sales Rating

My son and I stopped by Douglas Infinity to look at the Q60 Coupe, and while we were looking over the cars in the showroom, Carey Jackson introduced himself and asked if he could answer any questions that we had. Before we realized it, we were sitting in his office going over their inventory of Q60s, and it felt as if we had known Carey for years already! He was just so down to earth and easy going; I can actually say that at no time during the two hours we spent with him, did we ever feel any pressure whatsoever! What we came to realize is that Carey is truly a consummate gentleman and professional. He went far beyond our expectations in locating a Q60 that not only fit within our budget, but had the color and options that we wanted! We could not have asked for a more pleasurable car buying experience! Douglas Infinity and Carey Jackson are top notch, and we would highly recommend them to anyone looking for a painless, enjoyable car buying experience! Read more