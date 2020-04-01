service Rating

I was totally taken advantage of because I was a female bringing a STS Mustang into their service department. All I wanted was an alignment (which was not completed) and they proceeded to tell me I need new ball joints & tie rods for $600. They charged me $40 for diagnostics and I wanted them to check on the power seat as well for another $60 to tell me what I already knew (the fuse was blown). My husband check out the ball joints & tie rods and knew they were blowing smoke up our you know what. We then had it check out out by another place and all I needed was air in my tire and an alignment like I already said. We specifically asked them to check the ball joints & tie rods which were completely fine. If you need reliable service and people not stealing your money because of your gender than I would go to Mr. Tire in Rio Grande. My car drives perfectly straight now and no problem at all. Read more