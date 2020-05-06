Performance Ford Lincoln

Performance Ford Lincoln

Performance Ford Lincoln 906 State Route 10 Randolph, NJ 07869
906 State Rte 10, Randolph, NJ 07869
(844) 834-0598
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Performance Ford Lincoln

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
42 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Avoid Performance Ford at All Costs

by Kansas Car Buyer on 06/05/2020

I would avoid Performance Ford in Randolph. I have bought 20+ cars but this is the worst dealership experience I have ever had. The General Manager Doug Raleigh is unresponsive and so was my sales person Matthew Collura. I was looking at buying a Ford GT350R but changed my mind prior to receiving any purchase documents. They still haven't sent my deposit back to me and it has been 16 days. Doug won't return my phone calls or emails. If this is how they handle a potential customer, I wonder how they will treat you. It is very disappointing that I have to resort to this to seek resolution. You have been warned. I will be reporting them to the Better Business Bureau as well. If you look below I am not the only person who has had this experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Simplicity

by staceylew on 11/08/2016

Matt and his team (Joe and Dan) were able to assist me with a 0% finance of a new Ford Fiesta! Very friendly, very diligent. These guys get things done! My credit is horrid and these amazing guys pulled through for me while I was at home. How awesome is that, enjoy Netflix while they work and provide you the best service! See you guys after my loan is up!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Dishonest...bait and switch

by njdriver11 on 09/13/2016

We agreed to a price for a Lincoln MKX. they said they had to get it from another dealership since they didn't have the exact specs we wanted on their lot. The next day we were told the car we were supposed to get was now in another state, but they would give us a well-equipped, higher-priced model instead but for the same price we had agreed to. I didn't check the contract close enough and now I am out an extra $5K. But I am just out of luck and they are not wiling to do anything to work with us or honor the agreed price. Mysteriously, the salesperson and original finance officer we worked with are no longer with the dealership, so no one there can confirm the original negotiation. I will never go back. This was my first Ford/Lincoln purchase and I will likely not ever buy another. The car is definitely not worth the money I am paying for it.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Leasing

by Bradshaw12 on 08/28/2016

I just leased my 2nd Lincoln with Performance. They have a professional no pressure sales team that understood my needs. They exceeded my expectations and I have recommended them to family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

3 Comments

sales Rating

Pretty face

by greeneyes8 on 07/26/2016

I bought my brand NEW Escape a couple of days ago from Dan. He was very knowledgeable, didn't rush me, and very friendly. Sent in a inquiry online the night before was offered immediate help from their customer service staff the next morning and right away assisted with an appointment. I didn't have to wait. Delivery coordinator was very helpful as well! I will recommend Dan and performance ford Lincoln to my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great people to work with

by cathymillian01 on 07/22/2016

This is my second vehicle I have purchased from them. Friendly and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Exceptional, Knowledgeable and Competitive Pricing

by carguru26 on 07/21/2016

I recently purchased my second Ford 150 from Performance Ford. My experience was exceptional from the time I walked in to the time I signed my paperwork and left. All the members of the staff I worked with had answers to all my questions -this was not the case at other dealerships I visited. They were even willing to go above and behind and stay late during a week night so I could bring the vehicle home that day. Most importantly, the pricing was highly competitive. 5 star experience, I recommend this dealership to all my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

customer179

by customer79 on 05/09/2014

Great service team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Larry T has a Great Team to support him.

by customer79 on 05/09/2014

Great team to work with. Helen and I found everyone at Performance Ford to be very Knowledgeable and professional. They took time to understand our needs and helped us find a great new Ford Edge. The car meets all and needs and has no problems. They helped show us all the item a new car owner needs to know about the Edge.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Thank you Performance Ford and Charlie G

by carabarnes on 07/10/2013

Thank you Performance Ford and Charlie G for a pleasurable buying experience with my Ford Fusion!.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Great experience.

by jeffsmithu on 06/25/2013

Great experience. Justin is top notch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

really helpful

by kenjordan on 06/19/2013

Justin was really helpful and a great sales rep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Always a pleasant experience

by anthonylinda on 06/12/2013

Always a pleasant experience. My 2nd purchase from you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

six stars

by perrone on 06/07/2013

There should be an option for six stars when dealing with Bob B.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Lower that one star

by disgusted21 on 05/13/2013

We used Consumer Reports car buying service to help us to find the exact 2013 Escape we were looking for. Performance Ford in Randolph NJ contacted us, saying they could get the exact car we wanted. We gave them a week's notice for them to get the car from another dealer. and we arranged to drive for three hours from our home in PA to Randolph. The next week, we left home at 9am and arrived in Randolph at noon. However, they had not obtained the car! If you want a dealer who is incompetent, unreliable, and who treats customers so irresponsibly, then Performance Ford is your place.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Professional Salesman

by stanislaw1 on 05/08/2013

I went to the dealership to purchase either a fusion or a Taurus. Once inside I was greeted by Charlie G. He answered all my questions regarding both cars and the process couldn't have been any easier. I purchased my Taurus and love it! I have never been treated so professionally by a salesman. Charlie and the dealer get an A+ in my book.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

very professional

by mattmmnich on 05/01/2013

Claudio was outstanding in helping us find our new vehicle . A very professional sales consultant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

This is how car buying should be.

by ruthkaplan on 03/01/2013

I was very happy with the overall experience of buying my new car at Performance Ford. All parties involved with the transaction were top notch. Eric was very knowledgeable and helpful and Brian made sure I knew how everything worked before I left their parking lot. This is how car buying should be.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Very happy with my new vehicle as well as the process.

by donnasalvo on 02/13/2013

Very happy with my new vehicle as well as the process. We were treated with respect and were given pleanty of options with regard to the vehicle. Steve was very helpful and made sure everything we needed and wanted was in the new car. We were amazed at all the things that the car could do and Brian made sure we understood how everything worked. Very Happy. Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

dtomb

by bikerdude3 on 02/12/2013

I searched the internet looking for the truck to suit me. Performance Ford had just what I was looking for. Upon arrival at the dealership I was promptly greeted and set up with a sales person to help me get that truck. Everyone I dealt with was helpful and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Great Deal on a nice pre-owned Escape.

by janebooks on 01/22/2013

Great Deal on a nice pre-owned Escape. Eric did a great job finding the right car and Brian was very helpful showing me how the bluetooth worked and setting up my phone. Very happy with the entire process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
about our dealership

At Performance Ford Lincoln, we offer new Ford and Lincoln cars in Randolph, along with used cars, trucks and SUVs by top manufacturers. Our sales staff will help you find that new or used car you have been searching for in Randolph.

For years, our financial staff at Performance Ford Lincoln has offered expert advice for those seeking a great Ford or Lincoln car loan or lease. Our service doesn't stop there. Randolph customers can come in and take advantage of our knowledgeable Ford and Lincoln car repair technicians and a fully-stocked inventory of Ford and Lincoln parts.

You can reach Performance Ford Lincoln any time by filling out our contact form, by calling us or simply visiting our Randolph Ford and Lincoln dealership at 906 Rt 10 Randolph, NJ, near Wayne, Patterson, and Staten Island.

