I recently purchased a 2013 Chevy Camaro. Mike Simon was very knowledgeable about the vehicle, was very pleasant (not pushy like other salespeople I experienced in the past) to work with, and made my car buying experience very enjoyable. We know two other people who have recently purchased vehicles from Pointe Buick GMC in Carneys Point because of the friendly staff and the way they conduct business. Thank you again for being a part of my car-buying experience. Read more