work with. His knowledge of MB cars and when to perform service or maintenance is extensive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Katie Olivella, 3 time buyer

by Katie Olivella on 10/28/2019

Mr. Heraz the sales person and Joe the technician were very helpful, professional and friendly. They made this transaction very seamless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Brian Haney/ Consummate Salesperson

by Recommendation for Brian Haney on 10/27/2019

Brian Haney has been my salesperson at Mercedes for the past 2 or 3 cars I have leased and purchased. He is The consummate salesperson. In each instance he has been utterly attentive and worked relentlessly to find the best situation for me. He has a very engaging manner and makes the experience very pleasant. I will continue to call on him when I am ready to look at a new car and I will always recommend him to friends and family. Ellen Weisenfeld

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Dealership

by John on 10/02/2019

I purchased from the sales rep Jordan H. He is always attentive and provides great service. It was a pleasure to deal with the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Mercedes Benz Huntington Tom Palmero

by K Zimmerman on 09/30/2019

Tom was professional, courteous, and thorough. He took the time to explain my issue in a way that I easily understood. This dealership is consistently amazing and service oriented always.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

MB Huntington

by JohnC on 09/04/2019

MB Huntington’s service department continues to impress. Eric Grobert is a true professional who is always accommodating and helpful. I have been bring my vehicle to MB Huntington for service for years and they have never let me down.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Showroom, or Service, always excellent for us

by PerryM on 08/07/2019

Friendly and professional staff that always makes my vehicle needs a pleasant experience, showroom or service. My last visit was for service on my 18 year old ML 500 which I enjoy too much to give up. An older vehicle can present challenges, but as always, an excellent outcome and with the "like new" feeling. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Marie Davi

by Bob on 08/06/2019

Marie Davi was so helpful and a pleasure to deal with. She kept me informed about the status of my vehicle repair and made me feel like I was her only customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Consistent Quality Service

by MercedesOwnerfor8years on 07/23/2019

Once again Huntington Mercedes serviced my car on time and with no surprises. Klint the rep for my GLS is knowledgeable, curious and works fast. You cant ask for anything else from your local dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Soy on 05/23/2019

It was very professional and with great price quote.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Marie Davi

by Banker on 04/22/2019

The fact that I am on a cruise as I write this review , should say it all. Marie Davi has been nothing but professional and welcoming at the same time. She makes me feel like part of the Mercedes Benz family every single time I bring my car on for service. I work in the retail industry and fully understand how important customer service is with the shortage of customers walking through the doors as time goes by. Marie Davi is a great advocate for what true customer service should look like! Honestly, to have her servicing vehicles, is a loss compared to the talent she brings to your company.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
