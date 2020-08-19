Paul Miller Honda of West Caldwell

1170 Bloomfield Ave, West Caldwell, NJ 07006
(866) 924-7655
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Paul Miller Honda of West Caldwell

4.9
Overall Rating
(151)
Recommend: Yes (150) No (1)
sales Rating

GREAT SERVICE

by GREAT BUYING EXPERIENCE on 08/19/2020

Simon was exceptional and very knowledgeable since the beginning to the end of the transaction. I'm very happy with my new Honda, will definitely recommend the sales person and dealer. thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
324 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great experince

by RGM on 09/01/2020

IT was an easy buy with a very good price. The staff is nice and they not make you waist your time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent

by Aaron on 09/01/2020

Great service quick and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Timely, Comfortable, and Courteous

by Dixiecityjam on 08/27/2020

Always a pleasure to have my Honda serviced at Paul Miller Honda. Clean, comfortable waiting room. Complimentary water and coffee and snacks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Service dept was great.

by Dan on 08/21/2020

I normally service my car in Maryland but couldn't go back because of the virus so I decided to get my car serviced at Paul Miller. Service was great, faster than I expected and can't really think of anything negative to say about the service dept. Would definitely service my vehicles here if another virus prevents me from going to Maryland

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Morgan

by Ray Mulligan on 08/21/2020

Exceptional phone skills and scheduling. Great to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Tiffany J on 08/18/2020

Simon was very helpful in finding me my 2020 HRV.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service Advisor

by Domenic Tomasso on 08/15/2020

Extremely knowledgeable and friendly. Very courteous and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Tire Emergency

by Mary Ann Arney on 08/13/2020

I called dealership as I had flat that was changed with spare. The dealership gave me an appointment and I was able to go within an hour of calling. The service tech came out to inspect my tires and advise best course of action. I was very pleased with the entire experience and will continue to be a customer of West Caldwell Honda

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent

by Dmo on 08/04/2020

Very professional and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Customer Service

by Marla on 08/02/2020

My 2 yr old Honda needed a new battery and I was out of state. I went in to Paul Miller Honda on a very busy day hoping they could squeeze me in and take care of it. They were very accommodating and I was out of there in an hour and back on the road.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very responsive

by SC on 08/02/2020

I spoke daily with my service representative who gave me constant updates.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service, as always

by Alyssa C on 07/30/2020

Took my Odessey in for recall and routine maintenance. I was informed when I came in that it may be time consuming, which I was prepared for. Also, one of the service items I needed would create a slight odor in the cabin, and I was asked if I had any respiratory issues as it may be irritated by the slight odor. I think this service department always goes the extra mile to be kind and courteous to customers. James was my service person and he is exceptional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quality Service

by Pat P on 07/24/2020

As always, service was performed quickly and efficiently and service advisor was helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service at Paul Miller Honda

by JeffGL21 on 07/19/2020

Every went as expected, Dominic my Service Advisor did a great job handling my service needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best Service. Period.

by Christine P on 07/16/2020

The Sales and Service Departments at Paul Miller Honda are exceptional! Always Courteous, professional, and Helpful. Particular thanks to Rob Orrok in Sales, and Dominic and Morgan in Service. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service on 7/13/2020

by Constance McConville on 07/14/2020

James, who took care of me when I arrived wrote all my concerns with my car and suggested what service my car was due for. He explained everything and gave me a price for everything that would be done. I trust Honda service with my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

windshield replacement

by 2020 CRV on 07/12/2020

4 weeks owned and needed the windshield replaced. wouldn't know it to look at it. No third party, only Honda original parts and workmanship.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Johnny on 07/06/2020

10:30 appointment, in on time, out in under an hour... just as promised... Oil change and tire rotation.. will be my new dealer for service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Experience

by Pamela Manfro on 07/04/2020

The representatives at Honda were courteous, and thorough with the assessment of my Pilot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

12,500 Maintenance

by Joseph Bravaco on 06/28/2020

Job was done quickly and efficiently

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
285 cars in stock
198 new80 used7 certified pre-owned
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
67 new|21 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
