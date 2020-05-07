Best purchase experience ever!
by 07/05/2020on
I owned a GTI with 110,000 miles and I had a turbo/waste gait issue. John in service was incredibly helpful and proposed several options. I asked about using the car as a trade for a new Jetta. They gave me a very generous and accurate trade value. Justin the GM handled my deal with a very fair price on the new vehicle and I was on the road in 2 1/2 hours start to finish. Finance was great as they explained everything with no pressure. Even Earl, who has worked at the store for 20 years stayed a few minutes late to make sure everything was OK. Best experience in my life! I highly recommend World VW!
Best purchase experience ever!
by 07/05/2020on
I owned a GTI with 110,000 miles and I had a turbo/waste gait issue. John in service was incredibly helpful and proposed several options. I asked about using the car as a trade for a new Jetta. They gave me a very generous and accurate trade value. Justin the GM handled my deal with a very fair price on the new vehicle and I was on the road in 2 1/2 hours start to finish. Finance was great as they explained everything with no pressure. Even Earl, who has worked at the store for 20 years stayed a few minutes late to make sure everything was OK. Best experience in my life! I highly recommend World VW!
Very Good Dealership
by 12/03/2019on
I had a great experience at World Volkswagen. It was pressure free and no hassle car buying. Dean was very knowledgeable and helpful before and after I bought a brand new Tiguan. I love this vehicle and would recommend World Volkswagen to everyone.
Great Experience
by 04/28/2019on
World VW made leasing a new car an enjoyable and easy process. My sales person Dylan could not have done more a great job!
1 Comments
Excellent CPO Experience
by 03/30/2019on
Really nice buying experience at World Volkswagen buying a CPO Touareg TDI. Knowledgeable sales and financing team. I pressure tactics. Salesperson Joseph Scarpino made the process a pleasure. Would happily buy another car from this dealer. Recommended.
1 Comments
Excellent Customer Service
by 01/30/2019on
World VW has never disappointed me in the 15+ years I have been going to them for car purchases and service. Joe Scarpino is the best salesperson. He is thorough and really takes time with his customers. From management through service and sales, World VW is amazing!
1 Comments
Fantastic Experience!!
by 09/23/2018on
I recently purchased a new vehicle from World Volkswagen. Joe was wonderful to work with. He was extremely helpful and made the entire experience fantastic! He answered all my questions, made recommendations and explained the entire process. Steven helped me review all paperwork and payment. He clearly explained each step and answered any questions I had. I couldnt have asked for a better experience.
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 09/18/2018on
Last Thursday I called in reference to the Tiguan SE 4 motion and spoke with Dean. He was very helpful and so I told him I would be over to them in a little while. Got there at 7:25. Dean was busy with another customer so Dylan stepped in to help me. Very friendly and personable guy. Took me on a test drive and showed me some of the car features. I was sold but I had to we had to figure out a price. Dylan and his sales manager helped me to get a fair trade value and we negotiated a fair final price. Finished my deal with Steve and he finalized my deal gave me a fair price on GAP insurance and wheel and tire insurance. After, everything was complete and I took delivery of the vehicle I realized that they had already given me some accessories at no charge such as rubber floor mats, trunk liner, trunk blocks and road side assistance kit. Next day, I realized I had left my ezpass in my old car. Called Dylan and left a message about my issue. He called back let me know he retrieved my ezpass. I told him I would be by Saturday to get it and to also talk about seat covers for my back seat. Saturday, when I came in I met with Dylan and he gave my ezpass and took me to his sales manager about the seat covers. Sales manager was great and told me he would cover the seat covers. All in all my experience with World Volkswagen of Neptune has been my best car buying experience ever. Thank you for your great service.
1 Comments
Excellent Not-pushy Sales
by 09/07/2018on
I researched cars. Decided what type of vehicle I wanted. Found it at the dealer. When I called about the car I chose it had already been sold. The person I spoke with was very nice and told me there were more options on the lot. My husband and I drove there a half an hour before closing on a Saturday. Robert Desantis asked if he could help me and he did! An hour later I left there with the car I wanted. My husband said nothing until we left and could not believe how easy, professional and quick the entire process was.
1 Comments
Ease and efficiency
by 08/27/2018on
Dylan got me into the exact car that I wanted For the price that felt most comfortable! He was patient and very knowledgeable. He understood that I didnt want to take all day making a deal and he took every step to make the experience enjoyable!
1 Comments
Happy Daughter!
by 07/31/2018on
Thank you to World VW and especially Bob Desantis! You are hands down the nicest and easiest auto salesperson I've ever dealt with! So personable and absolutely no pressure. My daughter was looking for a used car after her bug was totaled as a result of being rear ended. We were give the opportunity to walk around the lot at our leisure without that feeling of being stalked. She found her dream car and it worked within our budget! Steve in finance was extremely helpful in ensuring we had an extended warranty and gap insurance (something that the last VW dealer failed to offer and as a result, a major financial loss for us with a total loss). My daughter's less than happy summer is a lot brighter now! Thank you Bob and World VW!
