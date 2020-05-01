Mercedes-Benz of Huntington
Excellent service
by 01/05/2020on
MB of Huntington provided a smooth, no drama, and accommodating process to returning my lease and purchasing a pre owned vehicle. Jason Yang was my primary contact, and did a wonderful job from start to finish. Their finance operation seemed a bit less attentive to detail - I had requested some specific terms ahead of time which they did not incorporate until I insisted - but Jason was was exceptionally professional throughout. Would recommend the dealership and Jason highly.
Customer service
by 12/19/2019on
Brian H was very professional. Treated myself and family with respect. It felt like we were family. Real genuine guy.
Brian Haney MB of Huntington
by 12/13/2019on
Brian Haney is a terrific sales person for MB of Huntington,NY. He is very knowledgeable and charming and gave us a great deal. He is a pleasure to get an auto from.
Great cars, great sales consultant
by 12/04/2019on
My compliments to Brian Haney at MB of Huntington again. I have used his services over 10 years. He has always been kind, sincere, professional and very knowledgeable providing great advice and super deals when it came to purchasing or leasing a new vehicle. Definitely recommended without any hesitation.
Katie Olivella, 3 time buyer
by 10/28/2019on
Mr. Heraz the sales person and Joe the technician were very helpful, professional and friendly. They made this transaction very seamless.
Brian Haney/ Consummate Salesperson
by 10/27/2019on
Brian Haney has been my salesperson at Mercedes for the past 2 or 3 cars I have leased and purchased. He is The consummate salesperson. In each instance he has been utterly attentive and worked relentlessly to find the best situation for me. He has a very engaging manner and makes the experience very pleasant. I will continue to call on him when I am ready to look at a new car and I will always recommend him to friends and family. Ellen Weisenfeld
Great Dealership
by 10/02/2019on
I purchased from the sales rep Jordan H. He is always attentive and provides great service. It was a pleasure to deal with the dealership.
Great Experience
by 07/18/2018on
Recently purchased a car from MB Huntington after visiting Porsche and several other dealers. My sales consultant Brian Haney was great and took the time to show me a wide range of cars and which was right fit for me. I highly recommend.
Lease made easy
by 05/04/2018on
I have been a customer of MB Huntington since it opened and have been dealing with my salesman, Brian Haney for several years. Brian made the experience simple and easy and was able to get my C class cabriolet right in time for the warm weather. The service department here is fantastic too.
Best Dealer Experience
by 07/09/2014on
My husband and I have been buying new cars for 35 years. We recently leased a 2014 Mercedes Benz ML350 from this dealer. Every aspect of our leasing experience was the best buying/leasing process we've ever had. Every person we dealt with was courteous, professional and knowledgeable. Our experience was so easy, low pressure and professionally handled that we went back to this dealer 4 weeks later and leased an SLK250 convertible! Again, a no pressure, professional experience! Our salesman, JR I is top notch!
Terrible Dealer.
by 12/13/2013on
Hi, I am trying to buy a Mercedes from this dealer this year second time and first time earlier this year my deal was out of window because I called off my deal after making a deposit for a vehicle reason was they promise to certified vehicle but at the end I find out vehicle is not certified and they were keep lying me about come next year and we will do the certification but after I checked with other dealers I did find out there is not a such thing about after a year come back and make a certification for vehicle without paying a fee however it was about $3500.00 to pay to make certificate the vehicle and if vehicle pass the process if not you should pay the what was wrong in the vehicle to correct the inspection(certification) process and pass the certification. Wovvv they were playing game with me and thanks God, I didn't believed and buy the vehicle from them. However they also have horrible customer service and phone operators and sales people. I am just trying to find an other vehicle again and they have one, what a surprise all over again I am experiencing same kind of bad feeling about this mercedes dealer, slow and not engaging phone operators, sales coordinators also leaving voice mail they don't return promptly your call at all. Also if you go there their showroom with your girlfriend please be aware about predators because I had a bad experience with one of the staff over in the dealer. Be Very Careful about this dealer. Take your business somewhere else and go as far as possible from this dealer. Terrible Dealer .
