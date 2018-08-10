service Rating

I was visiting the area on vacation when my run flat tire went flat on a Thursday. Called the Causeway Honda Service desk who said the service area was closed but gave me an appointment on Friday at 11 am. I had the car towed to the Causeway Honda dealer on Friday at 8 am in morning for a scheduled 11am appointment. At 10:30 they informed me that they had to order a new tire and it wouldn't get in until Saturday and it would be repaired Saturday. On Saturday they never called me back with a status on the car which I presumed was being repaired as promised. When I called back at 1pm to asked when I could pick it up they said it had to stay over the weekend as they could not get the replacement tire until Monday. I asked for a loaner as I lived 90 miles away and had a doctor appointment on Monday morning and needed to get home. They said they didn't have a loaner and the receptionist wasn't the least bit interested in trying to be helpful or sympathetic but after much discussion reluctantly they got me a loaner from their sister Nissan dealership....to add insult to injury the car they gave me when I turned it on said it had <20miles of fuel left in the tank! The irony of this was I bought my 2005 Odyssey Touring at Open Road Honda, Edison and I've had excellent service over the years with no major problems with the vehicle. Put over 165K miles on it and it still runs great!!! When my tires needed to be replaced it was done the same day. I had such good luck / service with my Open Road Honda I was going to seriously replace the Odyssey with a Pilot SUV and purchase it from Causeway as we were planning to eventually move into the area. For me the service area is a critical element of purchasing a car and is a direct reflection of the dealership. Based on this experience and the indifference of the personnel in the service area I will NOT be purchasing another Honda....ever. I plan on purchasing a GMC from another local dealer. Absolutely dreadful customer service especially from the receptionist who's attitude was terrible. She acted as if she was doing me some kind of favor by waiting on me. When I came back on Monday to pickup the car I was told by the service cashier that something is wrong with my credit card. She said she even tried to manually enter the numbers and it wasn't being accepted. In front of other waiting customers she asked if I had another credit card and then announces that "it's not being accepted....I guess your credit card must not be any good". I just used it earlier that day with no problems and this time read her back the credit card numbers. She entered them manually as I read them to her and the card was magically accepted. She entered the wrong sequence of credit card numbers. This Honda dealership has major customer service issues as well as with it's service & parts area that it needs to resolve. Buying a car is relatively easy but a dealership lives and dies with the reputation of satisfied repeat customers who base this largely on the strength and satisfaction of a long term relationship forged through a (1) a good sound product supported by (2) friendly competent service personnel. Read more