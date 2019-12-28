Thank you to the entire Lexus of Cherry Hill Team! The great customer service I received by far exceeded any other car sales experiences that I have ever had in the past! Darryl Newman, Master Sales Consultant, and Jack McCartney, Finance Director, were extremely knowledgeable, and very thorough in explaining everything as it related to my purchase. Overall, the entire staff team was extremely friendly and helpful; this was a great pressure-free buying experience. I highly recommend this dealership! I love my new car! Thank you!
I got a new phone and it would not hook up to my car so I called Lexus Cherry Hill and my first call they transfered me to service and it just rang and rang. Called back and they transfered me and spoke to a gentleman and he tried to walk me through hooking my phone up. Was not successful and asked if can you come to Cherry Hill. I said yes do I need an apt he said no we are here til 8 pm. Rode an 1/2 to the Cherry Hill and I get there and the receptionist had very poor customer service She said have a seat and we will try to fit you in and she had no idea how long I would have to wait because I didn't have an apt. I explained it's a 5 min fix and she didn't want to hear it. So a gentleman Darryl Newman came up to me and said I may be able to help you. He want to my car deleted the old phone and hooked up my new one within less then 5 mins. When I went back in to customer service to get my battery replaced in my remote the receptionist was talking to another employee about me and I intervened and said don't worry it was fixed within 5 mins. So Darryl thank you for your service. This is my 5th Lexus only bought from Cherry Hill one time and now I know why. I think she needs to find a new job because her customer service skills suck. Oh by the way she went to her general manager and told her that I had to wait and they could not help me right away. So who knows how long they would have had me sitting there.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
My experience at Cherry Hill Lexus was amazing. I had been dreading the thought of negotiating a deal on a car, but from the moment I walked in, I never even felt like a customer. From the start, the process was smooth and easy. I never felt pressured, and I know I got a great deal. Damion and the staff at Lexis worked with my husband and I to help us get the best deal for everyone. I would highly recommend this dealership to everyone interested in purchasing or leasing a new Lexus
Wonderful experience start to finish. Damion was incredibly nice and helpful throughout the process, as were Chuck and the rest of the sales management. And they even had a play area to keep my kids occupied which my wife and I were very thankful for. We left very satisfied with our beautiful new RX350L
Rob LaFlam was a pleasure to work with. This is the 4th vehicle we've ever purchased, our first Lexus, and the easiest dealer transaction to date. Everything went smoothly. Rob went over ever SUV model/package to make sure we were making the right decision for our family. He even made sure he could secure another vehicle with the color interior we wanted from another Lexus dealer within one business day. The GM and finance manager were just as great. Overall, a very friendly dealer. We couldn't be more satisfied.
I know when I go into Lexus of Cherry Hill, I will be treated with respect and fairness. Mike Foos and Jack McCartney have taken care of my car needs for several years. They make the process painless and I am a loyal customer because of them.
Ron Pacifico, [ sales ] Tony Lobello [ sales manager ] and John Sacco [business manager ] are consummate professionals and who made my car trade-in and purchase experience easy and comfortable.It's always been my experience there, whether a sales or service customer.
The folks at Cherry Hill Lexus made the leasing experience as easy as could be. Service with a smile without any run-a-round of he-said, she said.
The third time for us, as was the first and second, a charm.
I had the pleasures of working with Alex Wong! He is the most honest salesperson I have ever met! I am extremely happy with my new 350RX and the experience of purchasing it! I definitely recommend everyone to give this dealership a chance!
I had a perfect time with this dealer. My sale assistance was Mr. Alex Wong, he helped me out with everything he could and he also gave me all the information that I needed to know. After I got the car, he also helped me out how to setup all the functions and everything else. I understand that what he got paid to do so, but the way he helped me out was completely satisfied. Highly recommended for someone want to buy a new Lexus.
My wife and I purchased a new vehicle from Lexus of Cherry Hill. It was by far the best experience we have had ever. Our Salesman Joe Spadaro was incredible there were no extra unnecessary sales pitches he told us what we needed to know and was truthful all the way
From start to finish , just like their cars, suvs, they give you undivided attention no pressure attention to detail and making sure your get the best deal with none of sales gimmicks most other dealers use. Forgive the pun. The relentless pursuit of Perfection. Ask for V.
Every staff member we encountered were well versed on their part in the purchasing of our car. Above being knowledgeable, all team members were professional, helpful and courteous! This was the best experience my husband and I have ever had purchasing/leasing a car!
We had Damion Pugh as our sales representative and he did an excellent job. My wife and I came and we had such an amazing experience, he really went through the car thoroughly and was very patient with us. Great team they have from management to sales. I'd recommend everyone to go here because they work with you. Thank you Lexus of CherryHill for my new IS300!
My husband and I was here today expecting just to get a price quote. Our salesman was great and gave us such a deal that we walked away with our first luxury suv! Such an easy and smooth process. I highly recommend
Chris Ramm was the salesman that took care of me. I could not have asked for a more caring, thoughtful or experienced person. I know these are words not generally associated with car salesmen, but it is absolutely the truth.
