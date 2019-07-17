Porsche Englewood

105 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Porsche Englewood

5.0
Overall Rating
(12)
Recommend: Yes (12) No (0)
sales Rating

A very pleasant experience

by Buyer on 07/17/2019

Patient,Professional and Personable. Nothing else is required.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by panamera on 09/25/2019

Marcy Gross is a legend. She's no nonsense, and capable and she knows cars and her customers. She is the reason I return to Town Motors again and again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

If you want it to be Pesonal

by Jeff on 07/13/2019

Everyone that walks in seems to be treated very personally and with great personality (William and David among others) and enjoyment of the viewing or buying process

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Gloria on 06/01/2019

The service department always tries to make servicing my car easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Town Porsche Service is nothing short of excellent

by 911gt3 on 03/31/2019

Marcy and her team do everything to make sure your car is fixed right the first time and make sure you are happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Macan Service

by Snoski62 on 03/22/2019

We service all our Porsches at Town Porsche. They have very convenient scheduling, great loaners and the best service advisors I've ever worked with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Service on 03/13/2019

The service department as well and the drivers who took me home and returned my vehicle were friendly, professional and respectful. Naturally the service preformed was excellent and the car was returned spotless. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Non Routine Service

by Rick on 01/04/2019

My Macan was having a slight/different vibration in the 1000-1200 rpm range across all gears. They have me a “loaner car”, over a couple of days found out the problem, ordered some parts, got the car back, covered by warranty. Kept me informed during process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing Dealership Amazing People

by ChrisK on 12/20/2018

All you would ever want in a car buying experience. Professional, knowledgeable and personable. The sales team is responsive, listens and gets the job done. Won't buy a Porsche anywhere else!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

11/18 service

by JCL on 11/14/2018

As usual, I received excellent service from the scheduling of the appointment through the completion of the work

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Like family!

by Deb on 09/19/2018

Everyone so friendly, helpful, professional, knowledgeable. Enjoyed the entire experience of buying my dream car from Town Porsche in Englewood! Thank you Marlon and all involved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great services all around

by Andrew on 09/02/2018

Complimentary pickup and delivery in Manhattan is great. Had regular, recall, and body work services performed on my 2016 Macan S. Overall excellent experience and highly recommend this dealership. Prices are a bit high but fair in the NYC area. Danielle at Servcies and Will at Sales are the best and wonderful to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Pleasant and Professional in Every Way

by JoeRod on 08/29/2018

I've purchased over 50 cars in my lifetime and this recent purchase ranks as one of the best experiences. George is knowledgeable, courteous and accommodating to facilitate the best win-win deal possible for both parties. Feels like a close-knit and highly motivated team as this was my first purchase experience with Town Motor. I'm expecting to be a regular from now on!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Without a glitch

by thekuhlmeys on 07/24/2018

Town Porsche goes above and beyond for their customers. From service appointments, to loaner car pickup, to overall congeniality, one can't go wrong. They address your concerns and leave no stone unturned. Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Macan Service

by cliffside1 on 05/01/2018

I am a loyal customer for good reason. Service department always provides an exceptional customer experience covering every aspect of courtesy, accommodations, timeliness, and quality. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Sales

by Aestuab on 03/19/2018

Our sales person Maurice Manente was very professional, excellent and trustful. I just feel a bit pushed when I get to the signing documents in regards for the maitenance packages. This is the second time I run the process, and it make us feel the same way in both ocasions. Packages are of course usefuls and a need, but at some point as a client you feel a bit product pushed because of the way they are sold.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

NewPurchase

by BeKoolAlways on 03/02/2018

I hate car dealerships so if I say it was a charm it was. John Lee was fantastic and kept me in the loop on all details. Got me everything as promised!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Thermo repair

by snoski62 on 01/29/2018

Necessary repairs made exactly as described.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service!!!

by EdisonNJ on 09/12/2017

Have been using this location for 4 years, service tech (Danielle) is knowledgeable and efficient. Worth the long drive for me to get things done right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Town Porsche Is Great!

by cgourmos on 09/06/2017

Amazing Automobile all around. William Gakos my sales rep made this the best experience I have ever had with a vehicle purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Appreciation

by Gfitzhugh on 09/02/2017

Marcia Gross Service Manager is fantastic. She always handles the service with care. I highly recommend Towne Porsche.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
