Excellent dealership
by 10/08/2018on
This is the second car I bought at Causeway Honda. Last year I purchased a new Accord, and this year I bought a used SUB for my niece. Both experiences were excellent. I receive wonderful service for my Accord. My niece is loving her Nissan Rogue. Causeway offers free oil changes for the life of the vehicle, whether new or used! The personnel are wonderful, making The buying experience very pleasant.
Excellent experience
by 09/07/2018on
The car buying process was smooth, quick and easy. The staff is very knowledgable and professional.
An Unexpected Treasure!
by 08/25/2018on
In stopping by for routine service of my 2016 Pilot, my sales person found me and told me of the wonderful opportunity available for a trade in and purchase of a new 2019 Pilot. I have to say it was a terrific deal! More options and gadgets with car payments that are now less than before! And there was no pressure...just friendly, cordial and amenable interactions with the sales associate, dealership manager and sales manager. It was a great experience! And now I've got an even better car than before!
Great experience
by 04/10/2018on
Great deals and fine dealership to do business with.
Robert Cieri
by 05/25/2017on
Rob was awesome. I was in the market for 3 different vehicles and he helped me understanding all of them before I made my desicion.
Third Honda purchase
by 04/28/2017on
Purchased my 3rd Honda yesterday and as always, the process was seamless. My last Honda Civic had 204,000 miles on it so how could I NOT get another Honda Civic. I've always gone through Iris as she's very loyal to her customers and will do her very best to get you the best deal possible. My 25 year old daughter also has a Honda Civic!
Couldn't be happier
by 06/21/2016on
After driving a car for most of my life we decided to change our driving life style. We've purchased more than a dozen vehicles from causeway After telling our salesman Eric and meeting with the very personable manager mike k. They mentioned The Honda Odyssey van. "A van! I said, no way". But after driving it and coming to an agreement with myself. A van is just what we needed. Thank you Erik and Managaer Mike for your expertise. You can never go wrong purchasing from Causeway. Free oil changes for life and loaner cars when needed is a big plus. When introduced to the service manager Paul, and telling him my family is growing with all our new grand kids. And with life being as is busy as it is at times, he even offered to pick my van up when service is needed. Awesome. Thank you once again Causeway HondA. You are truly appreciated.
Great customer service
by 06/17/2016on
Excellent, stress-free car buying experience at Causeway. I worked with Eric in sales and Don in Finance and both were very professional. No pressure whatsoever. Would 100% recommend this dealership to anyone.
Great experience!!!
by 05/16/2016on
Great service love my HRV everyone couldn't be more accommodating
Staff less intersted...
by 10/21/2015on
Staff more interested in making the deal they following threw with quote. Not my first time at this dealer very surprised they quoted one price and when I got to the F&I guy was very different. When sales manager confronted with the discrepancy's all he did was double talk. Not my first purchase at this dealer but defiantly my last. There lost lost a long time customer.
Best car-buying experience ever!!!
by 05/04/2015on
My wife and I have been using Causeway Honda for years as our service center, so when it came time to purchase a new car, we naturally went to see them. Kevin Umberger was the sales rep who helped us with our purchase. I state it that way for a reason. Kevin didn't "sell" us a car, he actually helped us with the purchase. There was no pressure. We told Kevin which cars we were interested in considering. He had them lined up and ready for us to test drive. He helped us understand the differences between the different offerings without trying to steer us towards a specific choice. Kevin was able to answer our questions with ease. It would be difficult to find a more professional representative than Kevin. He definitely gets a 5-star rating from us. The dealership is extremely well-run and we recommend them without hesitation. If you are looking for the best car-buying experience in NJ, Causeway Honda is the dealership to visit.
