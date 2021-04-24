1 out of 5 stars service Rating

1. Within the past month, the Infiniti dealership installed a new muffler. It took the mechanic 3 weeks to complete the job. There was no explanation as to why. 2. I requested that before- and after- photos be taken and sent to me. That was never done. One wonders why. 3. Management did not investigate the reason for the 3-week repair period. Though I had a loaner, management apparently didn't care. 4. The dealer was supposed to complete a full inspection of the vehicle. Unfortunately, a. I found all 4 tires filled with 47 psi (when they should be 32-36 psi. b. The nitrogen was replaced with regular air (without advising that they would do it). c. The front right head light was not functioning. 5. I believe the mechanic and supervising team failed to properly inspect the vehicle. This leads me to believe that it's not only a mechanic's issue, it is also a culture problems within the dealership. 6. I believe that, as a result of the dealership neglect, the vehicle, subsequent to the "repairs," swerved a number of time on Rte. 24 and struck the median guard rail. 7. Though the vehicle struck the guard rail head-on (at approx. 40 mph), the air bags failed to deploy. I believe this safety item should have been identified and corrected by the mechanic. 8. This exists when management permits poor culture to exist. This poor culture permits the mechanic(s) to poorly "inspect" vehicles.