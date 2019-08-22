sales Rating

Called this dealer to try to test drive a 2014 Subaru Forester 2.0XT, which is hard to find in dealer inventories in central New Jersey right now (early June 2013). The sales person said she wasn't sure whether they had one for us to drive, but would check. She called back in a few minutes and told us that indeed they did have one we could test drive. Drove an hour there. When we arrived, the sales person we spoke to on the phone said they were very busy but she would try to find someone to give us the test drive. We sat around for, perhaps, 15 minutes. Then another salesman approached us and told us that the 2.0XT they did have had been sold "last night" so we couldn't drive it. (But, of course, we could drive a 2.5i instead.) Seems like classic "bait and switch" tactics to us. So, we wasted two and a half hours, and probably four or five gallons of gas, based on what certainly seems to us like an outright lie. We will never consider buying a car from this dealer (or its apparently affiliated Ford dealership). Read more