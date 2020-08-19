service Rating

Took my Odessey in for recall and routine maintenance. I was informed when I came in that it may be time consuming, which I was prepared for. Also, one of the service items I needed would create a slight odor in the cabin, and I was asked if I had any respiratory issues as it may be irritated by the slight odor. I think this service department always goes the extra mile to be kind and courteous to customers. James was my service person and he is exceptional. Read more