I normally service my car in Maryland but couldn't go back because of the virus so I decided to get my car serviced at Paul Miller. Service was great, faster than I expected and can't really think of anything negative to say about the service dept. Would definitely service my vehicles here if another virus prevents me from going to Maryland
I called dealership as I had flat that was changed with spare. The dealership gave me an appointment and I was able to go within an hour of calling. The service tech came out to inspect my tires and advise best course of action. I was very pleased with the entire experience and will continue to be a customer of West Caldwell Honda
My 2 yr old Honda needed a new battery and I was out of state. I went in to Paul Miller Honda on a very busy day hoping they could squeeze me in and take care of it. They were very accommodating and I was out of there in an hour and back on the road.
Took my Odessey in for recall and routine maintenance. I was informed when I came in that it may be time consuming, which I was prepared for. Also, one of the service items I needed would create a slight odor in the cabin, and I was asked if I had any respiratory issues as it may be irritated by the slight odor. I think this service department always goes the extra mile to be kind and courteous to customers. James was my service person and he is exceptional.
The Sales and Service Departments at Paul Miller Honda are exceptional! Always Courteous, professional, and Helpful. Particular thanks to Rob Orrok in Sales, and Dominic and Morgan in Service. Thank you!
James, who took care of me when I arrived wrote all my concerns with my car and suggested what service my car was due for. He explained everything and gave me a price for everything that would be done. I trust Honda service with my car.
