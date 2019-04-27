sales Rating

When my husband and I appeared on the lot yesterday, we were very skeptical. We were greeted by a very nice young man named David who let me test drive a Jeep Compass. He explained in detail the logistics of how the Compass handles. When we sat down at the table to discuss the deal itself, he was very intuitive as to how we wanted the deal to work out. His sales manager came over as well and helped us out. We finally came to terms after 4 hours of deliberation with the new car and my trade-in. Congrats- all around. Now we are tired and hungry and still have to meet with the financial officer - Glen. He was the best financial person I have ever dealt with. (Did I mention that I am a realtor and work with negotiating on a regular basis.) After spending the better part of my day at the dealership, I will honestly say that they were all great!! I most definitely recommend this dealership if you are in the market for a new or used vehicle. They will make it work and make you happy at the same time. Great work guys!!!!!!!!