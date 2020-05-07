sales Rating

Last Thursday I called in reference to the Tiguan SE 4 motion and spoke with Dean. He was very helpful and so I told him I would be over to them in a little while. Got there at 7:25. Dean was busy with another customer so Dylan stepped in to help me. Very friendly and personable guy. Took me on a test drive and showed me some of the car features. I was sold but I had to we had to figure out a price. Dylan and his sales manager helped me to get a fair trade value and we negotiated a fair final price. Finished my deal with Steve and he finalized my deal gave me a fair price on GAP insurance and wheel and tire insurance. After, everything was complete and I took delivery of the vehicle I realized that they had already given me some accessories at no charge such as rubber floor mats, trunk liner, trunk blocks and road side assistance kit. Next day, I realized I had left my ezpass in my old car. Called Dylan and left a message about my issue. He called back let me know he retrieved my ezpass. I told him I would be by Saturday to get it and to also talk about seat covers for my back seat. Saturday, when I came in I met with Dylan and he gave my ezpass and took me to his sales manager about the seat covers. Sales manager was great and told me he would cover the seat covers. All in all my experience with World Volkswagen of Neptune has been my best car buying experience ever. Thank you for your great service. Read more