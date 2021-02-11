Pointe Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Pointe Buick GMC
Great folks to do business with!
by 11/02/2021on
In my mind, a repeat customer says a lot about a car dealership. The GM, Jeff, and his team have sold me three vehicles in the past 13 months. Highly recommend doing business with Pointe GMC
Great service
by 12/01/2018on
Friendly service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service visit
by 11/16/2018on
Fair pricing and timely service. Never any problems
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 08/06/2018on
Quick, easy, and reasonable. Everyone I saw or spoke to was very friendly and nice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Overall Car Buying Experience Ever!
by 03/12/2015on
I recently purchased a 2013 Chevy Camaro. Mike Simon was very knowledgeable about the vehicle, was very pleasant (not pushy like other salespeople I experienced in the past) to work with, and made my car buying experience very enjoyable. We know two other people who have recently purchased vehicles from Pointe Buick GMC in Carneys Point because of the friendly staff and the way they conduct business. Thank you again for being a part of my car-buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best sales personnell ever!
by 11/09/2014on
Denny Pratta restored our faith and trust in car salesmen. He was honest and above-board on all aspects of our transaction. Denny went above and beyond to address our every concern. My wife and I would definitely do business with Denny Pratta in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Truck Buying Experience
by 08/06/2014on
The entire process was great! The entire staff especially my salesman Eric D. made my experience very enjoyable. I will definitely be purchasing my next vehicle from Pointe GMC.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes