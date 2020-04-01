Gentilini Ford

sales Rating

Military Friendly Dealership that understands Internet Sales

by Graylin W on 01/04/2020

Outstanding, Military Friendly Dealership – my family loves our new Ford Expedition and I can honestly say Reef Gentilini and the Gentilini Family Team provided us with a great internet car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Gentilini Ford

by Gentilini Ford on 01/02/2020

Pat Murphy of Gentilini Ford provided excellent customer service. He knew his product and if he was not sure he asked someone who did. I would like to thank Pat for welcoming me to this dealership. This dealership will be my 1st stop in the future if I am in the market for a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Gentilini Ford Good buying experience

by JohnPfromOC on 12/05/2018

The Team (starting with my salesman Buster) were very professional. If you are like me you cringe at the seemingly endless tacky car commercials, promises that you are family, or screaming deals to the point where you wish a political add was on instead. Then you visit the show room and its not the most pleasant experience. You get none of that attitude at Gentilini and they do fair deals.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

HORRIBLE service

by rosesmith on 02/27/2016

I was totally taken advantage of because I was a female bringing a STS Mustang into their service department. All I wanted was an alignment (which was not completed) and they proceeded to tell me I need new ball joints & tie rods for $600. They charged me $40 for diagnostics and I wanted them to check on the power seat as well for another $60 to tell me what I already knew (the fuse was blown). My husband check out the ball joints & tie rods and knew they were blowing smoke up our you know what. We then had it check out out by another place and all I needed was air in my tire and an alignment like I already said. We specifically asked them to check the ball joints & tie rods which were completely fine. If you need reliable service and people not stealing your money because of your gender than I would go to Mr. Tire in Rio Grande. My car drives perfectly straight now and no problem at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Terrible service, treated rudely!

by graciesmommy on 05/16/2008

My husband and I went to Gentilini Ford to get his F150 fixed. It needed a new clutch, and we were told by an auto mechanic friend of mine that it had possible transmission damage. We were not going to have it fixed if the transmission was damaged, we would simply buy a new vehicle. We explained all this to the service department. We were then assured by the service department that the transmission was fine, so we authorized the clutch to be fixed. LO AND BEHOLD, AFTER THE CLUTCH WAS FIXED, WE WERE TOLD THE TRUCK NEEDED A NEW TRANSMISSION!!! Talk about bait & switch. Paul Gentilini made no apologies for this error, and blamed it on us. He was rude and treated us shabbily. We will never step foot in there again.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

