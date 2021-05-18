1 out of 5 stars service Rating

We have been coming to Pinebelt for years, mostly out of convenience because we live in Brick. Every time we have used them for sales or service we would swear it would be the last time because the service was so poor. I have finally had enough and will no longer be giving them my business, even if I have to go out of my way. I recently had a minor service for an electrical repair, they kept my truck for 5 days. I work full time. I have an expensive extended warranty through Allstate. They told me the repair was not covered (it was, after speaking with Allstate they said Pinebelt never contacted them). They even had my Allstate contract number on the invoice, so they can't deny knowing of my extended warranty. I should of also gotten a loaner vehicle, but wasn't offered one because the repair supposedly wasn't covered. If you're wondering why I let them keep my truck for 5 days, its because it was a wire to my blinker, and I did not want to risk getting a ticket or into an accident. We had a 1 PM appointment on a Friday at 1 PM, when my wife brought my truck in, they said we did not have an appointment. We had numerous confirmations text and emails through their automated system. Then we were told it would be looked at first thing Saturday morning. Then when it wasn't completed, they told us first thing Monday morning since they are closed on Sunday's. We finally got my truck back on Tuesday. Never again! I can only assume their horrendous customer service is due to the popularity of Jeeps and Ram's, and since they basically sell themselves the customer service has gone completely out the window. I have numerous other complaints involving sales negotiations, lease agreements, and other service issues, but I don't like to waste my time and energy being negative. But enough is enough. Please do not contact me, as I will never use your company again. Read more