1 Comments
All Star World VW
by 04/30/2018on
Sometimes buying a pre-owned car is like going to the dentist but with World VW it is the exact opposite. From the moment I spoke to Dylan Amos on the phone, I felt comfortable right away to schedule a visit. Dylan even had Luis pick me up from my home instead of getting on an Uber. The whole process was smooth, no unnecessary purchases were pushed: from the credit application to financials, all the way to explaining the cars' features. I drove away happy and extremely satisfied that I got a good deal and best of all, thankful for the pleasant experience which did not turn out to be a dentist' visit at all. I will highly recommend World VW to friends looking for new or pre-owned cars.
1 Comments
The team had the right car for my need
by 05/03/2017on
Finding a Manual car in CPO programs is a difficult task. But once i called up World VW after a quick check on their inventory. it was as smooth as it can get. Joshua was helpful with the test drive of the vehicle and respected the fact that I was researching for the right car at the right price for me. The details of the car as well as the VIP services were explained very well. They provided ballpark numbers on monthly payouts and were ready to take my CU instead of financing, though at the end I went ahead and took the finance they were offering
1 Comments
Easy to Deal With: Best Selection and Price
by 04/17/2017on
We had an excellent experience there shopping for and purchasing a lightly used pre-owned jetta se for my daughter. Steve Alfano Jr was especially patient. He knew the inventory, mileage and options on each of the vehicles we looked at. He made sure we were completely satisfied and that we found and chose a vehicle with low miles/great price and certified. We ended up with a '14 Jetta SE with less than 20K miles- and I took advantage of super low VW pre-owned financing (1.49%). They have the best selection and variety of pre-owned VWs and other vehicles. I would not hesitate to use them again
1 Comments
Very sleazy
by 06/21/2016on
Quoted me $4.5K over MSRP, even after advertising the cost online. Not worth playing the game with. Not willing to serve the customer
1 Comments
Merica!!!!
by 04/28/2016on
Got the car of my dream a 2013 red mustang. I was greeted by Dean DeSantis and he made the experience more than pleasurable....5 STAR EXPERIENCE... Thanks again soo much
1 Comments
buy here
by 02/14/2016on
I recently purchased a dodge ram 1500 from this dealership and I couldn't speak more highly of them our sales men bob was not only courteous, kind and caring but he took us step by step through the process of buying our new truck . he went the extra mile for us and was able to keep us in our budget and I never once felt pressured in any way shape or form . This dealership and the people who work for it are with out a doubt the very best. I will recommend all family and friends to go here . 5 stars for sure . Thanks for everything . ..Brian..
1 Comments
Honest Car Salesman
by 02/13/2016on
Happy to say I purchased a wolkswagen Jetta today with Robert Desantis. I called ahead of time to view a car I was interested in and they set aside the keys for me upon arrival. I was able to test drive the car within 10 minutes. Robert was not pushy and very understanding. He listened to what I was looking for and got me into a car that I love. I highly recommend this dealership because the prices are great and there are no gimmicks. My experiences with other dealers haven't been the best and I can honestly say that this dealership is genuine and well intentioned. Thank you Robert!! I am finally in a car that I love.
1 Comments
Not happy with window ETCHING charge on used car!
by 02/06/2016on
I purchased a used Jetta in January of 2016. I thought the price was fare until they added the dealer fee of $399 and the ETCHING fee of $329. The people that work there are nice. The salesman offered drinks and offered a t-shirt when he realized how upset I was over $329 etching. If my husband was not done with the car shopping I would have walked out! Call the dealership before you go to find out ALL their fees. The ones I called range from $299-$1000.
1 Comments
Easy Car Buying Experience
by 01/28/2016on
I recently bought a new VW Jetta from World Volkswagen and worked with Robert Desantis throughout the process. Robert was very knowledgeable and helped find the right car / package that suited my needs. I went in having an idea of what I was looking for just doing some further research and felt no pressure from him to make a purchase that day. After nailing down the exact model Jetta I was looking for (1.8T Sport), I went back in to see Robert. He was straightforward with the pricing and worked to get me the best deal he could. Upon taking delivery of the car, signing the paperwork and reviewing the main features of the vehicle was reasonably quick and pain free. Overall, it was a great car buying experience.
1 Comments
Great buying experience!
by 01/20/2016on
I'd like to thank Roy Draper and the rest of the World VW Neptune team for getting me into the GTI I have always wanted. From the minute I walked in to the moment I drove off, I was very impressed with how welcome and valued my custom was at this VW dealer. All my questions were addressed and I was satisfied. Thanks again for the most pleasant new car buying experience!
1 Comments
A great experience
by 01/19/2016on
VW of Neptune, great dealership with knowledgable people, felt none of the usual car buying pressure. One employee in particular Joe Scarpino made my experience at VW of Neptune excellent I would recommend him to anyone going there.
1 Comments
1 Comments