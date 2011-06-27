Ray Catena Lexus of Monmouth

2135 Rte 35, Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(855) 408-9187
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Our passion is providing you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a Lexus. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Lexus, to have your vehicle serviced or to arrange financing, we are committed to providing a Lexus experience that keeps you coming back.

At Ray Catena Lexus of Monmouth, we take as much pride in our customer service as we do in our vehicles. When you arrive, we'll go the extra mile to make sure your experience at our dealership is beyond compare.

Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
English
Spanish

