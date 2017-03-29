4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just bought a used Acura from Crest in Syracuse NY. Excellent service! From Sales to Finance, the process was very easy. I told them what I was looking for (Acura ZDX) and they didn't have it in stock. Almost walked out of there until Jim B. told me even though they didn't have the vehicle they could get one there, and they did indeed give me the exact car I wanted. Had my own financing from my credit union, and they were able to get me a better deal. Traded in my old car for a very fair price and just like that the process was done. I did a lot of research on the car I wanted and everything about this deal was very competitive. Most importantly everything was straight up. Joe R. was straight and honest about everything. Everything about this was exemplary. I will be highly recommending Crest to anyone I know in the market for an Acura. If you are reading this I advise visiting with them. I am 100% sure they will exceed you expectations. Read more