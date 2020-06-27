"BEST EXPERIENCE in 20+ years of auto buying - Thank you!"
by 06/27/2020on
From start to finish Tammy DeBaro was simply THE BEST!!. I had originally leased a GS-F from another Lexus Dealership and my lease was coming to an end. With a growing family of 4, I was in the market for a bigger vehicle (GX). I visited multiple dealerships in the tri-state area and none compared to the experience I had when initially contacting Lexus of Route 10! Tammy was very personable and took the time to find out everything I wanted and was looking for. During this time of crisis, I was not sure how this process would work, but Tammy made it all seamless. She was able to locate the exact exterior/interior color choice in another state (something my old dealer stated was not available anywhere on the east coast!). We worked out the numbers via phone/email and it was quite frankly the best experience in my 20+ years of car buying. Tammy assisted with transportation of the vehicle and within 3 days of filling out the credit application, our GX had arrived! Tammy was also a tremendous help in explaining and helping with my current lease return. Return of lease and taking delivery of my new GX took only about 30 minutes! No Hassle, easy in and out and 2-weeks in, we are enjoying our new GX! I would recommend anyone who is in the market to visit Lexus of RT10 and ask for Tammy! Thank you! - FT
Above and Beyond!!
by 01/27/2020on
I purchased my Lexus RX 400H three years ago pre-owned but new to me. All my wishes always honored, and I am always treated like a little celebrity when I enter the Route 10 dealership. Recently, I had an issue with my spare key; it had developed a cracked housing and bent metal part of the key. Rodger Pannucci, Master Certified Sales Consultant, jumped right into action told me to bring the key down directly to him for possible repair. About a week later, a phone call from Rodger explaining I would need to replace the entire key, but he would help me with customer bill because of defectiveness. Happily, the next week I had a brand new spare key and fob, and the price was so affordable. Rodger truly goes out of his way to make older car customers feel as if they just purchased a new car and treated me like family. I love the service and honesty at Lexus of Route 10!My next car is a Lexus for sure!
Great experience buying another Lexus
by 10/01/2018on
We just bought our 3rd Lexus RX. We were shopping for certified preowned vehicles and found a perfect one for our daughter. Working with Duke Synder was very easy, there was never any pressure to buy, he was very understanding of our needs and patiently explained the choices and options. Once we purchased the vehicle, he worked with us to ensure we had the Registration papers and plates in time for our daughter could drive herself to college. Follow up and assistance by Duke and other staff at Lexus of Route 10 is great. Thank you so much, will definitely work with you in the future and recommend Duke and the dealership to our friends and family in the Tristate area.
Best Employee of Lexus
by 06/18/2018on
I have been a very loyal customer of Lexus for the last 15 years. However, due to the lack of designs and gasoline issue for GX460, I decided to try something new and leave Lexus last week. While in Lexus of Rt.10 to return my lease GX460, Angela Malanga & John Crawford helped me with my return. They were both so kind and helpful even though I didn't bring them as business. With me were two girls that were very tired of waiting after coming from another dealership, when they came their faces immediately lit up after seeing all the cookies an candy! It's easy to say that they very much enjoyed the showroom in Lexus of Rt.10(but not enjoyed in another dealership)! I just wanted to drop a little Thank You for Angela, John & Lexus of Rt.10! After 15 years of being with Lexus, I have a very good feeling that I will return to Lexus in the near future. I will most definitely be looking for Angela to help me! THANK YOU
Buyer beware scam dealership
by 03/24/2018on
Received sales promotion offering pending trade in value and special financing along with gift card. When I arrived they proceeded to tell me that the pending trade in was not correct and there must have been an error. There was no special financing and the gift card turned out to be a 20 percent off discount card to only select participants.
