I went to Legend Nissan yesterday to test drive a 2020 Sentra that I saw online and was assigned to Joel G. After a spiel about how they add $3,000 in fees on top of the advertised price, we walked out to the lot. Other dealerships I have been to lately courteously pull the car up. Joel made me walk through the parking lot and then asked, "Do you think you can back the car out without hitting all of my other cars?" Does he assume I am a bad driver because I am a female that I am going to "hit all of his other cars?" Does he think that I look young and am an inexperienced driver? I am a 40-year-old woman who has been driving for 22 years, perhaps he didn't look at my date of birth on my license. I told him to back the car out since that is his job, then he said to me in a smug tone, "We close in 10 minutes, set a timer on your phone." At that point I knew Joel was dishonest because it was 4:30 and the dealership does not close at 4:40, the hours posted stated they closed at 5:00; I had a half-hour, not 10 minutes. I just wanted to take a quick spin in the car to see if it was even a car I was interested in, that's why I went to the dealership that day. I left the lot at 4:32, I was back at 4:37. I was gone exactly 5 minutes; 1/2 of the 10 minutes I was allowed, yet when I pulled up he said, "I didn't think you were coming back," then asked me twice accusingly where the license plate was (it was in the back seat where he left it). Then he said to me, "I don't know who your advisor is..." and continued to offer his unsolicited advice about buying new instead of used since after the excessive fees it would be practically the same price. As a female, I need "an advisor" to purchase a car? If I had shown up to the dealership with a male "advisor" on my arm would I have been given the time of day, and not only "10 minutes" with the car? 5 minutes with the car was all I needed though, as it was the most uncomfortable car I have ever sat in. I would not spend one penny with this dealership, and it's a shame since my parents bought their vehicle there and had recommended it, so I was a serious buyer. Read more