Island Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

1239 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Island Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

25 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Ram!

by Charles on 03/18/2020

Professional service and willing to work with the customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience

by Ralphyf on 12/21/2016

Sean Steven's was great and did a great job working with in my budget and made it a very pleasant experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Experience

by JoeVarvaro on 12/12/2016

Salesman was friendly and courteous. Sales staff and finance person were accommodating working with me to meet my requirements. Though some issues overall a very good experience as I wound up purchasing the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly Recommend!

by kbmurfsi on 11/23/2016

My salesman, Joe Smith, was friendly,, knowledgeable, professional, and honest. My new car was ready for pickup when I arrived, and John, the financial person , was fair and competent and well-prepared.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank You

by Frankie88 on 11/03/2016

Sean Sajecki would not rest until he got me what I was looking for. He was extremely passionate about the Jeep products. It was quite busy the day I came in, Sean appeared to be more like a Manger than a sales consultant with his multi tasking skills. I was very pleased with the entire transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dodge durango

by Donovan6312 on 10/31/2016

Sean was extremely helpful. He knew what we wanted and didn't try to force us into anything we weren't comfortable with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good place to do business with

by Happy_Liz on 10/05/2016

Everyone was as helpful as could be. The staff did everything to make the best deal they could. Ryan in particular and Carl were great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

fantastic service

by paul1082 on 08/31/2016

This is our forth purchase in six years with Sean Sajecki .He always gives us excellent service .the whole staff is fantastic and we will continue and tell others to come here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying a Vehicle

by beatleswithana on 08/31/2016

Everyone in the building, especially my dealer, Lorenzo, were very friendly. They made me feel comfortable. They offered me plenty of water to drink and one person even offered to get me something to eat.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Job Anthony at Island Jeep

by R0semary on 08/19/2016

Anthony and Sean were very attentive to my needs. They were honset and realistic about price amd options. They really worked to get me out of my old lease and into a safe, comfortable and convenient car for me and my family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ram 1500

by Alocascio2121 on 08/17/2016

very helpful, do not force anything upon you and listen to exactly what you want. Also gave a couple of options which helped me choose exactly what I wanted. Very pleased

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friday afternoon

by Yulimer on 08/13/2016

I loved that there were not hidden fees! That Joe Smith, the person that help us was super professional but at the same time made us feel comfortable! Like we knew each for awhile... He was honest and gave us few tips for the financing process overall I love the place!! Keep it up Joe Smith!! U are the best...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Recent Purchase

by AVM0414 on 08/09/2016

Sean S is the man. Great service. Played no games and got me into the vehicle I wanted. Highly reccomend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car

by Cfazio25 on 07/30/2016

They were willing to work to help with my situation. I had 7000 $ in negative equity. They worked until they found a deal that was perfect for me and my sales rep bought me a ices!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car sale

by Joseph519 on 07/29/2016

The salesman was excellent and knowledgable about the vehicle and the sale was quick and easy. I would recommend to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of 2016 Grand Cherokee 75th Anniversary

by Freddy_M on 07/25/2016

I recently purchased a 2016 Grand Cherokee and dealt with sales rep Matthew Lonano. He was very professional and went above and beyond to make my purchase a pleasant one. Overall very happy with my experience, if you're in the market for a Chrysler product go see Matt!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeep Grand Cherokee

by Ascala011688 on 07/20/2016

Everyone was very helpful- especially Joe S. (sales) and John ( finances). They tried so hard to get us out on the road as quickly and pain free as possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service

by Christopher420 on 07/09/2016

Sean was great!! We went in originally with just the intentions of looking at the jeep. After meeting with Sean and taking the car for a test ride we decided to get the jeep that day. We didn't feel like Sean was pushing the truck on us just to sell it. Everything went very smoothly and we walked out with the car that day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by Romanstrawa on 07/07/2016

Easy going, no, did not take to long to get done pressure and good deal good service. Would come back and recommend to family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
