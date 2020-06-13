Zero Customer Service
by 06/13/2020on
I had an appointment to see a used vehicle at 2:30PM. I walked in there with couple sales people sitting at front desk. No one made any eye contact, forget about any kind of greetings! I tracked another guy and told him I have an appointment with John. He said to wait few minutes, 15 minutes and no one came to us! after about 35-40 minutes the same guy approached me since we came across walking. He came up with the electronic key and apologized to us that there is no key available and someone had dropped the keys somewhere. So here I was...after driving 25 miles to find out the I cant see the car that I was dealing with them for four days over the emails and online. Very disappointed. ZERO customer service....I can imagine how serious they are about their business! I am forced to select at least one star...so its one star...in reality I would have chosen Negative five stars!
new lease
by 04/26/2017on
I have leased vehicles from Hudson for many years and each time I go back I get treated with the utmost respect and fairness. Ogbaji Onyi, John Goncalves and Declan Ogoke, are extremely professional and amicable and I recommend them to anyone who asks me where I leased my vehicle. Although I am from Brooklyn, I am always willing to go out to Jersey to visit my friends and close the deal with them. Once again Thanks Guys!!! Frank Gallo
BEWARE! THEY SWITCH OUT CAR PARTS!!!
by 01/06/2017on
BEWARE OF THIS PLACE! THEY WILL SWITCH PARTS ON YOUR CAR WITH DAMAGED PARTS BEFORE SELLING TO YOU! So I went to this dealership 4 times looking into a 2016 jeep wrangler with only 3k miles. The price was a good deal. The 3rd time I went I took detailed photos of the entire car where I noticed a tail light was missing. The saleman mentioned they took it out for another car and will replace it right away. The following week decided to purchase the car (12/29/16). Since I lived 1hr away, I called the dealer and notified them to get the ball rolling on the purchase and I would be there that evening for the car. Spent a few hrs at my bank getting the finance check for my car (car loans directly through dealership had extremely high rates despite my credit score being over 800). Called my car insurance company and added car to my plan. Got to the dealership, drove the car and then finally inspected the car only to find that there were NEW holes in the soft top above the trunk. Coincidentally it had snowed the weekend prior and had been raining for past 2 days straight (even while I was there). I asked the salesman where the car had been stored the past week and he said "outside" (I can already tell he was getting nervous). This would mean the trunk would be soaked which would have been a deal breaker. However when I checked, the trunk floor, it was completely dry! Not one sign of water or wet carpets. But I can see that water was now starting to drip in through the 1cm hole above the trunk space. What does this mean? It means the dealership just swapped the original soft top out with a damaged one trying to pull a fast one on me. There would be no other explanation unless this dealership can defy the laws of physics where rain for 2 days would not drip in to car causing a whole lot of water damage. The salesman was very nervous and said "hey I know nothing about this". The management denied everything and said "we would never take parts from one car and put it on another" (not realizing the previous week they swapped out a tail light). I showed them photos i took the week prior of the roof where there were absolutely no holes. I told them I did not want a discount for the hole nor did I want a car with a hole on the roof. They said they would not replace it. So here I am with a check in hand. Spent the entire day trying to get things ready (bank check, car insurance, ez pass). But a car with multiple parts switched was just too hard to grasp. I have my principles. This dealership clearly does not. I'm wasn't that desperate to save a few bucks on a car that I have no idea what was swapped out. This dealership is extremely shady. If anyone wants proof of conversations (which were all recorded), emails, photos I would be more than happy to share. My advice would be to go to a dealership that will give you more confidence in what you are buying. Even if you have to spend a few hundred dollars more. The individuals I dealt with at the dealership are the following: Roy Jimenez Jose Ramos Reza Amin Mohamed Zafer
DO NOT DO BUSINESS HERE
by 04/30/2014on
