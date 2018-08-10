Excellent dealership
by 10/08/2018on
This is the second car I bought at Causeway Honda. Last year I purchased a new Accord, and this year I bought a used SUB for my niece. Both experiences were excellent. I receive wonderful service for my Accord. My niece is loving her Nissan Rogue. Causeway offers free oil changes for the life of the vehicle, whether new or used! The personnel are wonderful, making The buying experience very pleasant.
Oil change service
by 10/09/2018on
Matthew at the honda service department was very kind and nice to me. He was very professional and able to provide me with an excellent service. Matthew is an asset to your company. I would keep on keeping him within the company.
Causeway Honda service
by 09/18/2018on
As always Matt was very helpful and make the experience pleasant and easy
Excellent experience
by 09/07/2018on
The car buying process was smooth, quick and easy. The staff is very knowledgable and professional.
An Unexpected Treasure!
by 08/25/2018on
In stopping by for routine service of my 2016 Pilot, my sales person found me and told me of the wonderful opportunity available for a trade in and purchase of a new 2019 Pilot. I have to say it was a terrific deal! More options and gadgets with car payments that are now less than before! And there was no pressure...just friendly, cordial and amenable interactions with the sales associate, dealership manager and sales manager. It was a great experience! And now I've got an even better car than before!
Excellent service
by 08/24/2018on
Kristen my service manager is always fantastic. She is friendly, knowledgeable, honest, trustworthy and the reason I keep coming back. People say I'm crazy going to a dealership for service bc the prices are higher. I get great dependable service every time and the prices are always fair. Highly recommend.
Causeway Succeeds in Pleasing
by 08/21/2018on
I had my first service maintenance on the third CRv which I purchased from Causeway. I do get concerned as time goes by that I will be taken for granted. Joseph treated me as the most appreciated customer.
Causeway Service
by 08/21/2018on
Great experience. In and out in no time.
Service
by 07/20/2018on
I'm very satisfied with the service and work
Fantastic Service and 100% Satisfied
by 07/19/2018on
Thanks for following up. The service was AWESOME!!! Kristin was fantastic and exceeded my expectations. She squeezed me in even though I didn’t have an appointment. She also mentioned it would be about 90 mins but she was going to do her best to shorten the wait. Well she did it, I was out of there in 55 mins which was fantastic. The crew had the World Cup game on which was wonderful. I was also really impressed that one of the Service Advisors even offered to bring in regular milk for a customer the next time she is there. That is top notch service. Great team over there and I will highly recommend them to all my fellow Honda owners.
Honda Service Review
by 04/30/2018on
As always the experience I have at Causeway Honda when I bring my Honda in for service is Excellent. The employees are completely Custime Focused. They are very Friendly, Helpful, Skillful, & Experienced.
Great experience
by 04/10/2018on
Great deals and fine dealership to do business with.
Quick and easy
by 12/03/2017on
Easy to deal with. I bring my lincoln here instead of the lincoln dealership next door
Excellent experience
by 08/25/2017on
While away from home, our Odyssey needed a repair. We were able to schedule apt view internet, and get the repair done with minimal interruption of our vacation.
Honda Odyssey Run Flat Tire Replacement
by 07/26/2017on
I was visiting the area on vacation when my run flat tire went flat on a Thursday. Called the Causeway Honda Service desk who said the service area was closed but gave me an appointment on Friday at 11 am. I had the car towed to the Causeway Honda dealer on Friday at 8 am in morning for a scheduled 11am appointment. At 10:30 they informed me that they had to order a new tire and it wouldn't get in until Saturday and it would be repaired Saturday. On Saturday they never called me back with a status on the car which I presumed was being repaired as promised. When I called back at 1pm to asked when I could pick it up they said it had to stay over the weekend as they could not get the replacement tire until Monday. I asked for a loaner as I lived 90 miles away and had a doctor appointment on Monday morning and needed to get home. They said they didn't have a loaner and the receptionist wasn't the least bit interested in trying to be helpful or sympathetic but after much discussion reluctantly they got me a loaner from their sister Nissan dealership....to add insult to injury the car they gave me when I turned it on said it had <20miles of fuel left in the tank! The irony of this was I bought my 2005 Odyssey Touring at Open Road Honda, Edison and I've had excellent service over the years with no major problems with the vehicle. Put over 165K miles on it and it still runs great!!! When my tires needed to be replaced it was done the same day. I had such good luck / service with my Open Road Honda I was going to seriously replace the Odyssey with a Pilot SUV and purchase it from Causeway as we were planning to eventually move into the area. For me the service area is a critical element of purchasing a car and is a direct reflection of the dealership. Based on this experience and the indifference of the personnel in the service area I will NOT be purchasing another Honda....ever. I plan on purchasing a GMC from another local dealer. Absolutely dreadful customer service especially from the receptionist who's attitude was terrible. She acted as if she was doing me some kind of favor by waiting on me. When I came back on Monday to pickup the car I was told by the service cashier that something is wrong with my credit card. She said she even tried to manually enter the numbers and it wasn't being accepted. In front of other waiting customers she asked if I had another credit card and then announces that "it's not being accepted....I guess your credit card must not be any good". I just used it earlier that day with no problems and this time read her back the credit card numbers. She entered them manually as I read them to her and the card was magically accepted. She entered the wrong sequence of credit card numbers. This Honda dealership has major customer service issues as well as with it's service & parts area that it needs to resolve. Buying a car is relatively easy but a dealership lives and dies with the reputation of satisfied repeat customers who base this largely on the strength and satisfaction of a long term relationship forged through a (1) a good sound product supported by (2) friendly competent service personnel.
Robert Cieri
by 05/25/2017on
Rob was awesome. I was in the market for 3 different vehicles and he helped me understanding all of them before I made my desicion.
Excellence is always the norm here!
by 05/12/2017on
My engine light came on and maintenance service was required. Even though I have a toyota and I'm supposed to go to my regular dealer, I always choose my Honda family of car experts because they always know what's wrong with my car and their customer service is superb. The guys at Toyota can't even touch them when it comes to professionalism, excellence in service with a smile and honesty! They are the best and I'm so very pleased to have them there for me whenever I need a hand.
Job well done
by 05/05/2017on
I recently had my free oil change and as usual, was met with a smile and kind word. The service was done in a reasonable time period, and did not interrupt my schedule for the day. Being an outreach pastor I put on a lot of miles and a lot of hours, but Causeway folks always manage to fit right into my day. Thanks.
Third Honda purchase
by 04/28/2017on
Purchased my 3rd Honda yesterday and as always, the process was seamless. My last Honda Civic had 204,000 miles on it so how could I NOT get another Honda Civic. I've always gone through Iris as she's very loyal to her customers and will do her very best to get you the best deal possible. My 25 year old daughter also has a Honda Civic!
Exellen staff
by 03/20/2017on
I have been served by causeway for 14 years. Excellent service
20,00 mile service
by 09/13/2016on
My service Rep Kristen F. is very thorough and explains situation. Goes beyond to help solve any problems or questions I may have
