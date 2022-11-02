Customer Reviews of Performance Ford Lincoln
Phenomenal
by 02/11/2022on
Anthony LaManna my salesman at performance ford Lincoln was phenomenal to work with. He even texted me on his day off to keep me up to date on the availability of my new ford Bronco. Jim Pesce was easy to talk to and very helpful. Joe Boscarino was very helpful going over all of the cars tech making sure it was set to my satisfaction.
Stay away from this dealer! Bad experience
by 01/06/2022on
I purchased a new Lincoln Navigator from this dealer and had transmission issues at 38000 miles. It’s been sitting at dealer for days and they have not called. GM also did not return my calI. I called service today and was told that they don’t know when they will look at it, could be 30 days +. No loaner and poor communication. Called corporate and a lawyer. Oil changes are also free but it takes two months to get an appt and then you wait two+ hours. For a 90k car, you can do better with another dealer and brand.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent
by 11/19/2021on
Jimmie Whorley my salesman at performance ford Lincoln was excellent to work with. He was very informative and explained everything in a manner which we could understand. Joe Boscarino was also great going over the features. Dave in finance was very thorough.
Amazing
by 10/18/2021on
Jimmie Whitley our salesman at performance ford lincoln was excellent to work with. Dave in finance was informative and knowledgeable. Joe Boscarino the delivery coordinator was absolutely amazing definitely a five star experience.
🚨Stay away 🚨
by 09/08/2021on
🚨Stay away from this dealership!!!! They will Promise you everything in the book to just get you to come in. I traveled 2 hours thinking I was picking up a car that day that did not happen I sat down with the finance manger ready to sign when he told me I had to put Down more money then what I was told before I got there. They will trick you and lie to you. When I asked how will I be getting back home they said they would reimburse me for the Uber I take back don’t forget I live 2 hours away. I haven’t seen a reimbursement check and it’s been over a week already. And the sales manger Erick he’s not so honest when trying to talk to him and he blocked my number and told me he’s not reimbursing me. If you want to be lied to and tricked then go to this dealership. Stay away far away from them!!🚨
Great Experience
by 07/26/2021on
Dave Morante was great. He was definitely nicer than other people at other dealerships I went to. Julian Perez was also very nice as well. Also Joe Boscarino stole the show at the end going over all of the great features.
Great Experience
by 07/24/2021on
Anthony lamanna my salesman we as great to work with gettinge i to .y new ford ranger. Julian in finance was great too. Also Joe Boscarino was great going over the features.
Everyone was Excellent
by 07/22/2021on
Looking online at carfax looking for a new car I saw the Lincoln mkc at performance Ford Lincoln. Anthony Lamanna my salesman was great to work with. Also Dave in finance was great also. Joe Boscarino went over all of the features and offered future tutorials whenever I want.
Excellent Experience
by 07/20/2021on
I knew of performance fors lincoln from work and decided to go to them for my new lincoln corsair. Kyle Bennett was excellent answering all the questions I had. Also Joe Boscarino was excellent as well and had a lot knowledge about my new car.
Excellent
by 07/20/2021on
Dav Morante my salesman at performance ford inco km n was excellent to work with. I am very happy with my new for explorer. Also Joe Boscarino was excellent helping me with al of the features. Everybody was fabulous. No stress.
Seven time customer
by 07/16/2021on
A smooth transaction once again from the staff at performance Ford Lincoln Kyle my salesman was terrific. Also Joe Boscarino once again is the best making sure I know my vehicle.
Very Good
by 07/15/2021on
Jovani my salesman at performance Ford Lincoln was very good helping my get into my new Ford Mach e. Also Joe Boscarino went over all of the features very well.
Great Experience
by 07/10/2021on
We heard about performance Ford Lincoln on true car. After test driving seventeen cars at other dealerships we decided on the the Lincoln Aviator at performance. Brittany Drake, Julian Perez, Jim Pesce and Joe Boscarino were all great to work with.
Very Helpful
by 07/03/2021on
After an online search I found my new ford mustang at performance ford lincoln. Everyone from Jimmie Whorley my salesman tho Dave in finance to Joe Boscarino the delivery coordinator were great. Extremely knowledgeable and helpful. My wife and i were cery impressed.
Great
by 07/02/2021on
I was looking for a new Ford ranger at many dealerships and found the one I wanted at performance Ford Lincoln. Dave Morante my salesman was great as well as Eric the sales manager. Also Joe Boscarino was great going over all of the features.
Great Experience
by 07/02/2021on
We heard about performance Ford Lincoln online after a search for a new Ford Mustang Mach-E. Anthony my salesman was great to work with. Dave in finance was great too. Also Joe Boscarino was very knowledgeable about the car and very helpful.
Awesome
by 07/01/2021on
Anthony Lamanna my salesman at performance ford Lincoln was was great. The process was smooth and quick. Also Joe Boscarino was awesome explaining all the features of my new ford f150.
Second vehicle from dealership
by 06/30/2021on
Matt my salesman was great helping me get my second vehicle from performance Ford Lincoln. Also Joe Boscarino was great again going over all of the features.
Fourth Vehicle from performance
by 06/30/2021on
Today we left with our fourth vehicle from performance Ford Lincoln. Jimmie our salesman was great. Eric the sales manager was great as well. Also Joe Boscarino was great and very chill going over all of the features.
Third Time lease
by 06/29/2021on
My new ford escape is the third I have gotten from performance ford lincoln. Jimmie my salesman and Joe the delivery coordinator we're great once again.
Dave was amazing
by 06/28/2021on
I heard about performance ford Lincoln having lived in the area. Dave Morante my salesman was the best person to work with. Also Joe Boscarino went over all of features of my new Ford edge and made sure I k ew everything about it.
