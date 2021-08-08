All American Subaru of Old Bridge
Customer Reviews of All American Subaru of Old Bridge
Great Experience with Dean
by 08/08/2021on
After having a bizarre, unprofessional experience at another local Subaru dealer and feeling frustrated, I took a chance and ended up at All American Subaru. Dean Fitzgibbons set me at ease as soon as I got in his office. He was extremely personable and very knowledgeable about the features and functions of the car (I appreciated that he took me on an actual test drive on the highway!). Most importantly, Dean and crew were trustworthy. There weren’t any mystery fees or price discrepancies like other dealers. I feel like I got a fair deal with zero pressure, I didn’t even have to go in the finance guy’s office. Overall, I highly recommend All American and especially Dean Fitzgibbons for a fun, personal Subaru buying experience with no shenanigans.
Great Experience with Dean
by 08/08/2021on
After having a bizarre, unprofessional experience at another local Subaru dealer and feeling frustrated, I took a chance and ended up at All American Subaru. Dean Fitzgibbons set me at ease as soon as I got in his office. He was extremely personable and very knowledgeable about the features and functions of the car (I appreciated that he took me on an actual test drive on the highway!). Most importantly, Dean and crew were trustworthy. There weren’t any mystery fees or price discrepancies like other dealers. I feel like I got a fair deal with zero pressure, I didn’t even have to go in the finance guy’s office. Overall, I highly recommend All American and especially Dean Fitzgibbons for a fun, personal Subaru buying experience with no shenanigans.
A+++ Thanks To Iryna
by 07/17/2021on
Iryna is great to work with! Just picked up our 6th Subaru from All American Subaru in Old Bridge. Iryna, Salesperson, has been working with us for many years. Iryna is very concerned that her customers have complete knowledge of the StarLink and Media Systems and being completely satisfied with your purchase. Iryna and the Dealership, have a family attitude towards their customers and it is Iryna's Customer Service attitude that brings us back each time we are in need of a vehicle. Steve S.
Don’t believe them. Find a different dealer
by 05/06/2021on
I do not recommend They offered to match a price on an Outback. We confirmed deal through messages and set up a pick up date. 1 hour before we were to pick up car they called ( not Larry who was the guy who made the deal with me ) and said the owners friend just bought your car. A manager called to apologize and said they would make it right. since then no calls... crickets from the entire dealership, finance rates have changed and they continue to list car as available. Bait and switch at its finest. Go to a different dealership who is more honest and keeps their word.
Very Pleased with Car and Salesperson
by 08/22/2019on
We recently bought a 2014 Forester for my grandson. The service department did an excellent job of detailing and preparing the vehicle for sale. But the best part of our experience was dealing with the salesperson, Christina Guerra. Christina went to great lengths to track down the service records for this vehicle so we would know what we were getting. She was very professional and followed through on all of her commitments. I have to say that I was not looking forward to buying a used car, but Christina and All American Subaru made it a positive experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Makes taking care easy!
by 08/21/2018on
I started using this dealers service for my car even though I did not buy my car from them. They were just closer to my home. So glad of that this is a great place to care for your car. The waiting room is nice and the drive in drive service is great. They do not try to sell you anything that you don't need but will do the basic checks and just do what you ask them too. They are on time too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Manager refused to honor his own quote
by 02/28/2018on
I reluctantly give 1 star to All American Subaru Old Bridge NJ, because it is 1 star too many. Mark Powell (Sales Manager of All American Subaru) emailed me for a new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Limited. His email clearly displayed the picture of the particular vehicle, MSRP and "Your E-Price". The next morning l contacted Mark to persue with the purchase. Mark stated that the email did come directly from him, and it was not a computer generated auto reply email. However, Mark said the quoted price was incorrect and he cannot honor it. Furthermore, Mark told me an additional $2500 is needed if I want to purchase this vehicle; alternatively get a lower model for the E-Price that he quoted me. This is a bad and unwanted business practice. It is extremely irresponsible to the consumers. Is it a scam and/or a classic bait and switch? For all the serious car buying consumers out there, do not trust the E-Price quote from this dealership even if it came directly from the Sales Manager. Accountability is definitely NOT in their vocabulary. It is surely not the car buying experience that you wanted!! Just for the record, there was no disclaimer found anywhere in the email.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buying New Subaru Legacy
by 07/15/2016on
My overall experience with buying a new car at this dealership was very good. This dealership was recommended to me as I bought the car through the Costco Auto program. As advertised, I informed the salesperson what car & options I wanted. He (John) showed me the pricing (MSRP vs. Costco). There was no arguing just a pleasant discussion. In addition to the Costco pricing, they also honored the extra $250 coupon that I got from the NY Auto Show. As they did not have the exact 2016 car that I wanted, they were able to factory order a 2017 car with those options at a minimal cost increase. As the car is still so new, we are still getting used to all the new functions but so far, so good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast, Honest and Efficient
by 06/30/2016on
Jeff was our salesman -- he made it really simple. Helped us through the option selection process and then found us the vehicle we wanted. This dealership has inventory, and that makes your shopping really simple and easy. Pick-up process went smoothly and we were on our way. Jeff has followed up 3 times within the week to check on things.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The worst experience I ever had
by 06/28/2016on
I highly don't recommend this place. The customer service is terrible. The salesman is rude, cold and have no patience.If you want to have a bad experience and a bad mood, go to this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Great Dealer Service
by 04/01/2016on
Great Subaru dealer with great service facility. Recommend them highly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent relaxed sales staff
by 01/13/2016on
My wife just leased a new Impreza Sport, and we found the experience to be refreshingly relaxed, easy, and honest. We had no arm twisting or game-playing - but simply a clear and straightforward deal. No surprises or hidden costs. We were very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
love my new forester
by 09/24/2015on
wonderful buyng experence very patent salesperson.nice selection
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
good service, friendly and good price
by 07/28/2015on
I went to all American Subaru just to test drive a Legacy. I liked the car so much and they had one that I liked and they gave me a good price so I bought it that day. Very happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go only if you're sure what you want.
