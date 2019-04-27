Good Team at Pine Belt
by 04/27/2019on
Passing thru town and had a dashlight issue Almost stranded Jason and Jennifer moved mountains to help me out and get me in, diagnosed and back on the road in no time. Straight shooters through and through! Thank you Mississippi
Good Team at Pine Belt
by 04/27/2019on
Passing thru town and had a dashlight issue Almost stranded Jason and Jennifer moved mountains to help me out and get me in, diagnosed and back on the road in no time. Straight shooters through and through! Thank you Mississippi
Very happy
by 05/22/2017on
Very happy with my new car, my salesman Darrell Williams was very helpful and very patient with me. Didn't pressure me at all
Recent Visit to Pinebelt Jeep in Lakewood, NJ
by 05/05/2015on
Dave Walter assisted me in purchasing a 2015 Jeep this past weekend. I had an amazing experience probably the best car buying one in my lifetime. Dave made it seamless and enjoyable. If you are looking to buy a Jeep, I would definitely contact Dave Walter at Pinebelt Jeep in Lakewood.
Great Experience-- Friendly and Helpful
by 04/30/2015on
I worked with David when purchasing my 2015 Jeep Cherokee. David facilitated the entire process and was there for any questions I had. Even after purchasing my vehicle, I know I can reach out to him and he'll help me with whatever I need. I also had the pleasure of working with Glenn, the General Manager, to finalize all my paperwork and he was also extremely helpful and did everything he could for me. Highly recommend this dealership!
Easiest ever in selecting a car.
by 04/28/2015on
very nice and friendly people who work there they make everything go very smoothly !
Love this place!
by 04/13/2015on
This dealership is pretty awesome. I was buying my first car on my own and I never felt like they were pushy or just trying to sell a car. Dave is amazing
Easiest car buy ever!
by 03/20/2015on
Am truely excited to leave this review. Its one of the best dealerships we have ever dealt with. They were very accommodating and went above and beyond to make sure we were getting exactly what we wanted with no pushy sales pitches or bait and switches gimics. Dave was such a pleasure to deal with he was not your typical car salesman and that made a huge difference. We will be definitely going back.
Loving my new Jeep thanks to Frank Hervey
by 03/17/2015on
I browsed around and looked at some of the Jeeps on the lot on Sunday. I called in that Monday to ask a few questions and spoke to Frank Hervey who seemed very knowledgeable. He had told me he owed a Jeep himself. I made arrangements to come in that week. He showed me a bunch of options in the Jeep Wranglers. Frank made every effort to show me the different Jeeps and kept me in something that was affordable for me . I went home very pleased. I been telling my family and co-workers about how I love my Jeep and my pleasant experience at Pine Belt.
Pine Belt Chrysler Jeep
by 02/28/2015on
My wife and I just purchased a Jeep Cherokee at Pine Belt , and the salesman, Frank was very courteous, and couldn't do more for us. We would recomend them to anyone.
Purchased 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited
by 01/19/2015on
My experience at Pine Belt was a relaxing and no pressure one. My salesman John was courteous and helpful with all questions I had. Glen the Finance Manager was able to negotiate fairly and breakdown payment options that suited my budget. Only minor complaint is I wish the sales floor was bigger and more private when discussing pricing with salesman. Needs renovation. Overall my experience was pleasant One.
Best Experience Ever
by 01/15/2015on
I was looking for a Jeep Unlimited Willy's Wheeler. I received numerous quotes but there was always an issue when I further inquired. I finally got the best quote from Pinebelt and they even matched another dealer's lower quote so it was a win win situation. I dread leasing a car but they made it effortless and stood by their word. I would go back in heartbeat and I recommend them to anyone who is looking for a reputable dealership. Best car leasing experience ever. Thanks Mike!!!!
Great Experience
by 01/14/2015on
My Wife and I were looking to buy a Jeep Wrangler. Pine Belt had a large selection to choose from. Sales person, Dave, went above and beyond to make sure we were completely satisfied and informed about our purchase. General Manager was very polite. Everything went sooth from start to finish Everythingwent smooth
Smooth and Easy
by 01/13/2015on
By far, the easiest experience I've ever had buying a vehicle. They have a great selection and I never felt pressured once. Adam, my salesman, was knowledgeable and courteous. We looked at several Jeeps, took it out for a spin and I couldn't be happier. The really important thing to me was it didn't take forever to finalize. They got me out of the dealership within 2 hours and I appreciate that. If you're in the market for a car I highly recommend Pinebelt. They have some great deals too!
Truly helpful dealer!
by 01/03/2015on
Financing a lease seemed impossible for us after hurricane sandy...Steve and Glen worked every angle for our family to get the best deal and Jeep! After so many dealers treated us like a number, they wouldn't give up, until we could drive the jeep we were looking for! Thank you both!
Great Experience
by 12/02/2014on
When my husband and I appeared on the lot yesterday, we were very skeptical. We were greeted by a very nice young man named David who let me test drive a Jeep Compass. He explained in detail the logistics of how the Compass handles. When we sat down at the table to discuss the deal itself, he was very intuitive as to how we wanted the deal to work out. His sales manager came over as well and helped us out. We finally came to terms after 4 hours of deliberation with the new car and my trade-in. Congrats- all around. Now we are tired and hungry and still have to meet with the financial officer - Glen. He was the best financial person I have ever dealt with. (Did I mention that I am a realtor and work with negotiating on a regular basis.) After spending the better part of my day at the dealership, I will honestly say that they were all great!! I most definitely recommend this dealership if you are in the market for a new or used vehicle. They will make it work and make you happy at the same time. Great work guys!!!!!!!!
Great Experience
by 11/25/2014on
We were in the market to lease a vehicle. We had gone to other dealerships with a monthly lease amount in mind however they would not work with us. Went to Pine Belt in Lakewood and worked with Frank Hervey and Matt. They were extremely helpful and we left with a 2014 Jeep Patriot. Would recommend Pine Belt to family and friends.
Great Experience
by 10/11/2011on
I went to this dealership after having a horrible experience at my local Chrysler dealership in Freehold. The people at Pine Belt were wonderful. My sales person was friendly, accommodating and took the time to work with us. The general manager was just as professional and friendly. They made us feel like they were not just there to sell us a vehicle. They worked with us on options, price, etc. They stood by their promises even though when we picked up the car and finalized the deal some of the numbers had changed. They absorbed the difference and we left with a new car and smiles on our faces. I receommend them to anyone interested in a Chrysler or Jeep.