On April 16 of this year, I brought in my 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee to be serviced. I brought it in for the Manufacturer's recall and to find out why my Check Engine light was on. I was initially informed that I had to pay $1,300 to purchase parts and service various sensors. Being that the car is nearly 10 years old, I refused to pay any extra money to fix the vehicle, thinking that it may be time to purchase a new one. The General Manager, John M, called me into his office and assured me that he would make sure the problem was solved. He nearly halved the price of the service to just over $700, which leads me to believe that any other customer would have been ripped off if they had just quietly paid the $1,300. He kept assuring me that if I had the work done, and it did not solve my issue, he would continue to attempt to correct the issue no matter how many times I brought the vehicle back for the same problem. I informed him that the previous mechanic had already replaced the parts that they were claiming I needed to replace, but he insisted that perhaps the previous mechanic had used refurbished and non-OEM parts. I hesitantly agreed to proceed with the work, which took several hours to complete. I paid the $700+ and drove my car off the lot that night. The next morning, as I was driving it to the NJ Inspection station, which happens to only be about 20 minutes from my house, the Check Engine light again turned on. I immediately called John the manager, and he told me to bring it in on the following Wednesday, April the 23rd. I brought the car in that morning, and I was told that it would take about 3 hours. I decided to wait at the dealer, since I had some work to do anyway. Over 4 hours later, I approached a service writer to find out about the progress of my vehicle, the same service writer that I handed my keys to and who filled out my paperwork. He could not find my paperwork or my keys, so he called someone in the actual service center and began to speak in Spanish to the mechanic, thinking I would not understand. Apparently, they had not started any work on the vehicle. The service writer hung up and presented me a bill of another $1,200+. I immediately lost my temperament. I had just waited four hours, thinking they were working on my vehicle, fixing the issue they promised to fix last week after I had already paid. Not only did they not fix the issue, but they didn't even start any work and wanted me to pay another $1,200. The writer gave me several excuses and said that this issue was different than last week's (even though the same Check Engine light was still on). He also told me a story about how another customer right before me had just come in to replace his light bulbs and then drove his car off the lot and onto the highway where his transmission failed and then had to be replaced, as if that story was supposed to make me feel better about their work. The writer then asked me to have a seat, as he spoke to the manager. The manager never once came out to speak to me or invite me into his office like he had done the previous week, before I paid him the money to do the work. I guess it doesn't really matter once you have the customer's money. This is their idea of professionalism. As I had stated in the beginning, I was in the market for a new vehicle. I wanted to fix this issue so that I could take the vehicle in for inspection and then sell it. The dealership offered to use the $700 that I paid for the service towards the purchase of a new vehicle. As if after this experience, I would be dumb enough to buy a vehicle at this place. If I can't trust them with $700, why would I ever trust them with a $40,000 purchase? Maybe that's their hook to get more business. Take the customer's money, don't fix the problem, and then reimburse them through the purchase of a new vehicle from them. Great business model The dealership never loses. Well, they sure lost my business. I will be purchasing my vehicle elsewhere, and I will be warning all my friends and family about this place. DO NOT DO BUSINESS HERE!
Extremely disappointing
by 01/12/2014on
It was and extremely disappointing and disheartening to experience this lack of assistance from the group of individuals representing this brand at this dealership. After working with the Mercedes Benz team, this team was the polar opposite in customer service. I never have expected this from Chrysler Dealership, but now, having gone through such an ordeal.This is the first and last time I will be doing business with a car company that allows for such poor representation
Horrible [non-permissible content removed]- BEWARE
by 07/13/2013on
I called this dealership about a car listed on their website. For leaving my home, I confirmed 3 times on the same day that the car was still available and also received a price quote via email. Drove over 50 miles to see the car and it was not there when I got there. After waiting another 20 mins. for their to "find" the car, a salesman said it hasn't been stock for over 1 month. They continued to try to get me to buy another car. Multiple salesman gave me different answers (i.e. lies). Bait and switch technique. Beware of any information given to you by their sales team. They are unreasonable and never follow up with me to try to resolve this issue. Sales Manager blew me off too. I would have bought the car in cash that day but they lost my sale. DO NOT GIVE THEM YOUR BUSINESS...horrible!
Bad service
by 06/16/2011on
First visit, scratched leather seat, left grease all around driver area, and proceeded to blame me. Second visit, upon inspection of vehicle noted marks on car that were wiped off by me in front of service manager and they where not professional at all. Not helpful at all.