The service department as well and the drivers who took me home and returned my vehicle were friendly, professional and respectful. Naturally the service preformed was excellent and the car was returned spotless. Thank you!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My Macan was having a slight/different vibration in the 1000-1200 rpm range across all gears. They have me a “loaner car”, over a couple of days found out the problem, ordered some parts, got the car back, covered by warranty. Kept me informed during process.
Complimentary pickup and delivery in Manhattan is great. Had regular, recall, and body work services performed on my 2016 Macan S. Overall excellent experience and highly recommend this dealership. Prices are a bit high but fair in the NYC area. Danielle at Servcies and Will at Sales are the best and wonderful to work with.
I've purchased over 50 cars in my lifetime and this recent purchase ranks as one of the best experiences. George is knowledgeable, courteous and accommodating to facilitate the best win-win deal possible for both parties. Feels like a close-knit and highly motivated team as this was my first purchase experience with Town Motor. I'm expecting to be a regular from now on!
Town Porsche goes above and beyond for their customers. From service appointments, to loaner car pickup, to overall congeniality, one can't go wrong. They address your concerns and leave no stone unturned. Highly recommend!
Our sales person Maurice Manente was very professional, excellent and trustful.
I just feel a bit pushed when I get to the signing documents in regards for the maitenance packages. This is the second time I run the process, and it make us feel the same way in both ocasions. Packages are of course usefuls and a need, but at some point as a client you feel a bit product pushed because of the way they are sold.