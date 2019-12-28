Lexus of Cherry Hill

1230 Rte 73, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Customer Reviews of Lexus of Cherry Hill

3.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
sales Rating

Great Experience!

by KenyaB on 12/28/2019

Thank you to the entire Lexus of Cherry Hill Team! The great customer service I received by far exceeded any other car sales experiences that I have ever had in the past! Darryl Newman, Master Sales Consultant, and Jack McCartney, Finance Director, were extremely knowledgeable, and very thorough in explaining everything as it related to my purchase. Overall, the entire staff team was extremely friendly and helpful; this was a great pressure-free buying experience. I highly recommend this dealership! I love my new car! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

61 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

poor customer service

by Tammy on 01/20/2020

I got a new phone and it would not hook up to my car so I called Lexus Cherry Hill and my first call they transfered me to service and it just rang and rang. Called back and they transfered me and spoke to a gentleman and he tried to walk me through hooking my phone up. Was not successful and asked if can you come to Cherry Hill. I said yes do I need an apt he said no we are here til 8 pm. Rode an 1/2 to the Cherry Hill and I get there and the receptionist had very poor customer service She said have a seat and we will try to fit you in and she had no idea how long I would have to wait because I didn't have an apt. I explained it's a 5 min fix and she didn't want to hear it. So a gentleman Darryl Newman came up to me and said I may be able to help you. He want to my car deleted the old phone and hooked up my new one within less then 5 mins. When I went back in to customer service to get my battery replaced in my remote the receptionist was talking to another employee about me and I intervened and said don't worry it was fixed within 5 mins. So Darryl thank you for your service. This is my 5th Lexus only bought from Cherry Hill one time and now I know why. I think she needs to find a new job because her customer service skills suck. Oh by the way she went to her general manager and told her that I had to wait and they could not help me right away. So who knows how long they would have had me sitting there.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Lexus Lease

by LisaL123 on 07/13/2018

My experience at Cherry Hill Lexus was amazing. I had been dreading the thought of negotiating a deal on a car, but from the moment I walked in, I never even felt like a customer. From the start, the process was smooth and easy. I never felt pressured, and I know I got a great deal. Damion and the staff at Lexis worked with my husband and I to help us get the best deal for everyone. I would highly recommend this dealership to everyone interested in purchasing or leasing a new Lexus

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Wonderful Experience

by perryliss20 on 06/25/2018

Wonderful experience start to finish. Damion was incredibly nice and helpful throughout the process, as were Chuck and the rest of the sales management. And they even had a play area to keep my kids occupied which my wife and I were very thankful for. We left very satisfied with our beautiful new RX350L

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

A Happy 2018 RX350L Owner

by Mdevuono on 04/26/2018

Rob LaFlam was a pleasure to work with. This is the 4th vehicle we've ever purchased, our first Lexus, and the easiest dealer transaction to date. Everything went smoothly. Rob went over ever SUV model/package to make sure we were making the right decision for our family. He even made sure he could secure another vehicle with the color interior we wanted from another Lexus dealer within one business day. The GM and finance manager were just as great. Overall, a very friendly dealer. We couldn't be more satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Always a pleasure

by Mfeinhals on 02/01/2018

I know when I go into Lexus of Cherry Hill, I will be treated with respect and fairness. Mike Foos and Jack McCartney have taken care of my car needs for several years. They make the process painless and I am a loyal customer because of them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

True Professionals......

by JFMIFKA on 10/19/2017

Ron Pacifico, [ sales ] Tony Lobello [ sales manager ] and John Sacco [business manager ] are consummate professionals and who made my car trade-in and purchase experience easy and comfortable.It's always been my experience there, whether a sales or service customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Not all car salesman are alike

by PKelly8 on 08/18/2017

Just purchased a new car from this dealership.The salesman, Viral, was an absolute pleasure to deal with. No boloney, just listened to us, and delivered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New Car Leasing Experience

by kenalt194 on 08/05/2017

The folks at Cherry Hill Lexus made the leasing experience as easy as could be. Service with a smile without any run-a-round of he-said, she said. The third time for us, as was the first and second, a charm.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Car purchase experience

by Mahsh123 on 06/21/2017

Excellent hassle free experience. Roy our salesperson was superb. Really personalized our experience for us. Highly recommended!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Amazing experience!!

by Flowergirl3 on 06/17/2017

I had the pleasures of working with Alex Wong! He is the most honest salesperson I have ever met! I am extremely happy with my new 350RX and the experience of purchasing it! I definitely recommend everyone to give this dealership a chance!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchased feedback.

by Tuan_Hoang on 06/08/2017

I had a perfect time with this dealer. My sale assistance was Mr. Alex Wong, he helped me out with everything he could and he also gave me all the information that I needed to know. After I got the car, he also helped me out how to setup all the functions and everything else. I understand that what he got paid to do so, but the way he helped me out was completely satisfied. Highly recommended for someone want to buy a new Lexus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Service

by Dino1108 on 05/21/2017

My wife and I purchased a new vehicle from Lexus of Cherry Hill. It was by far the best experience we have had ever. Our Salesman Joe Spadaro was incredible there were no extra unnecessary sales pitches he told us what we needed to know and was truthful all the way

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Petal1me on 05/05/2017

Wonderful service from Clayton. He was efficient, friendly & courteous. We were given the complete " white glove treatment" despite being there to purchase a preowned vehicle that wasn't even a Lexus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

the only place to buy your new luxury car.

by Alinki150 on 04/21/2017

From start to finish , just like their cars, suvs, they give you undivided attention no pressure attention to detail and making sure your get the best deal with none of sales gimmicks most other dealers use. Forgive the pun. The relentless pursuit of Perfection. Ask for V.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Wonderful Experience

by JaimeMac on 03/16/2017

Every staff member we encountered were well versed on their part in the purchasing of our car. Above being knowledgeable, all team members were professional, helpful and courteous! This was the best experience my husband and I have ever had purchasing/leasing a car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

RX 350

by Cha_jae on 02/21/2017

Amazing salesmen and great dealership. Our fourth Lexus from them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Buy Your Lexus Here

by Daniyal729 on 02/01/2017

We had Damion Pugh as our sales representative and he did an excellent job. My wife and I came and we had such an amazing experience, he really went through the car thoroughly and was very patient with us. Great team they have from management to sales. I'd recommend everyone to go here because they work with you. Thank you Lexus of CherryHill for my new IS300!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Customer service

by tantaros on 01/14/2017

All the staff there we dealt with was absolutely wonderful. Our salesman Damion was so kind, patient , and so easy to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

First time buy

by Dnlh1013 on 01/04/2017

My husband and I was here today expecting just to get a price quote. Our salesman was great and gave us such a deal that we walked away with our first luxury suv! Such an easy and smooth process. I highly recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best car dealership experience ever

by AmeliaS on 12/14/2016

Chris Ramm was the salesman that took care of me. I could not have asked for a more caring, thoughtful or experienced person. I know these are words not generally associated with car salesmen, but it is absolutely the truth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

At Lexus of Cherry Hill, we take as much pride in our customer service as we do in our vehicles. When you arrive, we'll go the extra mile to make sure your experience at our dealership is beyond compare.

Lexus of Cherry Hill offers a car-buying experience like no other. We have a huge selection of cars, SUVs and crossovers, and we provide elite customer service and world-class amenities. That's the Lexus of Cherry Hill difference.

Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (4)
English
Portuguese
Chinese
Spanish

