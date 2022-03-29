Skip to main content
Grappone Honda

519 Rte 3A, Bow, NH 03304
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Grappone Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
4.95 out of 5 stars(1860)
Recommend: Yes (367) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review of recent purchase

by Kelleigh on 03/29/2022

I worked with Brittany from Grappone Honda in Concord, and she was extremely helpful and knowledgeable. She made this experience getting a new car easy and manageable. She was fun and amazing to work with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1860 Reviews
Sort by:
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Just beware and check tires.

by Do not know on 07/14/2021

My 2020 brand new purchased car had 2019 tires on them and said I needed new tires at 14750. Replaced at 17379 due to leak in tire. One tire company said they probably put lease tires on a new car. Just to let others know and be aware. Of course Graponae denied it.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Another Service Completed

by Denise on 04/05/2021

Friendly & professional staff, comfortable seating

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you Grappone!

by Josee on 04/05/2021

Ben was not pushy at all. I liked the relax atmosphere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A different kind of car buying experience

by Cassie on 04/04/2021

Authenticity of sales person (Ben). No pressure. Friendly staff all around. Angela was super helpful and just wonderful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Car buying experience!!

by Carolyn on 04/03/2021

It was amazing!! Christy was so helpful and knowledgeable. She made the car buying experience easy and painless!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Inspection oil change

by Suzanne on 04/02/2021

On time ,short wait not as long as anticipated.friendly and informative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service center

by Rosie on 04/02/2021

Cheerful helpful, staff, prompt service and reasonable prices.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Review

by Jane on 04/01/2021

Helpful and respectful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A+ Customer service

by Kaylene on 03/31/2021

Brittany was absolutely amazing and her customer service and willingness to go above and beyond did not go unnoticed! She made the car buying experience easy and exciting!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recent service

by Barbara on 03/29/2021

Pleasant staff answering the phone and at check in. Absolutely no high pressure to upgrade services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy with my new car

by Judi on 03/28/2021

I was listened to at each step of the process, My questions were answered immediately and accurately.I felt validated not placated no matter what my comments or concerns were

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by Bernard on 03/27/2021

Babu was very informative and knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very pleased with Grappone Honda

by George on 03/27/2021

I like the lack of need to bargain. I got good advice and good service from the representative. Everything was smooth, friendly, and painless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

?

by Susan on 03/26/2021

We felt that our business mattered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Honda Service

by Maurice on 03/25/2021

1st class service over many years with numerous vehicles. They go above and beyond. Excellent service all-around

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Grappone - always a pleasant experience

by Joe_D on 03/25/2021

Friendly staff, elaborate upon checkout on what was performed to the car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased CR V

by Terrance on 03/23/2021

Low pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Grappone Honda

by Wayne on 03/21/2021

Erick was very polite , explained everything out in detail. And overall did a fantastic job putting me in a car that I could afford , and appreciate. Thanks so much Erick !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best of the best!

by Andrew on 03/21/2021

We loved how personable and reasonable everyone was. There was no pressure on us at all during the whole experience. Brittany was especially fantastic and helped us pass the time with wonderful conversation while we were waiting for approvals. Needless to say, your team has made us lifelong customers!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

30 thousand mile maintenace

by Steven on 03/19/2021

easy to make my appt. Since it was an all day thing, I was given a loaner car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
12 cars in stock
0 new0 used12 certified pre-owned
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
