Legend Nissan
Customer Reviews of Legend Nissan
Outstanding Dealership & Sales Personnel
by 05/26/2021on
Excellent dealership and beautiful showroom. Could not have been happier with the assistance I received from Ed Jaffe who located the make, model and color Audi that no other dealership could find and spent time setting up and explaining everything before I left with my vehicle. Everyone I dealt with in putting the lease together with all the extra protections I was looking for couldn’t have been nicer. I wouldn’t look for an Audi anywhere else.
Key replacement
by 10/15/2021on
Always fine everything was done in a timely manner
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always a pleasure to bring my car in for service
by 07/25/2021on
Audi Massapequa service center is great. Your are take on time and the estimated time of completion is usually on spot! People are very nice and accommodating!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Legend Auto - Fantastic Service
by 06/27/2021on
Customer-friendly and honest dealership offering great vehicles and service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Their service department is great to deal with. Communication is great.
by 05/24/2021on
I’ve only dealt with the service department and they have bee great to work work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Customer Service By Salesman & High Add-On Fees $3000+
by 05/03/2021on
I went to Legend Nissan yesterday to test drive a 2020 Sentra that I saw online and was assigned to Joel G. After a spiel about how they add $3,000 in fees on top of the advertised price, we walked out to the lot. Other dealerships I have been to lately courteously pull the car up. Joel made me walk through the parking lot and then asked, "Do you think you can back the car out without hitting all of my other cars?" Does he assume I am a bad driver because I am a female that I am going to "hit all of his other cars?" Does he think that I look young and am an inexperienced driver? I am a 40-year-old woman who has been driving for 22 years, perhaps he didn't look at my date of birth on my license. I told him to back the car out since that is his job, then he said to me in a smug tone, "We close in 10 minutes, set a timer on your phone." At that point I knew Joel was dishonest because it was 4:30 and the dealership does not close at 4:40, the hours posted stated they closed at 5:00; I had a half-hour, not 10 minutes. I just wanted to take a quick spin in the car to see if it was even a car I was interested in, that's why I went to the dealership that day. I left the lot at 4:32, I was back at 4:37. I was gone exactly 5 minutes; 1/2 of the 10 minutes I was allowed, yet when I pulled up he said, "I didn't think you were coming back," then asked me twice accusingly where the license plate was (it was in the back seat where he left it). Then he said to me, "I don't know who your advisor is..." and continued to offer his unsolicited advice about buying new instead of used since after the excessive fees it would be practically the same price. As a female, I need "an advisor" to purchase a car? If I had shown up to the dealership with a male "advisor" on my arm would I have been given the time of day, and not only "10 minutes" with the car? 5 minutes with the car was all I needed though, as it was the most uncomfortable car I have ever sat in. I would not spend one penny with this dealership, and it's a shame since my parents bought their vehicle there and had recommended it, so I was a serious buyer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
I got what I wanted!
by 05/02/2021on
Jermaine was very patient with us. He was very negotiable and wanted to make sure that I was happy with what I purchased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Thanks Jermaine!
by 05/01/2021on
This was my 2nd time getting my car from Legend Nissan, as well as my 2nd time working with Jermaine. That's my guy! Great salesperson, doesn't try to upsell anything or guilt trip me into purchasing something I don't want. He listened to my needs as far as the car and my budget, and got me a great deal! I'm on my 2nd lease with him and Legend, and I'm probably gonna be back for my 3rd along with my mom who also needs a new vehicle. Thanks Jermaine! Thank you Legend Nissan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service!
by 05/01/2021on
This dealership was very welcoming and assisted me in purchasing my next car. The staff member who assisted me “Alam” was very accommodating and patient with me even though I lived 2 hours away. This experience made me change my view on how I see dealerships!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome Dealership
by 04/30/2021on
You brace yourself going into a car dealer. Prepare mentally for the oncoming “pushy salesmen.” And then… they don’t come. Instead, you get friendly people who don’t try to “push” anything on you. They’re helpful. They listen. They’re accommodating. That was my experience with Jermaine Spencer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Happy Customer
by 04/30/2021on
This was the easiest dealership I have worked with. I was in and out in 2 hours. Jermaine Spencer was efficient but also made sure that everything was covered at the best price in town. I recommended anyone to go see him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Legend Nissan
by 04/30/2021on
Jermaine Spencer was an excellent sales consultant. He made the buying a car experience a pleasurable and memorable one with his quick guidance when purchasing. He was overall the best sales consultant I’ve ever seen. I will definitely be coming back to him with any of my Nissan concern/. Purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My fifth car from Legend
by 04/26/2021on
Dealership handled my every need
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Leased Rogue- great experience
by 04/19/2021on
This is my second time in a row leasing a car with Nissan and they made the experience very easy and gave a great deal! I would definitely come back here again and recommend to other people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great, Friendly Service!
by 02/13/2021on
This is my third time leasing from legend and it’s always a seamless experience! I have met with Jermaine each time and he’s always sure to get me the best deal. Very knowledgeable and upfront, I will not meet with anyone else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very friendly
by 02/02/2021on
We visited Legend Nissan for the first time for Rouge sports special and Alam was very professional and offered us even better deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
See ALAM at Legend Nissan
by 02/01/2021on
Legend Nissan follows covid precautions. I worked with Alam. He is was honest and straightforward. He made the process easy and pleasant from starting to end. I’d defiantly recommend Alam to my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My daughter picked out her exact blue Sentra
by 02/01/2021on
We were just window shopping with our daughter for a car for her birthday. We heard good reviews about Legend Nissan so decided to check it out. Found the silver grey Sentra listed on their website and she wasn't impressed but she saw the exact blue Sentra she wanted. It was the same 2017 year and half the milage so we decided to go inside for help. We had no appointment but they gave us Jeff to help us out. My daughter hit it off with him right away and loved that he was chill. We were under no pressure and was able to close on the deal that day. Jeff was very enthusiastic and we were able to give our daughter her birthday present. We would recommend Legend Nissan to other people and ask for Jeff when you go in. He won't put a lot of pressure on you so you'll have time to make a decision.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Legend Nissan - Jermaine
by 01/30/2021on
Jermaine at Legend Nissan was beyond amazing. He took his time and got my husband and I the best deal possible. Everyone was friendly from the front desk to the car dealers. We would highly recommend you use this service and ask for Jermaine.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Buying Experience
by 01/30/2021on
I recently bought my car from Legend. They are honest and play no games. Chris, the sales representativr made this transaction so comfortable, he was courteous and professional. Give them a shot.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Carlton was very informative & helpful
by 01/29/2021on
Carlton was very helpful and informative. All the people at Legend Nissan went out of their way to answer every question I had
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
