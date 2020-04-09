Grappone Honda

519 Rte 3A, Bow, NH 03304
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Grappone Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(1358)
Recommend: Yes (1354) No (4)
sales Rating

Our Honda HRV lease experience.

by Donna on 09/04/2020

Our salesman! Erik Faust was awesome. He was extremely polite, efficient, a wonderful listener and very personable. He went above and beyond and gave us every possible scenario to help make the decision of how we wanted to proceed with our new Honda HRV acquisition.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1654 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

No pressure experience - highly recommend

by Jennifer on 09/03/2020

George really took his time with me explaining the different options and pricing, as I was considering two vehicles. I never felt rushed or pressured. He took care to make sure I was 100% comfortable before moving forward with my purchase. Thank you, George!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Super dealership and staff

by Carol on 09/03/2020

Very professional staff, no pressure sales. Great selection of vehicles and purchase options.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Longer than usual

by Rebecca on 09/03/2020

Waiting area open and socially distanced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Car inspection

by Bernard on 08/31/2020

No hassle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Helpful and knowledgeable staff

by George on 08/30/2020

Staff is very nice and helpful. They explain things well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Sarah on 08/29/2020

The people are very friendly and knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Grappone Honda

by Zandra on 08/28/2020

Very accommodating, got our vehicle right in and fixed the tire (had a nail in it and were able to plug)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Amber heath

by Amber on 08/27/2020

It was simple easy and felt like I wasn’t being taken advantage of. They were honest, and were looking out for my best interest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

OLF & State Inspection

by Scott on 08/26/2020

Quick, thorough jobs. Polite and friendly staff make it enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Grappone Honda

by John on 08/22/2020

very co-operative with my requests

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

maintenance

by Emile on 08/21/2020

very satisfied. they brought my inside i have bad hip. thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent experience

by Sheila on 08/20/2020

No haggling over price. This is excellent. This works when you are very close to the Kelley Blue Book private sale price. It made me feel confident in the purchase, and the experience was enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing Experience!

by Rick_Baez on 08/20/2020

They were up front with the price of the car and there were not bargaining games. They didn’t use sale tactics or push me to buy an specific car or brand. They let me choose the car that I wanted. From now on I will only buy cars from these guys! They were very professional, friendly and honest with their sales policies.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Sales Experience

by Marcy on 08/19/2020

No pressure sales environment and the friendly staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Leasing experience on August 18, 2020.

by Roger on 08/19/2020

Steve Kertz was very attentive to my needs. I went to Grappone because I wanted to compare several SUV's at the same time. The lease on our Toyota Rav4 was expiring. Steve listened to my questions and answered all of them. We test drove a Rav4 and a Honda CRV. We ended up leasing the Honda CRV. The experience was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Grappone appointment

by Judith on 08/18/2020

Quick and since I bought a certified car in January, my oil change and inspection were free. Can’t beat that altho I would have paid for both. And I felt quite safe with the masking and distancing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Big help for a first time lease and first time with. A Honda

by Suzanne on 08/18/2020

No pressure great info on different vehicles to choose from in my price range

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great

by Lisa on 08/18/2020

Quick clean friendly and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Satisfied customer

by Brian on 08/18/2020

There were no surprises and everything happened on time. Very good communication when the service was complete as I did not wait at the shop.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change and safety check

by Karen on 08/17/2020

Your team is always polite and efficient. The facility is clean and organized.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