Lexus of Route 10 - John Mottes
by 03/04/2018on
I leased a pre-owned Lexus in 2015 and my lease ends in August 2018. The service provided to me by this dealership during the term of my lease has been excellent. Today, I met with one of the Sales Consultants - John Mottes - John is an excellent sales person. He is extremely knowledgeable and friendly. Given the fact that my lease is coming to an end, John went out of his way to explain all of my potential options that work best for me and answered all of my questions. He was honest and genuinely determined to help me figure out what I should do to continue driving a Lexus. If you are interested in driving a Lexus, I strongly recommend that you go to Lexus of Route 10 and ask for John Mottes to assist you in purchasing or leasing a car.
Second Lexus, Not my Last!
by 02/23/2018on
Just leased my second Lexus. I went with the 2018 Lexus ES350 this time around instead of another IS. We worked with the same salesperson as my first Lexus, Michael Lioi. He's a great guy! Friendly, Informative, helpful and so patient. This may be my second Lexus, but it certainly will not be my last, and definitely will go back to Michael. Thanks Mike!
Super friendly people !!!
by 02/14/2018on
in the last week Super friendly people, very professional. Special thanks to Ed and Julia Radulic
Rosemarie went above and beyond
by 09/24/2017on
I had a first-rate experience while shopping for a new car with Rosemarie at Lexus of Route 10. Not only was she completely professional and personable, but she was also patient, kind, and understanding of exactly what I was looking for in a new vehicle. I arrived at the dealership 30 minutes before it closed to browse the SUV selection and asked if it would be too late to test drive. She insisted without hesitation, even though it would mean that she would have to stay past closing. This level of customer service resulted in my falling in love with the Lexus NX 200T. I am more than pleased and appreciative of the time she gave me and also for the whole team's cooperation throughout the entire transaction. After my 36 month lease is up, you can bet I will be looking for Rosemarie. A+!
Wonderful service
by 09/08/2017on
Rosemarie was very helpful with putting us into a new GX460. We went in thinking we were just going to get information and test drive, but we loved the vehicle, dealership, and service, so we decided to go with it. Looking forward to establishing a good relationship with Rosemarie and Lexus of Route 10 with their exceptional service in the years to come.
Defaced Vehicle. Denied Responsibility.
by 05/10/2017on
Business Development/Guest Relations Director Brad Vaill is rude & deceitful. Damages vehicles while in for simple recall's, refused fault & eludes proper repairs. Beware
Love this dealership!
by 04/24/2017on
Everyone was very friendly and very accommodating. Our salesperson Christa and the financial person were great and very nice and they even stayed after closing to help us. The car was prepped and all ready to go very quickly. I can't say enough how impressed I was with the whole experience.
Great sales experience
by 02/25/2017on
I leased a Lexus N200T and it was a pleasurable experience. The staff was great and our sales lady Rose Marie, sales managers Frank and finance guy Justin were very friendly and provided exceptional customer service. I will be highly recommending this dealership to family and friends.
Terrible service experience on warranty item
by 02/16/2017on
The Enform app on my GS350 no longer works properly and they have no fix. Lexus has told me they cannot do anything for me. No compensation at all. Very disappointed in this dealership.
by 10/30/2016on
Took my lexus rx350 in this saturday for 75000 mile service and for flashing AFS light (Adaptive Front lighting System) on dashboard. I had just replaced my headlight bulbs on my lexus myself and thought the light just had to be reset. The service advisor then comes out and says the AFS light is blinking because my headlight motor is broken but they are willing to replace the headlight for me..."it will only cost $2100 for parts and labor" he said. I declined immediately. This is completely insane. Bear in mind my car is a 2009 model and the whole car is worth about $14000. An exact OEM headlight anywhere on the internet runs from $150 to $300. It is also about 15 minutes of labor to replace a headlight. How did they come up with a ridiculous number of $2100? Complete [non-permissible content removed]. But thats not even the end of it. I knew my lights were working just fine before i changed the light bulbs. When i got home i opened up the hood, disconnected the light wire and reconnected it again and everything was fine again and NO blinking AFS light on dashboard. I went out after dark and drove it and the AFS motor works perfectly and the light adjusts normally around corners. Were they going to charge me all that money and only do as i did and then pretend they changed the light? [non-permissible content removed] Did they even check wiring connections before twlling me i must spend $2100 for new light? Probably not. I am not even sure they did the maintwnance properly. When i checked under the hood, it was as dusty as ever and all the fluid caps were dusty and undisturbed. They said they tooped off all my fluids but i doubt it. My power steering fluid container is almost completely empty. Did they forget that one? Also near my right headlight there was a big fuel pump resistor disconnected and dangling off some wires. They either forgot or did not care to reconnect the resistor to the body of the car as before. I am very familiar with everything under the hood and this resistor was not freely hanging in my engine bay before. Well they still managed to get an extra $600 out of me twlling me they are NOT willing to replace the brake pads on my car unless i also pay for new rotors. I never had a problem with my rotors. But i had no choice as i really needed breaks and had no time to find another place on the weekend before a roadtrip i have to take. They also gave me a list of about $9000 worth of other issues that i should pay to take care of even though i have had no other problems with my car. I politely refused. I will never take my car to any Lexus dealership ever again. They quadruple charge for everything, if not more. Very dissapointed.
