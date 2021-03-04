Gentilini Ford
Outstanding
by 04/03/2021on
This was my 4th car that I have gotten from Gentilini Ford, I have never been disappointed or feel like I was taken advantage of! They always go the extra mile to take the time to explain everything about the vehicle, this was important to me because of all of the electronic advancements in cars today. I cant say enough about them and I have no doubts that they will always stand behind their cars! Our sales rep Reef was low key, very knowledgeable, and thank God, never had to "go talk to his manager"! I cant say enough about them!
Came in for a Recall
by 09/08/2021on
I came in because of a recall on my 2009 Mercury Milan. The recall was for the HCU. I spoke with Kevin who was very nice and polite. They took my vehicle back and then Kevin came to tell me that they found all of my lug nuts were swollen and needed to be replaced. He said I would have to come back the next week and they would replace the lug nuts and see if anything else was wrong besides the recall. Today, one day later, I stopped into my mechanic's shop and talked with him about it. Approximately 2 weeks ago I had them replace the front wheel bearings. Replacing the wheel bearings necessitated removing the wheels. They had not found a problem with the lug nuts when they did this service. I told my mechanic what your people told me and he immediately came out and checked the lug nuts. 3 of them were a little bit tight but none of them needed replacing.. I will not be back ever again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Outstanding
by 04/03/2021on
2020 Escape
by 12/31/2020on
Great customer service from Emil Bobev with regard to my new car. Will certainly be back if considering a new car in the future. He took time to explain all the features and displayed a great deal of patience and professionalism. Thanks, Emil!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Military Friendly Dealership that understands Internet Sales
by 01/04/2020on
Outstanding, Military Friendly Dealership – my family loves our new Ford Expedition and I can honestly say Reef Gentilini and the Gentilini Family Team provided us with a great internet car buying experience.
Gentilini Ford
by 01/02/2020on
Pat Murphy of Gentilini Ford provided excellent customer service. He knew his product and if he was not sure he asked someone who did. I would like to thank Pat for welcoming me to this dealership. This dealership will be my 1st stop in the future if I am in the market for a new car.
Gentilini Ford Good buying experience
by 12/05/2018on
The Team (starting with my salesman Buster) were very professional. If you are like me you cringe at the seemingly endless tacky car commercials, promises that you are family, or screaming deals to the point where you wish a political add was on instead. Then you visit the show room and its not the most pleasant experience. You get none of that attitude at Gentilini and they do fair deals.
HORRIBLE service
by 02/27/2016on
I was totally taken advantage of because I was a female bringing a STS Mustang into their service department. All I wanted was an alignment (which was not completed) and they proceeded to tell me I need new ball joints & tie rods for $600. They charged me $40 for diagnostics and I wanted them to check on the power seat as well for another $60 to tell me what I already knew (the fuse was blown). My husband check out the ball joints & tie rods and knew they were blowing smoke up our you know what. We then had it check out out by another place and all I needed was air in my tire and an alignment like I already said. We specifically asked them to check the ball joints & tie rods which were completely fine. If you need reliable service and people not stealing your money because of your gender than I would go to Mr. Tire in Rio Grande. My car drives perfectly straight now and no problem at all.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Terrible service, treated rudely!
by 05/16/2008on
My husband and I went to Gentilini Ford to get his F150 fixed. It needed a new clutch, and we were told by an auto mechanic friend of mine that it had possible transmission damage. We were not going to have it fixed if the transmission was damaged, we would simply buy a new vehicle. We explained all this to the service department. We were then assured by the service department that the transmission was fine, so we authorized the clutch to be fixed. LO AND BEHOLD, AFTER THE CLUTCH WAS FIXED, WE WERE TOLD THE TRUCK NEEDED A NEW TRANSMISSION!!! Talk about bait & switch. Paul Gentilini made no apologies for this error, and blamed it on us. He was rude and treated us shabbily. We will never step foot in there again.
