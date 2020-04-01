Military Friendly Dealership that understands Internet Sales
by 01/04/2020on
Outstanding, Military Friendly Dealership – my family loves our new Ford Expedition and I can honestly say Reef Gentilini and the Gentilini Family Team provided us with a great internet car buying experience.
Gentilini Ford
by 01/02/2020on
Pat Murphy of Gentilini Ford provided excellent customer service. He knew his product and if he was not sure he asked someone who did. I would like to thank Pat for welcoming me to this dealership. This dealership will be my 1st stop in the future if I am in the market for a new car.
Gentilini Ford Good buying experience
by 12/05/2018on
The Team (starting with my salesman Buster) were very professional. If you are like me you cringe at the seemingly endless tacky car commercials, promises that you are family, or screaming deals to the point where you wish a political add was on instead. Then you visit the show room and its not the most pleasant experience. You get none of that attitude at Gentilini and they do fair deals.
HORRIBLE service
by 02/27/2016on
I was totally taken advantage of because I was a female bringing a STS Mustang into their service department. All I wanted was an alignment (which was not completed) and they proceeded to tell me I need new ball joints & tie rods for $600. They charged me $40 for diagnostics and I wanted them to check on the power seat as well for another $60 to tell me what I already knew (the fuse was blown). My husband check out the ball joints & tie rods and knew they were blowing smoke up our you know what. We then had it check out out by another place and all I needed was air in my tire and an alignment like I already said. We specifically asked them to check the ball joints & tie rods which were completely fine. If you need reliable service and people not stealing your money because of your gender than I would go to Mr. Tire in Rio Grande. My car drives perfectly straight now and no problem at all.
Terrible service, treated rudely!
by 05/16/2008on
My husband and I went to Gentilini Ford to get his F150 fixed. It needed a new clutch, and we were told by an auto mechanic friend of mine that it had possible transmission damage. We were not going to have it fixed if the transmission was damaged, we would simply buy a new vehicle. We explained all this to the service department. We were then assured by the service department that the transmission was fine, so we authorized the clutch to be fixed. LO AND BEHOLD, AFTER THE CLUTCH WAS FIXED, WE WERE TOLD THE TRUCK NEEDED A NEW TRANSMISSION!!! Talk about bait & switch. Paul Gentilini made no apologies for this error, and blamed it on us. He was rude and treated us shabbily. We will never step foot in there again.