OUTSTANDING SERVICE
by 09/22/2016on
Recently brought my Lexus in to resolve a very frustrating problem. I dealt with a service consultant, Mary Spinola who was extremely professional and went well beyond my expectations to resolve the issue. I cannot speak highly enough about her and will be returning to Lexus of Rt 10 for all of my Lexus service needs
Best Car Sales Experience
by 09/16/2016on
I want to give a huge shout out to Phil Meola at Lexus of Rt. 10 in Whippany New Jersey. I was recently shopping for a Certified Pre Owned Gs350, and my search led me to this dealership. They had the car I was looking for, with super low miles. Being from Long Island, it was not easy for me to get to the dealership, but that did not stop us from working very well. Phil took the time to understand what I was looking for, and them went the extra mile by emailing me ALL of the details of the car I was going to lease, including photos (Car had just come in, had not been even photographed yet). He actually knew the history of the car (outside of the Carfax) and was a true joy to work with. When it came down to pricing, Phil could also not be beat. He worked quickly to give me a very fair price on the car, and even went back to negotiate on my behalf when I continued to push. Not once did he try to push me around, pressure me, or anything of the sort. A true craftsman in his profession. We actually started the process of putting the deal together, trading all required information so delivery would be swift and easy. The next day, I actually decided NOT to purchase the car. I decided to keep my perfectly fine car for a while longer. Now, it had nothing to do with Phil, the actual car or anything from the dealer, it had to do with personal circumstance. When I called Phil to tell him, He was EXTREMELY understanding, and did NOT ONCE try to convince me to take the car anyway. THIS is what puts Phil Meola of Rt. 10 Lexus OVER THE TOP. While I have not yet purchased a Lexus, he has gained me as a potential future customer. He will be my first call when the time is right. Phil, thank you again! DAve
Superior Customer Care & Service-Lexus of Rt 10
by 08/24/2016on
I recently visited the Route 10 service department for several major repairs and Service Consultant, Andrew Tirpack, handled my service repairs with an outstanding level of professionalism that reflected a gold standard in customer service for which he and his team should be recognized and rewarded. Andrew demonstrated a unwavering work ethic that was reassuring and it was clear he was focused on exceeding customer expectations. My vehicle's repairs were not typical (CV boot replacement, frozen rear calipers, spark plugs) yet Andrew delivered the car on the date promised, made himself available at all times throughout the service process to address any questions/concerns and finally, he exceeded my expectations. From the cheerful receptionist who greets arriving customers, to the speedy technicians transitioning customers to their loaner cars, everything was a delightful and flawless experience. This quality level of service and customer commitment is why I purchased a luxury brand name like Lexus, however, employees like Andrew and his team are the REAL reason why I will return to Lexus of Route 10 for any future vehicle repairs. Thank you!
Best feeling ever
by 07/10/2016on
They made you feel so welcomed regardless if the new your credit score I told them what I wanted and they work it all out no pressure courtesy at the highest they explained everything no matter how simple the quy
Excellent experience
by 07/09/2016on
First class operation from the start. There's an impressive sincerity in the building