1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Took my lexus rx350 in this saturday for 75000 mile service and for flashing AFS light (Adaptive Front lighting System) on dashboard. I had just replaced my headlight bulbs on my lexus myself and thought the light just had to be reset. The service advisor then comes out and says the AFS light is blinking because my headlight motor is broken but they are willing to replace the headlight for me..."it will only cost $2100 for parts and labor" he said. I declined immediately. This is completely insane. Bear in mind my car is a 2009 model and the whole car is worth about $14000. An exact OEM headlight anywhere on the internet runs from $150 to $300. It is also about 15 minutes of labor to replace a headlight. How did they come up with a ridiculous number of $2100? Complete [non-permissible content removed]. But thats not even the end of it. I knew my lights were working just fine before i changed the light bulbs. When i got home i opened up the hood, disconnected the light wire and reconnected it again and everything was fine again and NO blinking AFS light on dashboard. I went out after dark and drove it and the AFS motor works perfectly and the light adjusts normally around corners. Were they going to charge me all that money and only do as i did and then pretend they changed the light? [non-permissible content removed] Did they even check wiring connections before twlling me i must spend $2100 for new light? Probably not. I am not even sure they did the maintwnance properly. When i checked under the hood, it was as dusty as ever and all the fluid caps were dusty and undisturbed. They said they tooped off all my fluids but i doubt it. My power steering fluid container is almost completely empty. Did they forget that one? Also near my right headlight there was a big fuel pump resistor disconnected and dangling off some wires. They either forgot or did not care to reconnect the resistor to the body of the car as before. I am very familiar with everything under the hood and this resistor was not freely hanging in my engine bay before. Well they still managed to get an extra $600 out of me twlling me they are NOT willing to replace the brake pads on my car unless i also pay for new rotors. I never had a problem with my rotors. But i had no choice as i really needed breaks and had no time to find another place on the weekend before a roadtrip i have to take. They also gave me a list of about $9000 worth of other issues that i should pay to take care of even though i have had no other problems with my car. I politely refused. I will never take my car to any Lexus dealership ever again. They quadruple charge for everything, if not more. Very dissapointed. Read more