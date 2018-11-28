sales Rating

They sell defective pre-owned vehicles. Last place to buy a car from. Used cars salespersons really deceitful and dishonest. Took almost one whole day to complete the purchase. Advise: if you start to have bad feeling walk away, dont hesitate, dont give any of them benefit of doubt. There are tons and tons of car dealerships. Stay away from Alex, Neo (Nabil) and Rich in used cars department. They are [non-permissible content removed] and would sell you defective cars that people want to get rid of and trade them with certified Hondas. I bought a Volvo S40 2007 from used car section. The car looked good and the price was within reasonable KBB margin. They gave me one month engine and transmission warranty, in hint-site I know why one month and not three months. Exactly one month later the check engine sign started to appear. I called Them but I was tranfered from one to other and did not get any help at all. So I decided to take the car and speak with them in person. I went to across route 22 were they sell used cars. They let me wait there for about an hour for the used car salesman. He never came back. So I decided to go to new cars section and try to get hold of this guy myself. I went there and the manager Kelly came to me and asked me to go back across the street and talk to the mechanic directly. I should mention that the manager Kelly and mechanic Jerry were helpful. I took the car back and the added injector cleaner and resetted the sign. After a few days the light came back. This time they said the ignition coils were bad so the engine has misfire. They changed the two coils. The engine sign went out but after a few days came back. This time the claimed that they replaced the spark plugs. He asked me to drive a few miles and the check engine light will disappear which it did. But the shaking and engine hesitation did not go away. I bought the car on 20/1/2018 and the only time it run well was during the warranty period. Other than that there were always some engine issue. Finally I consulted a mechanic and he advised me to replace all the coils. I did that but the engine still continued shaking and did not have enough acceleration and had high fuel consumption. Another issue was the car lost coolant from the time I bought it. It became so bad that I used to fill the resevior every other day and the level still dropped, there were no paddles. The car has now several major issues and I dont know if I ever be able to enjoy it. I thought I bought a nice Volvo from a reputable dealership that I will have peace of mind that I can trust them and be confident that they wouldnt sell ma a bad product. I trusted them that they will take care of the car if it had problems that were not my fault. Now about 5 months and 5k miles after the purchase the car is almost undrivable. My dream of owning a good reliable car became a nightmare. The car had 77k miles and was not supposed get in this condition. I dont know what to do with the car and cant spend everyday fixing some issues. I dont want to came across as resentful because as I said the manager and mechanic were good people however the salespersons sold me a bad product which they were aware of and they shouldnt have done that. That is wrong and unethical. Read more