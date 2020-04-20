service Rating

Service at the Quality Auto Mall is second to none. Service Manager, Alan Kologrivov is a honest and knowledgeable man which I learned to respect. Alan advises you when something wrong is discovered during the service visit and does not push to sell you things you don't want or need. This is a completely satisfying experience unlike those experiences I have had with other dealerships. In a year or so I will be replacing my wife and my car and Quality Auto Mall will be on the top of my list to visit mainly due to their excellent, honest and reliable Service Department. Read more