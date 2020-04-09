Customer Reviews of Grappone Honda all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (1358)
Recommend: Yes (
1354) No ( 4) sales Rating Our Honda HRV lease experience.
Our salesman! Erik Faust was awesome. He was extremely polite, efficient, a wonderful listener and very personable. He went above and beyond and gave us every possible scenario to help make the decision of how we wanted to proceed with our new Honda HRV acquisition.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No Close review sales Rating Our Honda HRV lease experience.
Our salesman! Erik Faust was awesome. He was extremely polite, efficient, a wonderful listener and very personable. He went above and beyond and gave us every possible scenario to help make the decision of how we wanted to proceed with our new Honda HRV acquisition.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No Close review sales Rating No pressure experience - highly recommend
by
on Jennifer 09/03/2020
George really took his time with me explaining the different options and pricing, as I was considering two vehicles. I never felt rushed or pressured. He took care to make sure I was 100% comfortable before moving forward with my purchase. Thank you, George!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating Super dealership and staff
Very professional staff, no pressure sales. Great selection of vehicles and purchase options.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Waiting area open and socially distanced.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No Close review service Rating Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Helpful and knowledgeable staff
Staff is very nice and helpful. They explain things well.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
The people are very friendly and knowledgeable
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Very accommodating, got our vehicle right in and fixed the tire (had a nail in it and were able to plug)
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
It was simple easy and felt like I wasn’t being taken advantage of. They were honest, and were looking out for my best interest.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Quick, thorough jobs. Polite and friendly staff make it enjoyable.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
very co-operative with my requests
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
very satisfied. they brought my inside i have bad hip. thank you
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
No haggling over price. This is excellent. This works when you are very close to the Kelley Blue Book private sale price. It made me feel confident in the purchase, and the experience was enjoyable.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on Rick_Baez 08/20/2020
They were up front with the price of the car and there were not bargaining games. They didn’t use sale tactics or push me to buy an specific car or brand. They let me choose the car that I wanted. From now on I will only buy cars from these guys! They were very professional, friendly and honest with their sales policies.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating
No pressure sales environment and the friendly staff
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating Leasing experience on August 18, 2020.
Steve Kertz was very attentive to my needs. I went to Grappone because I wanted to compare several SUV's at the same time. The lease on our Toyota Rav4 was expiring. Steve listened to my questions and answered all of them. We test drove a Rav4 and a Honda CRV. We ended up leasing the Honda CRV. The experience was great!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Quick and since I bought a certified car in January, my oil change and inspection were free. Can’t beat that altho I would have paid for both. And I felt quite safe with the masking and distancing.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating Big help for a first time lease and first time with. A Honda
No pressure great info on different vehicles to choose from in my price range
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Quick clean friendly and professional
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
There were no surprises and everything happened on time. Very good communication when the service was complete as I did not wait at the shop.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Oil change and safety check
Your team is always polite and efficient. The facility is clean and organized.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review See less