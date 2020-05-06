sales Rating

We agreed to a price for a Lincoln MKX. they said they had to get it from another dealership since they didn't have the exact specs we wanted on their lot. The next day we were told the car we were supposed to get was now in another state, but they would give us a well-equipped, higher-priced model instead but for the same price we had agreed to. I didn't check the contract close enough and now I am out an extra $5K. But I am just out of luck and they are not wiling to do anything to work with us or honor the agreed price. Mysteriously, the salesperson and original finance officer we worked with are no longer with the dealership, so no one there can confirm the original negotiation. I will never go back. This was my first Ford/Lincoln purchase and I will likely not ever buy another. The car is definitely not worth the money I am paying for it. Read more