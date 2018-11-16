Customer Reviews of Pointe Buick GMC all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.5 Overall Rating (2)
Recommend: Yes (
2) No ( 0) service Rating
Fair pricing and timely service. Never any problems
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly service
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
on Amber2427 08/06/2018
Quick, easy, and reasonable. Everyone I saw or spoke to was very friendly and nice.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating Best Overall Car Buying Experience Ever!
on angel0117 03/12/2015
I recently purchased a 2013 Chevy Camaro. Mike Simon was very knowledgeable about the vehicle, was very pleasant (not pushy like other salespeople I experienced in the past) to work with, and made
my car buying experience very enjoyable. We know two other people who have recently purchased vehicles from Pointe Buick GMC in Carneys Point because of the friendly staff and the way they conduct business. Thank you again for being a part of my car-buying experience.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating Best sales personnell ever!
Denny Pratta restored our faith and trust in car salesmen. He was honest and above-board on all aspects of our transaction. Denny went above and beyond to address our every concern. My wife and I would definitely do business with Denny Pratta in the future.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating Great Truck Buying Experience
on Jeff08098 08/06/2014
The entire process was great! The entire staff especially my salesman Eric D. made my experience very enjoyable. I will definitely be purchasing my next vehicle from Pointe GMC.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes