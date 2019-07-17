5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

As a first time Porsche buyer, I started off with my custom build online & after weeks of playing around with the configuration. I finally decided I was satisfied with my build and ready to contact dealerships , most said that my build was difficult to obtain and refused to negotiate. That was until Town Porsche. My point of contact was Will Gakos and from the moment I explained what I wanted, Will made zero excuses. He immediately obtained my build allocation and offered me a fair price. I left a deposit and a few weeks later Will reached out and said your'e 911 is here, wow!. I was truly impressed by Will's professionalism and attentiveness throughout the entire process. On the day of delivery I was not only greeted by Will but the entire diverse staff at Town Porsche was welcoming. It was a hot summer day and immediately upon arrival Will offered me a cold beverage, what can i say, its the little touches that goes a long way. If you're in the market for a Porsche I would definitely recommend Will Gakos @ Town Porsche. Read more