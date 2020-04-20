I always use their Quick Express Service for my oil changes. I know that I could go closer to home, but I love the accountability.
Service is always great and the staff are extremely friendly. The free coffee isn't bad either:)
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I was in to have an oil change on my 2016 Ford Fusion. From the service person meeting me in the parking lot to the service person greeting me as I walked in followed by taking care of me while I was there and last but not least the cashier who handled my payment - everyone was pleasant, polite and very helpful.
I had service done on my Flex and my husband bought a 2018 Escape SE the same day. Service & salesman were extremely helpful. Can't say enough good things about Alan in Service & Ross in Sales. Thank you Ford.
I brought in my car for a recall and was advised by Al. He was thorough and I felt comfortable with the work that had to be done. He even made me aware of another recall on my vehicle which was good to know. I make a point of bringing my car to Quality Ford since they are experts on my Ford Fusion
Thank for you continuing to provide the rest service you do!
Sincerely, Camille Savia
I had a climate control problem with my 2013 Ford Explorer. One side blew constant hot air no matter what the setting. It was repaired while I waited and for a price I expected.
Prompt courteous service always.
I have a 2017 Ford Fusion. I went to have it serviced since I have over !4,500 miles. The service was excellent. I was in and out within an hour after work. I got there at 4! I always go to Quality Auto Mall for all my car needs.
Service at the Quality Auto Mall is second to none. Service Manager, Alan Kologrivov is a honest and knowledgeable man which I learned to respect. Alan advises you when something wrong is discovered during the service visit and does not push to sell you things you don't want or need. This is a completely satisfying experience unlike those experiences I have had with other dealerships.
In a year or so I will be replacing my wife and my car and Quality Auto Mall will be on the top of my list to visit mainly due to their excellent, honest and reliable Service Department.
My service advisor Carlos Santana, the guy, what can I say.. “Hands down” .. He worked magic on my last visit and I want to thank him for his professionalism and the great job done by the Service Dept. My baby , our baby , our 2013 Ford Explorer , XLT was pampered well, thank you once again Quality Mall Ford. You have a well satisfy customer, since 2011. Thank you Carlos.
Sincerely
Washington Puebla