by 12/26/2014on
Please visit this dealership only if you know what you want and do not bank on them to recommend/suggest cars. Please do your own research. They will recommend anything without any discussion. Sales person did not have adequate knowledge on car features and did not know how to deal with customers who is looking for true advice and help in identifying the right vehicle. Committed a number that ended up $3K more than confirmed price. Look elsewhere if you're not sure what Subaru model you're considering. Shady sales practice. However their finance department is very prompt and offer quick assistance if you need help in refunds etc.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
bait and switch?
by 06/01/2013on
Called this dealer to try to test drive a 2014 Subaru Forester 2.0XT, which is hard to find in dealer inventories in central New Jersey right now (early June 2013). The sales person said she wasn't sure whether they had one for us to drive, but would check. She called back in a few minutes and told us that indeed they did have one we could test drive. Drove an hour there. When we arrived, the sales person we spoke to on the phone said they were very busy but she would try to find someone to give us the test drive. We sat around for, perhaps, 15 minutes. Then another salesman approached us and told us that the 2.0XT they did have had been sold "last night" so we couldn't drive it. (But, of course, we could drive a 2.5i instead.) Seems like classic "bait and switch" tactics to us. So, we wasted two and a half hours, and probably four or five gallons of gas, based on what certainly seems to us like an outright lie. We will never consider buying a car from this dealer (or its apparently affiliated Ford dealership).
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Nice and Easy
by 03/06/2013on
The only dealer that posted actual sale prices on new cars that they had in stock. It drew me in to them first. Once there, had a nice laid back salesperson with the car ready for a test drive. No high pressure. Actually came to terms on a different option upgraded car. The price was just as fair and still was able to negotiate to below invoice. I finaced the car. Their deal was 2.99% for five years. I went home and got my own financing for 2.52% which they had to at least match. They blew it away with 1.5% for 63 months. I ordered fog lights and once installed was able to take delivery in a few days. My only gripe is the sales agreement had a pre-printed charge for window etching for $299.99, listed as "optional." I had it removed without much fight but it is distasteful that this dealer still tries to get away with stuff like that. Overall, a very pleasant experience from beginning to end.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
the best dealer for buying a subaru
by 11/12/2012on
from the moment i checked all american subaru's inventory online until the moment i drove it home, the experience was nothing short of superb. they listed the internet price on their website of the exact car that they had in stock. 2 other dealers led me to believe that they had a comparable car in stock. when i attempted to set up test drives, one told me he didnt have it in stock and the other let me come to his showroom before telling me that he didnt have one in the color that i specified. not only did all american treat me as a family member but they also had the lowest price of 5 dealers. not only was the price the lowest but the 2013 forester had 5 options worth about $500 and they were stilll the cheapest. it was a pleasure dealing with iryna even though she is relatively new to selling autos. however, she was backed up by the sales manager, paul, who was fabulous. his knowledge is outstanding and his personality and honesty and integrity are of the highest class. from start to finish, i would recommend all american subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Take Tylenol for your future headache now!
by 03/23/2012on
I have just received info concerning the Motor vehicle fees - although I still dont agree on how these items were charged, the dealer has contacted me and explained those other charges so I would not take into consideration my previous remarks concerning those fees in regards to my review
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very unhappy
by 08/13/2010on
I brought my car into the dealer several months ago because if a squeaking issue. The squeaking is coming from the rear of the car. They indicated that I needed new breaks. I agreed to have the service done and spent well over $400 to have this done. A month later, the squeak returned. I returned to the dealer and the mechanic did a test drive with me. He told me that it was some plate under the car that needed to be adjusted. They fixed it. Now, two months later, the squeaking is there again. I returned to the deal and they told me I need breaks. I indicated that I had already had my breaks done and was told they were not done. I told them that their dealership did the work and the service manager said I'd have to prove it!!! No problem - I have my receipt. Now they say they'll replace the brakes that they apparently didn't replace the first time but I also need rotors! I told them not to make any repairs and that I'd be getting another opinion. Now they're making the repairs at their cost. These calls have been going on all day and I'm feeling frightened that they have my car and my safety in their hands.
No Loaner Cars?
by 09/16/2009on
How is it that a new 2009 Subaru Forester purchased 4 months ago, with only 4,000 miles on it needs a new shock? How is it that even though the new shock will be covered under warranty, I am unable to get a loaner car to get the part replaced? This is the worst dealership I have ever dealt with, from the time I purchased the car (no full tank of gas, car wasn't cleaned, I was pressured and rushed out) and now dealing with the service dept. proves to be just as unprofessional. I would NEVER purchase from here again and I would suggest to others that they look for a Subaru elsewhere. Horrible!
1 Comments